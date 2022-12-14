Fight involving ‘several people’ prompts lockdown at High Point Central High School; charges expected

HIGH POINT, N.C. (WGHP) — There is a heavy police and EMS presence at High Point Central High School on Wednesday afternoon.

Police say that the school went into lockdown due to a fight that began in the men’s bathroom that turned into several people fighting.

EMS responded to the school but no one was taken to the hospital by EMS and no severe injuries have been reported, according to police.

Police say the lockdown was used “as a precaution to restore order,” and that a large police presence remains on the campus due to class changes that are expected to occur soon.

All the people involved in the fight are juveniles, according to police. Charges have yet to be announced but are pending further investigation.

Guilford County Schools released the following statement:

Today, High Point Central High School was placed on a brief lockdown after an altercation involving several students occurred on campus. No injuries have been reported, students are safe and law enforcement officers confirmed that no weapons were involved in the altercation. We are grateful to our partners at the High Point Police Department for their quick response and assistance. To help keep rumors from spreading, we encourage students and families to only share information that they can personally verify. If you hear or see something of concern, tell a school administrator or law enforcement, who will fully investigate the matter. The safety of our students and staff remains a top priority. We are deploying various strategies this year to make our schools safer. However, it will take all of us working together to keep our schools safe. Chief Communications Officer Dr. Tracey H. Lewis

