Yucca Valley, CA

Fontana Herald News

Two persons die in traffic collision in Highland on Dec. 14

Two persons died in a traffic collision in Highland on Dec. 14, according to the San Bernardino County Sheriff Coroner’s Division. At 9:18 a.m., officers with the San Bernardino Police Department responded to 5th Street at the intersection with Victoria Avenue. Officers and paramedics arrived on scene and confirmed...
HIGHLAND, CA
z1077fm.com

Two Yucca Valley pedestrian improvement projects move forward

On Monday the 16th the Onaga Trail Pedestrian Improvement Project kicked off. The Town of Yucca Valley has committed to upgrading the stretch of road for pedestrian safety purposes while complying with the Americans with Disabilities Act, and will include the creation sidewalks with ramps and gutters. Construction has begun on the first part of the Onaga Trail project, which will see work being done between Acoma Trail and Grand Ave.
YUCCA VALLEY, CA
z1077fm.com

‘Spaghetti Western Saloon’ moseys into the Morongo Valley tonight for Grand Opening 12/16

If you’ve driving up or down the hill it’s hard not to notice the activity at the Spaghetti Western – the restaurant and saloon that has moved into the long vacant Willie Boys property in the Morongo valley. Fresh signage and newly decorated outdoor approach joins their revamp of the inside, which has only been seen by only a few high desert foodies – until now! The Spaghetti Western is holding their official public opening tonight – from 4 to 10PM.
MORONGO VALLEY, CA
knock-la.com

Hemet Rapper Spank Nitti James Takes Over LA Music Scene

A couple weeks ago on a cold winter night, I drove to the R Baron MoneyCorps Music Group’s studios in Hollywood for an interview with Spank Nitti James. Spank has been heating up the Inland Empire and Los Angeles streets since he dropped his debut single “Caucasian” in 2018. The song gained him millions of views and supporters, and he followed up by dropping a mixtape. One of his latest singles, “Dirt On My Jersey” featuring JayLuckk, dropped a month ago.
LOS ANGELES, CA
foxla.com

No-burn alert issued across SoCal for Sunday

LOS ANGELES - Wood burning will be banned throughout Southern California Sunday due to projected high air pollution, the South Coast Air Quality Management District announced. The South Coast AQMD issued a residential no-burn alert for everyone living in the South Coast Air Basin, which includes Orange County, and non-desert areas of Los Angeles County, Riverside County and San Bernardino County.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
KTLA

3-year-old struck, killed after running into street in Riverside

A three-year-old boy was fatally struck when a relative made a U-turn in a Riverside neighborhood Saturday morning. Police and firefighters responded shortly after 9:30 a.m. to a traffic collision involving a pedestrian in the 4100 block of Goodman Street, according to a Riverside Police Department news release. An investigation revealed that a 61-year-old woman […]
RIVERSIDE, CA
KTLA

Fontana Herald News

Pedestrian dies after being struck by car in Rancho Cucamonga on Dec. 14

An 83-year-old pedestrian died after being struck by a car in Rancho Cucamonga on Dec. 14, according to the San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department. At about 4:18 a.m., deputies responded to the intersection of Vineyard Avenue and Foothill Boulevard, where the man was hit by a vehicle driven by a 56-year-old Rancho Cucamonga man.
RANCHO CUCAMONGA, CA
z1077fm.com

Basin Transit ‘Stuff the Bus’ toy distribution tomorrow 12/16

Basin Transit’s first ever “Stuff the Bus” toy drive was an enormous success. The bus, parked in front of Walmart last Saturday (December 10), was stuffed with more than 400 toys donated by residents of the Morongo Basin. Santa Claus himself will give out the collected toys tomorrow (December 16) at the Boys & Girls Club of the Hi-Desert this Friday from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m.
YUCCA VALLEY, CA

