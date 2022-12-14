ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington, DC

VikingsTerritory

Vikings Sign a New Sheldon

He isn’t quite Sheldon Richardson from iterations of Vikings past, but his name is Sheldon, and he plays defensive tackle. That’s right. The Vikings welcomed a different Sheldon to the roster on Wednesday — Sheldon Day, a defender who last played for the Cleveland Browns in 2021.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
atozsports.com

Dolphins HC sends a message he might regret ahead of game vs. Bills

An incoming snowstorm has the potential to wreak havoc on Saturday night’s AFC East clash between the Miami Dolphins (8-5) and Buffalo Bills (10-3). Buffalo meteorologists are predicting a snowfall that could amount up to seven inches on Saturday night. There are plenty of people in the football world that believe these weather conditions would give the Bills an advantage.
BUFFALO, NY
SB Nation

Our expert NFL picks for Week 15 of 2022

Okay, we’re getting chippy in our weekly picks. The amount of trash talking we’re hitting each other with has really ramped up as we approach the end of the season and it’s manifesting itself in incredible ways. For the second straight week we’ve seen a “first to...
New York Post

Mike White’s Jets resume is missing one key thing

Over the past few weeks, it took only a visit or two to the Jets’ locker room to feel the love for Mike White. You could hear it in the terms of endearment the players used to describe their quarterback.  They called him a baller, a soldier and a warrior. They repeatedly called him a dog.  The Jets appreciate White’s long-shot backstory, his generosity of spirit, and his refusal to allow the brutality of pro football to keep him from coming back for more. White feels an obligation to his teammates, no matter how loudly his ribs are barking at him, and...
MINNESOTA STATE
atozsports.com

Bills general manager teases roster move bigger than OBJ

The Buffalo Bills are gearing up for a crucial matchup against the Miami Dolphins. Today, during a press conference, Brandon Beane had an array of huge topics to discuss with the media. Cole Beasley’s return, Odell Beckham Jr rumors, and the most surprising of all, the availability of Micah Hyde....
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Straight-up NFL picks, Week 15: Lions-Jets? In a game with playoff implications? In December?

Week 14 saw home favorites falter and erstwhile contenders crumble into dust. Now Week 15 threatens to turn those bad games into genuine tailspins. The tail end of the 2022 regular season is loaded with vital divisional and conference matchups that will ultimately decide this winter’s 14-team playoff field. The New York Giants and Washington Commanders will wage a rematch of their Week 13 draw in a game that will likely send the winner to a Wild Card bid and the loser to a better draft position. The San Francisco 49ers and Seattle Seahawks will decide who is truly in control of the NFC West: Brock Purdy or Geno Smith.
WASHINGTON STATE
Detroit Sports Nation

Robert Saleh makes head-scratching comment about Zach Wilson prior to game vs. Detroit Lions

When Robert Saleh and the New York Jets selected quarterback Zach Wilson out of BYU with the No. 2 overall pick in the 2021 NFL draft, they hoped they were getting their quarterback of the future. Unfortunately, things have not worked out that way so far as Wilson has struggled mightily since coming to the NFL. In fact, Wilson was no longer the starting quarterback for the Jets heading into the week, but that changed when starter Mike White was not cleared by doctors. While speaking to the media on Friday, Saleh made an irrelevant comment to prop up Wilson prior to Sunday’s game against the Detroit Lions.
DETROIT, MI
The Spun

Giants Signed A Veteran Wide Receiver On Wednesday

The New York Giants sought some wide receiver/return help on Wednesday. Per Art Stapleton of USA Today Network, the G-Men worked out WRs Chester Rogers and Jaydon Mickens; and will reportedly sign Mickens to the practice squad. The five-year veteran last suited up for Jacksonville where he played in six...
NEW YORK STATE
Big Blue View

New York Giants Remain on Course for Playoffs Despite Back-to-back Defeats

The 2022 NFL season has seen somewhat of a resurgence from one of the league's most successful franchises, the New York Giants. Only four franchises - the New England Patriots, Pittsburgh Steelers, Dallas Cowboys, and San Francisco 49ers - have won more Super Bowls than the MetLife Stadium outfit. But the Giants’ only trip to the postseason since the most recent time they lifted the Lombardi trophy a decade ago came in 2016, and it ended in the wildcard round.
ARIZONA STATE

