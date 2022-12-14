Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Walmart and Dollar General get fined in NC for overcharging Charlotte citizensJus4NetCharlotte, NC
D'Onta Foreman Injury Update Positive For Week 14FlurrySportsCharlotte, NC
Neighbors give party for mailman retiring for treatment: "The season of giving"Amy ChristieConcord, NC
Wingate student gets a stipend for their research on sheepMint MessageWingate, NC
4 Great Burger Places in CharlotteAlina AndrasCharlotte, NC
Related
Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo’s strong message for Khris Middleton after brutal shooting night in loss vs. Grizzlies
Khris Middleton missed the start of the season for the Milwaukee Bucks after undergoing wrist surgery to repair an injury back in July. The Bucks have remained one of the best teams in the NBA despite his absence, thanks to Giannis Antetokounmpo, but Middleton’s return was expected to put the Bucks over the top. After all, the Bucks sorely missed his presence in their seven-game defeat vs. the Boston Celtics in last year’s playoffs.
Heat star Tyler Herro joins LeBron James in history books after dropping 76 points in back-to-back games
There are few greater players in Miami Heat franchise history than LeBron James. On Thursday night, Tyler Herro joined King James in the Heat history books with yet another mind-blowing performance in a 111-108 win over the Houston Rockets. Herro dropped a career-high 41 points against the Rockets on 13-of-20 shooting. He also went 10-of-15 […] The post Heat star Tyler Herro joins LeBron James in history books after dropping 76 points in back-to-back games appeared first on ClutchPoints.
‘I was like holy s–t’: DeMarcus Cousins admits getting embarrassed by Chandler Parsons, Ex-Rockets star reacts
DeMarcus Cousins used to beamong the baddest and hottest high school prospects in the nation, but he’s not shy to admit that there was a time when Chandler Parsons embarrassed him with a savage dunk. In a recent appearance on the Outta Pocket episode, DeMarcus Cousins told a story...
LeBron James passes Wilt Chamberlain for scoring record only Michael Jordan ever beat
The Los Angeles Lakers didn’t exactly have a night to remember on Tuesday as they lost what looked like an upset in hand against the Boston Celtics. LeBron James can at least revel in the fact that he garnered another piece of NBA history as a consolation prize. With...
Stephen Curry gets brutally honest on current state of Warriors
Stephen Curry and the Golden State Warriors are arguably the most confounding team in the West this season. They have games where they look the part of the defending champions, like when they dismantled the Boston Celtics early last week. Then they have stinkers like the one they had on Tuesday against the previous season’s champion, the Milwaukee Bucks.
Stephen Curry breaks silence on shoulder injury, potential surgery
Golden State Warriors superstar Stephen Curry commented on his shoulder injury, per Anthony Slater. “One thing I did notice is once you hurt something like this, it becomes a little more unstable and there’s nothing you can really do about that unless you are going to get surgery,” Curry said. “So just trying to manage […] The post Stephen Curry breaks silence on shoulder injury, potential surgery appeared first on ClutchPoints.
‘Messed me up’: Clippers coach Tyronn Lue provides critical update on his nuts after getting hit by a Kyle Anderson fastball
The Los Angeles Clippers secured an impressive 99-88 win over the Minnesota Timberwolves on Wednesday. As it turns out, however, coach Tyronn Lue came out of the game a bit worse for wear after being on the receiving end of a wayward pass from Wolves forward Kyle Anderson. Coach Lue...
Jayson Tatum drops LeBron James truth bomb after toppling Lakers
Jayson Tatum got the better of LeBron James on Tuesday. The Boston Celtics came out victorious in an absolutely wild clash with the Los Angeles Lakers that saw both teams pull off improbably comebacks. But Tatum’s respect for James hasn’t diminished one bit. The Celtics star was asked about the matchup with LeBron that saw […] The post Jayson Tatum drops LeBron James truth bomb after toppling Lakers appeared first on ClutchPoints.
1 Lakers player who must be traded soon
The Los Angeles Lakers are looking to make moves before the 2022-23 NBA trade deadline on Feb. 9. In the interim, unofficial trade season begins Thursday, when a crop of last summer’s free agent signings become eligible to be dealt (the next wave hits on Jan. 15). The Lakers (11-16) have shown recent signs of […] The post 1 Lakers player who must be traded soon appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Ben Simmons drops truth bomb on Jacque Vaughn’s impact on Nets
At this point, there’s no denying that the Brooklyn Nets are one of the hottest teams in the NBA. They have won eight out of their last 10 games and they’re rapidly rising in the East. You also cannot question the impact head coach Jacque Vaughn has had on this team since he took over the helm.
