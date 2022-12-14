ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
ClutchPoints

Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo’s strong message for Khris Middleton after brutal shooting night in loss vs. Grizzlies

Khris Middleton missed the start of the season for the Milwaukee Bucks after undergoing wrist surgery to repair an injury back in July. The Bucks have remained one of the best teams in the NBA despite his absence, thanks to Giannis Antetokounmpo, but Middleton’s return was expected to put the Bucks over the top. After all, the Bucks sorely missed his presence in their seven-game defeat vs. the Boston Celtics in last year’s playoffs.
MILWAUKEE, WI
ClutchPoints

Heat star Tyler Herro joins LeBron James in history books after dropping 76 points in back-to-back games

There are few greater players in Miami Heat franchise history than LeBron James. On Thursday night, Tyler Herro joined King James in the Heat history books with yet another mind-blowing performance in a 111-108 win over the Houston Rockets. Herro dropped a career-high 41 points against the Rockets on 13-of-20 shooting. He also went 10-of-15 […] The post Heat star Tyler Herro joins LeBron James in history books after dropping 76 points in back-to-back games appeared first on ClutchPoints.
MIAMI, FL
ClutchPoints

Stephen Curry gets brutally honest on current state of Warriors

Stephen Curry and the Golden State Warriors are arguably the most confounding team in the West this season. They have games where they look the part of the defending champions, like when they dismantled the Boston Celtics early last week. Then they have stinkers like the one they had on Tuesday against the previous season’s champion, the Milwaukee Bucks.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
ClutchPoints

Stephen Curry breaks silence on shoulder injury, potential surgery

Golden State Warriors superstar Stephen Curry commented on his shoulder injury, per Anthony Slater. “One thing I did notice is once you hurt something like this, it becomes a little more unstable and there’s nothing you can really do about that unless you are going to get surgery,” Curry said. “So just trying to manage […] The post Stephen Curry breaks silence on shoulder injury, potential surgery appeared first on ClutchPoints.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
ClutchPoints

Jayson Tatum drops LeBron James truth bomb after toppling Lakers

Jayson Tatum got the better of LeBron James on Tuesday. The Boston Celtics came out victorious in an absolutely wild clash with the Los Angeles Lakers that saw both teams pull off improbably comebacks. But Tatum’s respect for James hasn’t diminished one bit. The Celtics star was asked about the matchup with LeBron that saw […] The post Jayson Tatum drops LeBron James truth bomb after toppling Lakers appeared first on ClutchPoints.
LOS ANGELES, CA
ClutchPoints

1 Lakers player who must be traded soon

The Los Angeles Lakers are looking to make moves before the 2022-23 NBA trade deadline on Feb. 9. In the interim, unofficial trade season begins Thursday, when a crop of last summer’s free agent signings become eligible to be dealt (the next wave hits on Jan. 15). The Lakers (11-16) have shown recent signs of […] The post 1 Lakers player who must be traded soon appeared first on ClutchPoints.
LOS ANGELES, CA
ClutchPoints

2 wings Sixers must target in trade talks

The NBA trade season is about to begin. The Philadelphia 76ers, like most teams, will be looking to upgrade their team. Sadly, the Sixers don’t have the flexibility or assets to make any move they want, so the pickings are slim. With no first-round picks to trade within the...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
ClutchPoints

Answering James Harden’s Nets ‘quitter’ question after Kevin Durant trade request comparison

The biggest “what if” in NBA history. That’s how the Brooklyn Nets’ Big 3 of Kyrie Irving, James Harden and Kevin Durant will be remembered. The historically-efficient offensive trio lasted not even one full season before falling apart when Harden forced his way to the Philadelphia 76ers at last year’s trade deadline. The trade marked […] The post Answering James Harden’s Nets ‘quitter’ question after Kevin Durant trade request comparison appeared first on ClutchPoints.
PHILADELPHIA, NY
ClutchPoints

Lakers star LeBron James reacts to Quinn Cook’s monster 54-point explosion in China

Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James couldn’t be more hyped up after seeing Quinn Cook explode in China. Cook, who won the championship with the Golden State Warriors (2018) and Lakers (2020), recently went viral after his incredible performance for the Guangsha Lions in the Chinese Basketball Association. He actually went full Stephen Curry in a game against the Shandong Hi-Speed Kirin, banking 12 triples on his way to a ridiculous 54 points.
LOS ANGELES, CA
ClutchPoints

Heat fire back at NBA after $25,000 fine for undisclosed injuries

The NBA is clamping down on teams’ injury reports. On Thursday, the Brooklyn Nets were fined for violating the league’s policy on reporting injuries on their roster. This time around, it’s the Miami Heat who will need to pay the same $25,000 penalty for a similar transgression. The Heat are not taking this one lying down, […] The post Heat fire back at NBA after $25,000 fine for undisclosed injuries appeared first on ClutchPoints.
MIAMI, FL
ClutchPoints

Stephen Curry leaves Warriors vs. Pacers with scary shoulder injury

Golden State Warriors superstar Stephen Curry was forced to exit Wednesday’s game against the Indiana Pacers after suffering a scary-looking shoulder injury. Curry was visibly in pain after he sustained the injury in the third quarter of the contest. He was immediately brought to the locker room, with the sharpshooter nursing his left shoulder. Steph […] The post Stephen Curry leaves Warriors vs. Pacers with scary shoulder injury appeared first on ClutchPoints.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
ClutchPoints

Celtics’ Marcus Smart, Al Horford injury report updates vs. Magic

Al Horford will be available for the Boston Celtics’ Friday matchup with the Orlando Magic, per the Celtics Twitter account. However, the Celtics also report that Marcus Smart is questionable due to a non-COVID illness. The Celtics aren’t expected to face much trouble against the underwhelming Magic. Nevertheless, the Al Horford update is important for […] The post Celtics’ Marcus Smart, Al Horford injury report updates vs. Magic appeared first on ClutchPoints.
BOSTON, MA
ClutchPoints

Kawhi Leonard, Paul George load management with Clippers roasted by Kendrick Perkins

Just like several other NBA and Los Angeles Clippers fans, Kendrick Perkins is tired of Kawhi Leonard and Paul George sitting out games just to rest, aka the popular load management. Leonard and George missed the Clippers’ showdown with the Phoenix Suns on Thursday due to various reasons. The team cited “right knee injury management” […] The post Kawhi Leonard, Paul George load management with Clippers roasted by Kendrick Perkins appeared first on ClutchPoints.
LOS ANGELES, CA
ClutchPoints

ClutchPoints

Los Angeles, CA
