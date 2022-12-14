Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The Nutmeg Ballet's "The Nutcracker" Is Back, A Connecticut Holiday TraditionFlorence CarmelaTorrington, CT
What This Top University Recommends For Managing StressJudyDNew Haven, CT
Woman Whose Death Had Been Ruled ‘Accidental’ Has Caused a Community Outcry for JusticeTrue Crime Mysteries (Megan)Bridgeport, CT
The Lighthouse’s Cini Shaw Named Caron Treatment Centers Addiction Professional of the YearJeffrey TeodoroNew Canaan, CT
Sandy Hook Tragedy: 10 Year Anniversay And Remembrance Benefit In New York CityFlorence CarmelaNew York City, NY
Mount Vernon Animal Shelter to close its doors
City officials confirmed to News 12 that the shelter will be closing at the end of next month. For now, the shelter will remain open as staff attempts to adopt out animals.
Person to Person holiday toy store returns to Darien after pandemic hiatus
Person to Person's Anderson Youth & Community Center has been transformed into Santa's workshop for the first time since the beginning of the pandemic.
Cortlandt man accused of burglarizing several homes
State police say the incidents stretch back to October in the Philipstown, Putnam Valley and Cortlandt areas.
April court martial date set for Marine drill instructor charged in death of recruit from NJ
A military court has set an April 24 court martial date for a Marine drill instructor charged with negligent homicide in the death of a recruit from New Jersey.
Bomb threat forces evacuation of New City Elementary School
Clarkstown police tell News 12 that someone called New City Elementary School this morning and said a bomb was going to go off.
St. James family wins 'The Great Christmas Light Fight' with festive holiday display
News 12's Joe Arena was at their house to speak with the winners and get a look at the festive decorations.
1 person killed in Orange County crash
Police say the accident happened on I-84 in Greenville.
Headlines: Woman robbed outside bank, $300K of cocaine seized, school security guards attacked
Here are some stories making headlines across the Hudson Valley. For the second time in a month, Greenburgh police are investigating a distraction-type larceny. News 12 is told the latest incident happened at the Chase Bank in Hartsdale. A woman had just left the bank and was in the parking lot, when another woman told her there were nails placed underneath her rear tires. The woman checked and collected several nails. When she returned, her envelope with cash inside was gone. A similar incident happened at a different Chase Bank in Greenburgh.
Second leg of New Jersey black bear hunt to begin Wednesday
New Jersey’s black bear hunt is back on for four more days starting on Wednesday.
Officials identify cyclist killed in crash with box truck in Ocean Township
The Monmouth County Prosecutor’s Office has identified the woman killed when she was struck by a box truck while riding a bicycle in Ocean Township on Friday. Authorities say that Li Wang, 62, died from the injuries she sustained during the crash. The prosecutor says that Wang was riding...
Are we getting a white Christmas this year?
While it has been a wet and dreary start to December in 2022, just one snowstorm can bring a white Christmas for the first time in years. What exactly does that mean and how likely is it?. In order for it to be considered a white Christmas, there needs to...
1 person dead in tractor-trailer involved crash on the New Jersey Turnpike
State police say a fatal crash involving a car and tractor-trailer caused extensive delays on the New Jersey Turnpike Friday morning near Exit 13. Police say the driver of the car was killed. The driver of the tractor-trailer was taken to the hospital. The scene is now all cleared.
Panas, New Rochelle earn boys hoops wins
Pelham Panas and New Rochelle earn boys hoops wins.
STORM WATCH: Nasty wintry weather expected Thursday into Friday
New Jersey is expected to experience some nasty wintry weather Thursday into Friday. Storm Watch Team Meteorologist Dave Curren says that while the majority of the state will see mostly rain, parts of northwestern New Jersey may see several inches of heavy, wet snow. OVERNIGHT: Partly cloudy skies. Overnight lows...