WATCH: Pelicans star Zion Williamson detonates on Jazz rookie for brutal ‘Welcome to the NBA’ moment
21-year-old rookie Walker Kessler has been making quite a name for himself with the Utah Jazz in his first season in the NBA. Well, the No. 22 overall pick of the 2022 Draft is about to become somewhat of a household name after being put on a poster by none other than Zion Williamson.
Damian Lillard pulls off stunning scoring feat that’s hard to believe no one has done before in NBA history
Damian Lillard is still scorching hot, and the might remain that way forever. Of course, he won’t but NBA fans have to appreciate the scoring binge the Portland Trail Blazers superstar guard is having while it lasts. Lillard went off yet again Wednesday night against the San Antonio Spurs,...
2 wings Sixers must target in trade talks
The NBA trade season is about to begin. The Philadelphia 76ers, like most teams, will be looking to upgrade their team. Sadly, the Sixers don’t have the flexibility or assets to make any move they want, so the pickings are slim. With no first-round picks to trade within the...
Answering James Harden’s Nets ‘quitter’ question after Kevin Durant trade request comparison
The biggest “what if” in NBA history. That’s how the Brooklyn Nets’ Big 3 of Kyrie Irving, James Harden and Kevin Durant will be remembered. The historically-efficient offensive trio lasted not even one full season before falling apart when Harden forced his way to the Philadelphia 76ers at last year’s trade deadline. The trade marked […] The post Answering James Harden’s Nets ‘quitter’ question after Kevin Durant trade request comparison appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Lakers star LeBron James reacts to Quinn Cook’s monster 54-point explosion in China
Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James couldn’t be more hyped up after seeing Quinn Cook explode in China. Cook, who won the championship with the Golden State Warriors (2018) and Lakers (2020), recently went viral after his incredible performance for the Guangsha Lions in the Chinese Basketball Association. He actually went full Stephen Curry in a game against the Shandong Hi-Speed Kirin, banking 12 triples on his way to a ridiculous 54 points.
Heat fire back at NBA after $25,000 fine for undisclosed injuries
The NBA is clamping down on teams’ injury reports. On Thursday, the Brooklyn Nets were fined for violating the league’s policy on reporting injuries on their roster. This time around, it’s the Miami Heat who will need to pay the same $25,000 penalty for a similar transgression. The Heat are not taking this one lying down, […] The post Heat fire back at NBA after $25,000 fine for undisclosed injuries appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Warriors coach Steve Kerr reveals silver lining to Stephen Curry’s injury layoff
The Golden State Warriors are going to have to navigate the next few weeks without Stephen Curry in the mix. This is after the former back-to-back MVP suffered a devastating shoulder injury that will cost him some time on the sidelines. Steve Kerr is obviously not pleased by the fact...
Stephen Curry leaves Warriors vs. Pacers with scary shoulder injury
Golden State Warriors superstar Stephen Curry was forced to exit Wednesday’s game against the Indiana Pacers after suffering a scary-looking shoulder injury. Curry was visibly in pain after he sustained the injury in the third quarter of the contest. He was immediately brought to the locker room, with the sharpshooter nursing his left shoulder. Steph […] The post Stephen Curry leaves Warriors vs. Pacers with scary shoulder injury appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Celtics’ Marcus Smart, Al Horford injury report updates vs. Magic
Al Horford will be available for the Boston Celtics’ Friday matchup with the Orlando Magic, per the Celtics Twitter account. However, the Celtics also report that Marcus Smart is questionable due to a non-COVID illness. The Celtics aren’t expected to face much trouble against the underwhelming Magic. Nevertheless, the Al Horford update is important for […] The post Celtics’ Marcus Smart, Al Horford injury report updates vs. Magic appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Kawhi Leonard, Paul George load management with Clippers roasted by Kendrick Perkins
Just like several other NBA and Los Angeles Clippers fans, Kendrick Perkins is tired of Kawhi Leonard and Paul George sitting out games just to rest, aka the popular load management. Leonard and George missed the Clippers’ showdown with the Phoenix Suns on Thursday due to various reasons. The team cited “right knee injury management” […] The post Kawhi Leonard, Paul George load management with Clippers roasted by Kendrick Perkins appeared first on ClutchPoints.
ClutchPoints
Los Angeles, CA
211K+
Followers
126K+
Post
126M+
Views
ABOUT
ClutchPoints is one of the fastest growing social media-based websites, covering the latest NBA, NFL & MLB news across the world.http://www.clutchpoints.com
Comments / 0