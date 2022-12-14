Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Longstanding DSW Shoes Store Permanently ClosingJoel EisenbergWashington, DC
Governor Abbott confirms he has sent 8,400 migrants to the D.C area, wants VP Kamala Harris to visit the Texas borderJalyn SmootTexas State
Longstanding T.J. Maxx Location Permanently Closing December 24thJoel EisenbergWashington, DC
Popular grocery store chain opening new supermarket location in VirginiaKristen WaltersReston, VA
T.J. Maxx Permanently Closing on Christmas Eve - Friendship Heights Location ShuttersTy D.Washington, DC
Related
Jets have the top 2 rookies in the NFL, analyst says
The New York Jets have some strong young talent. And they’re getting recognition for it. NFL Network’s Daniel Jeremiah ranked the top 25 rookies, and Jets players take up the top two spots. ****. PLAY THIS FREE NFL PICK ‘EM CHALLENGE. Think you know football? Play the...
Vikings Sign a New Sheldon
He isn’t quite Sheldon Richardson from iterations of Vikings past, but his name is Sheldon, and he plays defensive tackle. That’s right. The Vikings welcomed a different Sheldon to the roster on Wednesday — Sheldon Day, a defender who last played for the Cleveland Browns in 2021.
atozsports.com
Dolphins HC sends a message he might regret ahead of game vs. Bills
An incoming snowstorm has the potential to wreak havoc on Saturday night’s AFC East clash between the Miami Dolphins (8-5) and Buffalo Bills (10-3). Buffalo meteorologists are predicting a snowfall that could amount up to seven inches on Saturday night. There are plenty of people in the football world that believe these weather conditions would give the Bills an advantage.
BKL Poll: How much will Beasley addition help Bills offense?
Vote in this week's Buffalo Kickoff Live poll.
SB Nation
Our expert NFL picks for Week 15 of 2022
Okay, we’re getting chippy in our weekly picks. The amount of trash talking we’re hitting each other with has really ramped up as we approach the end of the season and it’s manifesting itself in incredible ways. For the second straight week we’ve seen a “first to...
Mets’ Billy Eppler continues spending spree, signs former All-Star and ex-Yankees infielder
Billy Eppler strikes again. The New York Mets general manager signed another former All-Star on Thursday as he continues to spend owner Steve Cohen’s money. TO BUY METS TICKETS, VISIT: VIVIDSEATS, TICKETNETWORK and STUBHUB. MLB.com reports the Mets signed catcher Omar Narváez to a one-year, $8 million contract with...
Mike White’s Jets resume is missing one key thing
Over the past few weeks, it took only a visit or two to the Jets’ locker room to feel the love for Mike White. You could hear it in the terms of endearment the players used to describe their quarterback. They called him a baller, a soldier and a warrior. They repeatedly called him a dog. The Jets appreciate White’s long-shot backstory, his generosity of spirit, and his refusal to allow the brutality of pro football to keep him from coming back for more. White feels an obligation to his teammates, no matter how loudly his ribs are barking at him, and...
atozsports.com
Bills general manager teases roster move bigger than OBJ
The Buffalo Bills are gearing up for a crucial matchup against the Miami Dolphins. Today, during a press conference, Brandon Beane had an array of huge topics to discuss with the media. Cole Beasley’s return, Odell Beckham Jr rumors, and the most surprising of all, the availability of Micah Hyde....
Bills' Von Miller has interesting plans ahead while rehabbing
A lot of times when a player such as Von Miller has an injury that ends their season, they end up taking on a new role within the team. In most cases, they go from player to defacto “coach.” That’s what safety Micah Hyde did. However, Miller...
Big Blue View
Giants vs. Commanders, Week 15: What to expect when Washington has the ball
The New York Giants will take on the Washington Commanders in Week 15. This game marks the second time in three weeks the two teams have played, and the second time in two games the Commanders have faced the Giants. Considering these two teams faced off just two weeks ago,...
