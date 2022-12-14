ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Detroit, MI

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Detroit Sports Nation

Jamaal Williams shares story about Dan Campbell’s considerate side

Jamaal Williams dealt with 3 deaths during the offseasonDan Campbell was considerate of Jamaal Williams’ needs. Not only are the Detroit Lions rolling, but they seem to be having a ton of fun as a team. If you don’t believe me, just watch RB Jamaal Williams and the rest of the players, and how they interact with Dan Campbell and the rest of the coaches. There is clearly mutual respect and trust, not only between the players but between the players and coaches. During a recent interview with ESPN, Williams and Campbell shared their views on something that happened during the offseason that showed Campbell’s considerate side.
DETROIT, MI
Popculture

NFL Quarterback Leaves Team After Being Benched

A veteran NFL quarterback has stepped away from the team after he was demoted from starter to backup. According to Josh Kendall of The Athletic, Marcus Mariota left the Atlanta Falcons after being told he was going to have rookie Desmond Ridder be the starting quarterback. Mariota has not left the team for good as he was looking to have a "chronic" knee issue evaluated, according to Falcons head coach Arthur Smith.
ATLANTA, GA
The Game 730 AM WVFN

Here Are 5 Ways To Piss Off Someone From Michigan

I'm sure there are more than 5 ways to piss off someone from Michigan but here are five of the most common. 1. Someone From Down South Complaining Their One Inch of Snow. In Michigan, we get our fair share of snow that is for sure. Definitely, some areas see more than others but the whole state gets its, bad roads, and almost all of us have to do some sort of snow removal.
MICHIGAN STATE
The Comeback

Drew Brees announces shocking career move

Since retiring from the NFL back in 2020, Drew Brees has served as a broadcaster and analyst for NBC Sports, but now it looks like he’s returning to the game of football as an assistant coach for the Purdue Boilermakers, at least for a short time. On Thursday afternoon, legendary Purdue Boilermakers quarterback Drew Brees Read more... The post Drew Brees announces shocking career move appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
WEST LAFAYETTE, IN
The Spun

Eagles Player Has Brutally Honest Message For Micah Parsons

Micah Parsons is already talking about the Philadelphia Eagles before their Week 16 matchup, but the Eagles aren't jumping ahead yet. Speaking with fellow star defender Von Miller on The Voncast, Parsons asked whether quarterback Jalen Hurts is only an MVP candidate because of the "system and team." When questioned...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
MLive.com

Illness knocks out 3 more Lions players, including Aidan Hutchinson

ALLEN PARK -- Playoff fever isn’t the only bug going around the Detroit Lions’ locker room. Star rookie pass rusher Aidan Hutchinson, cornerback Mike Hughes and defensive lineman Michael Brockers all missed practice on Thursday because of illness. That comes just one week after cornerback Jeff Okudah, receiver Kalif Raymond and backup quarterback Nate Sudfeld all missed multiple days of practice due to illness.
DETROIT, MI
LehighValleyLive.com

Cowboys sign ex-Eagles defensive lineman

The Dallas Cowboys are gearing up for the final four games of the regular season. And that means making some roster moves. BUY NFL TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. The Cowboys have signed Anthony Rush to the practice squad, the Star Telegram’s Clarence Hill Jr. reports. The nose tackle...
Detroit Sports Nation

Detroit Lions sign CB Khalil Dorsey

This past Sunday, the Detroit Lions moved to within one game of .500 on the season when they defeated the Minnesota Vikings 34 to 23 at Ford Field. With the win, the Lions kept their NFL playoff hopes alive, but in order to keep that going, they are going to have to beat the New York Jets this coming Sunday in the Meadowlands. On Thursday, the Lions announced they have made a roster move. In fact, they have signed CB Khalil Dorsey to their practice squad.
DETROIT, MI
Detroit Sports Nation

Detroit Lions 2023 Schedule: Home/Away Opponents following Week 14

How is the Detroit Lions 2023 Schedule formed?Detroit Lions 2023 Schedule: Home/Away opponents. This may be jumping the gun a bit as we are only in Week 15 of the 2022 NFL regular season, but it is never too early to start looking ahead to what the Detroit Lions 2023 schedule will look like. Of course, we will not know what the Lions’ week-by-week schedule will look like until next spring sometime (it came out on May 12th this year), but we will know their home and away opponents by the time the 2022 regular season wraps up.
DETROIT, MI
saturdaytradition.com

2nd former Michigan captain announces transfer destination

After announcing that he was transferring from Michigan, Eric All Jr. made his destination known to the public Wednesday morning. The senior tight end, who picked up just 36 yards and 3 receptions this season, is heading to Iowa, he announced on Twitter. The transfer comes after former Michigan quarterback...
ANN ARBOR, MI
saturdaytradition.com

Michigan QB to enter transfer portal for second time

Michigan backup quarterback Alan Bowman announced Thursday that he would be entering the transfer portal for a 2nd time. Bowman spent 3 years at Texas Tech before committing to Michigan 2 years ago. Now, he’s back in the portal. This next year will be Bowman’s final in college football....
ANN ARBOR, MI
Detroit Sports Nation

Detroit Lions Rooting Guide: Why Thursday Night Football is HUGE for Lions

Why is Thursday Night Football HUGE for the Detroit Lions?What do the Detroit Lions need to do to get into the Playoffs?. Week 15 of the 2022 NFL regular season starts tonight, and if you happen to be a fan of the Detroit Lions, this week’s edition of Thursday Night Football is HUGE. As it stands, the Lions are 6-7, and though they are certainly in the playoff hunt, it all starts with them handling their own business and winning out. As we previously wrote, if the Lions win their remaining four games, they have a 90% chance of making the playoffs. In other words, they still do not control their own destiny, and they will need help somewhere along the way. That “somewhere” could begin tonight.
DETROIT, MI
The Spun

Sports World Praying For Longtime ESPN Announcer's Family

Few hosts, if any, are more synonymous with ESPN than John Buccigross. The longtime ESPN anchor and announcer is one of the most-liked personalities at the company. He's most known for his coverage of hockey, which he excels at, but he's integral to many other parts, as well. Buccigross is...
Detroit Sports Nation

Detroit Sports Nation

Detroit, MI
35K+
Followers
14K+
Post
13M+
Views
ABOUT

DSN is a Michigan-made & operated sports site built by fans, for fans. We aim to showcase the pride of Detroit and give a voice to its fans while supporting local businesses. Contact detroitsportsnation@gmail.com for any comments or questions regarding DSN

 https://detroitsportsnation.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy