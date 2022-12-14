South Carolina rates low in elder-abuse protections study

South Carolina has ranked near the bottom of a WalletHub study of elder-abuse protections in different states.

According to a recent WalletHub study, over 10 percent of Americans over the age of 60 experience some form of elder abuse, due in part to the current period of high inflation.

In the study, South Carolina ranked the 3rd worst overall for elder-abuse protections, only beating out Montana and Utah. Wisconsin held the number one spot, with neighboring state North Carolina sitting up at 4th place overall.

South Carolina also tied with Nevada and California for last in gross-neglect and exploitation complains, 45th in total expenditures towards elder-abuse protection, 40th in the number of available eldercare services and organizations, and 32nd in overall nursing home quality.

The state’s highest ranking was in the number of certified volunteer ombudsmen, ranking 17th.

You can view the full results of the study here.