Sean Payton says Zach Wilson ‘absolutely’ can win back starting job despite benching, won’t happen overnight
Super Bowl winning coach, Sean Payton, told Fox News Digital that New York Jest quarterback Zach Wilson will have a chance to win the starting job again in the future.
Straight-up NFL picks, Week 15: Lions-Jets? In a game with playoff implications? In December?
Week 14 saw home favorites falter and erstwhile contenders crumble into dust. Now Week 15 threatens to turn those bad games into genuine tailspins. The tail end of the 2022 regular season is loaded with vital divisional and conference matchups that will ultimately decide this winter’s 14-team playoff field. The New York Giants and Washington Commanders will wage a rematch of their Week 13 draw in a game that will likely send the winner to a Wild Card bid and the loser to a better draft position. The San Francisco 49ers and Seattle Seahawks will decide who is truly in control of the NFC West: Brock Purdy or Geno Smith.
Robert Saleh makes head-scratching comment about Zach Wilson prior to game vs. Detroit Lions
When Robert Saleh and the New York Jets selected quarterback Zach Wilson out of BYU with the No. 2 overall pick in the 2021 NFL draft, they hoped they were getting their quarterback of the future. Unfortunately, things have not worked out that way so far as Wilson has struggled mightily since coming to the NFL. In fact, Wilson was no longer the starting quarterback for the Jets heading into the week, but that changed when starter Mike White was not cleared by doctors. While speaking to the media on Friday, Saleh made an irrelevant comment to prop up Wilson prior to Sunday’s game against the Detroit Lions.
Giants Signed A Veteran Wide Receiver On Wednesday
The New York Giants sought some wide receiver/return help on Wednesday. Per Art Stapleton of USA Today Network, the G-Men worked out WRs Chester Rogers and Jaydon Mickens; and will reportedly sign Mickens to the practice squad. The five-year veteran last suited up for Jacksonville where he played in six...
Giants rule 3 out, 5 questionable vs. Commanders
The New York Giants will visit the Washington Commanders at FedEx Field on Sunday night and will do so down several key players. Cornerback Adoree’ Jackson and offensive linemen Shane Lemieux and Joshua Ezeudu will once again sit this one out, but there was some good news on several other players.
Big Blue View
Giants’ playoff scenarios? Don’t ask Brian Daboll to figure ‘em out
New York Giants head coach Brian Daboll certainly understands the importance of Sunday night’s game against the Washington Commanders. He also absolutely knows where his 7-5-1 Giants stand in the NFL playoff race with four games to go. Good luck, though, getting him to talk about it. Media members...
Big Blue View
Poll: Will the Giants defeat the Washington Commanders on Sunday?
Do you think the New York Giants will defeat the Washington Commanders this Sunday in their critical NFC East rematch?. Vote in this week’s ‘SB Nation Reacts’ poll to let us know. Results will be posted later in the week. The two teams tied, 20-20, at MetLife...
Josh Allen’s neighbor on getting the QB to the game, despite snow
Marc Braun tells us he's ready to help Allen again.
Big Blue View
New York Giants Remain on Course for Playoffs Despite Back-to-back Defeats
The 2022 NFL season has seen somewhat of a resurgence from one of the league's most successful franchises, the New York Giants. Only four franchises - the New England Patriots, Pittsburgh Steelers, Dallas Cowboys, and San Francisco 49ers - have won more Super Bowls than the MetLife Stadium outfit. But the Giants’ only trip to the postseason since the most recent time they lifted the Lombardi trophy a decade ago came in 2016, and it ended in the wildcard round.
Big Blue View
Giants news, 12/15: Barkley, Jones, Daboll, Manning and Jeter, more headlines
Ed: Thinking back to Week 13, Giants players said the game felt like a loss. From this perspective, I thought it was a game the Giants should have won. How did Washington players take it? How did you take it?. Kyle SmithforGM: From what I’ve heard, Washington players took it...
Comments / 0