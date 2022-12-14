ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Newtown, CT

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
News 12

Headlines: Woman robbed outside bank, $300K of cocaine seized, school security guards attacked

Here are some stories making headlines across the Hudson Valley. For the second time in a month, Greenburgh police are investigating a distraction-type larceny. News 12 is told the latest incident happened at the Chase Bank in Hartsdale. A woman had just left the bank and was in the parking lot, when another woman told her there were nails placed underneath her rear tires. The woman checked and collected several nails. When she returned, her envelope with cash inside was gone. A similar incident happened at a different Chase Bank in Greenburgh.
HARTSDALE, NY
News 12

Are we getting a white Christmas this year?

While it has been a wet and dreary start to December in 2022, just one snowstorm can bring a white Christmas for the first time in years. What exactly does that mean and how likely is it?. In order for it to be considered a white Christmas, there needs to...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
News 12

1 person dead in tractor-trailer involved crash on the New Jersey Turnpike

State police say a fatal crash involving a car and tractor-trailer caused extensive delays on the New Jersey Turnpike Friday morning near Exit 13. Police say the driver of the car was killed. The driver of the tractor-trailer was taken to the hospital. The scene is now all cleared.
News 12

STORM WATCH: Nasty wintry weather expected Thursday into Friday

New Jersey is expected to experience some nasty wintry weather Thursday into Friday. Storm Watch Team Meteorologist Dave Curren says that while the majority of the state will see mostly rain, parts of northwestern New Jersey may see several inches of heavy, wet snow. OVERNIGHT: Partly cloudy skies. Overnight lows...

Comments / 0

Community Policy