Salt Lake City, UT

890kdxu.com

8 Films And TV Shows Filmed In Utah

Many states are home to film and TV show production and Utah is no exception. From John Wayne westerns to horror, it's all been filmed in Utah. The source I’ve used the most for this is the IMDB, but I’ve also used the Utah Film Commission website as well. This isn’t going to be an extensive list because well... that would be a really long list, but I’ll link the Utah Film Commission website so you can use their map to see where things have been filmed.
UTAH STATE
kuer.org

‘I just cried’: recent layoffs could signal the Utah tech boom is tapering

When 26-year-old Kyra Stoner showed up for work on Wednesday, Nov. 2, she thought it would be a normal day. Instead, she was blindsided by unexpected news. Stoner worked for nearly three years as a recruiting specialist and eventually a university recruiter at Qualtrics, a software company specializing in customer experience data.
UTAH STATE
kjzz.com

Utah couple waiting since October for moving company to deliver belongings

SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — A moving company still has not delivered furniture and belongings to a Utah couple after they’ve been living in the state for two months. Cade and Kyra Peirce moved across the country from Atlanta to the Salt Lake City area in the first week of October. Cade lost his job, so they had to move quickly and somewhat unexpectedly.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
KSLTV

Utah’s first Kum & Go convenience store opens Monday

DRAPER, Utah — A new convenience store and gas station is expanding, opening its first location in Utah on Monday, Dec. 19. It began in Iowa, and now Kum & Go will land in the Beehive State — the first new state that the family-owned convenience chain is entering in over 10 years. The chain will also open stores in South Jordan, Murray and Herriman in early 2023, with plans to open more than 30 stores in Utah over the next five years.
UTAH STATE
KPCW

Park City’s Main Street highlighted on NBC’s Today

Park City Mayor Nann Worel and local Olympian Billy Demong were interviewed on air - while surrounded by a gingerbread man and dozens of spectators bundled up for the 18-degree weather. The segment was part of the “Today” show’s “Merriest Main Streets in America” series, which highlights some of the...
PARK CITY, UT
Diana Rus

This Is the Snowiest Town in Utah

Alta is a town in eastern Salt Lake County, Utah, United States. Alta is located in the Alta Ski Area, a ski resort that has 500,000 annual visitors. It's famous for its powder skiing and for not allowing snowboarding.
UTAH STATE
KPCW

Recycle Utah needs you to think outside the cardboard box this season

Bags, boxes and styrofoam… oh my… After all the presents have been opened, where does all of the wrapping and packaging go?. For those who live in Park City, the answer for many is Recycle Utah. Carolyn Wawra, executive director of Recycle Utah, said this time of year they get as many as 12 tons of cardboard every two weeks.
PARK CITY, UT
Axios

Urban Hill, Salt Lake City's newest fine dining restaurant, opens

Urban Hill, a new fine dining restaurant in Salt Lake City's burgeoning Granary District, is open for business. Driving the news: The 8,000-square-foot restaurant, which specializes in regional American cuisine, celebrated its grand opening Thursday. It's located at 500 South and 300 West, inside the Post District, a luxury apartment...
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
ksl.com

School delayed in 3 districts as more snow hits northern Utah

SALT LAKE CITY — Snow slowed the morning commute and delayed the start of some schools in northern Utah on Thursday morning. Classes will begin two hours late due to weather in the Davis, Ogden and Weber school districts, and Syracuse Arts Academy, Ascent Academy in Farmington and Spectrum Academy Charter School in North Salt Lake.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
cityweekly.net

Interesting Salt Lake City Street Names

What's in a name? If you left it to many Utah parents, they would invariably answer by adding extra consonants, transposing vowels and mashing-up two innocently sounding words leading us to the Madysens and Taycies of the world. However, a more boring approach was used in naming most Salt Lake...
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
utahstories.com

13 Utah Businesses to Shop for Unique Holiday Gifts

Many Utahns would like to support the local economy and at the same time, seek alternatives from big box stores to find meaningful gifts for their loved ones. Here is a roundup of 13 small businesses in Utah that you might consider shopping with this holiday season. We’re sure you’ll find something on this list for several of the local-loving Utahns in your life.
UTAH STATE
