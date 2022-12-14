Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Fontana Herald News
Two persons die in traffic collision in Highland on Dec. 14
Two persons died in a traffic collision in Highland on Dec. 14, according to the San Bernardino County Sheriff Coroner’s Division. At 9:18 a.m., officers with the San Bernardino Police Department responded to 5th Street at the intersection with Victoria Avenue. Officers and paramedics arrived on scene and confirmed...
z1077fm.com
Two Yucca Valley pedestrian improvement projects move forward
On Monday the 16th the Onaga Trail Pedestrian Improvement Project kicked off. The Town of Yucca Valley has committed to upgrading the stretch of road for pedestrian safety purposes while complying with the Americans with Disabilities Act, and will include the creation sidewalks with ramps and gutters. Construction has begun on the first part of the Onaga Trail project, which will see work being done between Acoma Trail and Grand Ave.
z1077fm.com
Blood Drive in Yucca Valley tomorrow (12/17) at Center for Healthy Generations
Blood is desperately needed in the Morongo Basin. To that end, Lifestream will be holding a blood drive tomorrow (December 17) from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Center for Healthy Generations located at 57121 Sunnyslope Dr in Yucca Valley. Healthy individuals at least 15 years of age may donate blood.
z1077fm.com
‘Spaghetti Western Saloon’ moseys into the Morongo Valley tonight for Grand Opening 12/16
If you’ve driving up or down the hill it’s hard not to notice the activity at the Spaghetti Western – the restaurant and saloon that has moved into the long vacant Willie Boys property in the Morongo valley. Fresh signage and newly decorated outdoor approach joins their revamp of the inside, which has only been seen by only a few high desert foodies – until now! The Spaghetti Western is holding their official public opening tonight – from 4 to 10PM.
foxla.com
Students at middle school in Riverside hospitalized after consuming edible marijuana
RIVERSIDE, Calif. - Three students in Riverside were hospitalized after consuming marijuana, police said. Riverside Police officers responded to Loma Vista Middle School on Arlington Avenue Thursday morning after three students became sick. They were taken to a local hospital for evaluation. According to the school resource officer, the students...
Police search for missing boy with austim in San Bernardino County
Police are searching for a missing teenage boy with autism who was last seen leaving a Rialto school on Thursday afternoon. Eric Larue, 16, left home to attend class at Carter High School around 8 a.m., said Rialto Police. School officials say Larue was seen leaving the campus around 1:30 p.m. after school was dismissed. […]
knock-la.com
Hemet Rapper Spank Nitti James Takes Over LA Music Scene
A couple weeks ago on a cold winter night, I drove to the R Baron MoneyCorps Music Group’s studios in Hollywood for an interview with Spank Nitti James. Spank has been heating up the Inland Empire and Los Angeles streets since he dropped his debut single “Caucasian” in 2018. The song gained him millions of views and supporters, and he followed up by dropping a mixtape. One of his latest singles, “Dirt On My Jersey” featuring JayLuckk, dropped a month ago.
foxla.com
No-burn alert issued across SoCal for Sunday
LOS ANGELES - Wood burning will be banned throughout Southern California Sunday due to projected high air pollution, the South Coast Air Quality Management District announced. The South Coast AQMD issued a residential no-burn alert for everyone living in the South Coast Air Basin, which includes Orange County, and non-desert areas of Los Angeles County, Riverside County and San Bernardino County.
3-year-old struck, killed after running into street in Riverside
A three-year-old boy was fatally struck when a relative made a U-turn in a Riverside neighborhood Saturday morning. Police and firefighters responded shortly after 9:30 a.m. to a traffic collision involving a pedestrian in the 4100 block of Goodman Street, according to a Riverside Police Department news release. An investigation revealed that a 61-year-old woman […]
South Coast AQMD issues no-burn alert for Sunday
A no-burn alert has been issued by the South Coast Air Quality Management District for Sunday because air pollution levels are expected to be high. The ban on all indoor and outdoor wood burning is in place for residents living in the South Coast Air Basin, which includes Orange County and non-desert portions of Los […]
vvng.com
Teen rushed to hospital dies from injuries after a crash Tuesday in Apple Valley
APPLE VALLEY, Calif. (VVNG.com) – Daniel “Danny” Torres, 17, succumbed to his injuries after he was rushed to a local hospital in grave condition following a crash Tuesday. It happened on December 13, 2022, at 1:39 p.m., in a dirt field near Zuni Road and Blackfoot Road...
Fontana Herald News
Redlands teenager is arrested for allegedly stabbing four people during brawl
A 16-year-old Redlands boy was arrested on Dec. 6 in connection with multiple stabbings that took place during a fight on Dec. 3 at an apartment complex in the 27400 block of West San Bernardino Avenue in Redlands, according to the Redlands Police Department. Police responded shortly after 6 p.m....
Colorful, eye-popping Christmas displays draw crowds, light up the Inland Empire
If you're looking to get into the holiday spirit, there are several eye-popping displays all around the Inland Empire that are drawing big crowds.
Fontana Herald News
Pedestrian dies after being struck by car in Rancho Cucamonga on Dec. 14
An 83-year-old pedestrian died after being struck by a car in Rancho Cucamonga on Dec. 14, according to the San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department. At about 4:18 a.m., deputies responded to the intersection of Vineyard Avenue and Foothill Boulevard, where the man was hit by a vehicle driven by a 56-year-old Rancho Cucamonga man.
Woman arrested for stabbing man as he fought another person in Yucaipa bar: SBSD
A San Bernardino woman faces an attempted murder charge after she stabbed a man who was already involved in a bar fight with another person in Yucaipa earlier this month, the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department announced. Vanessa Cortez, who was already on parole for assault with a deadly weapon, stabbed a 39-year-old Yucaipa man […]
Detectives seek information on 2 persons of interest in shooting death of Alta Loma HS student
Robert Plyley Jr., a 15-year-old Alta Loma High School sophomore, was killed when gunfire erupted at an out-of-control Halloween party. Now, there are two persons of interest detectives are looking for.
z1077fm.com
Basin Transit ‘Stuff the Bus’ toy distribution tomorrow 12/16
Basin Transit’s first ever “Stuff the Bus” toy drive was an enormous success. The bus, parked in front of Walmart last Saturday (December 10), was stuffed with more than 400 toys donated by residents of the Morongo Basin. Santa Claus himself will give out the collected toys tomorrow (December 16) at the Boys & Girls Club of the Hi-Desert this Friday from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m.
Remains of 3 discovered in San Bernardino County
Authorities are investigating after the remains of three people were discovered in San Bernardino County in November.
foxla.com
1 killed, 11 injured during bus crash on 15 Freeway in San Bernardino County
BAKER, Calif. - One person is dead and 11 others were injured during a bus crash on the I-15 near Baker Tuesday night. Crews with the San Bernardino County Fire Department responded to a collision on Interstate 15 at mile marker 126. Officials say a bus carrying 20 people overturned, ejecting multiple people from inside.
Hesperia and SB County Sheriff to pay $1M settlement for housing discrimination
HESPERIA – The Department of Justice (DOJ) announced Wednesday, a $1 million settlement agreement with Hesperia and the San Bernardino County Sheriff for its ‘crime free’ housing policy that resulted in discrimination against Black and Latino residents.
Comments / 0