These Democrats could run in 2024 instead of Joe Biden

Slide 1 of 18: US President Joe Biden has already said he’s interested in running in 2024. Uncle Joe, however, isn’t getting any younger and the results in the midterms haven’t exactly been positive for the Democratic Party. Many are now wondering: who could run instead of Biden?
The Independent

Growing number of Republicans view Trump unfavourably and want new leadership for GOP, poll finds

Republican voters appear to be shifting their gaze from Donald Trump as new polling shows the twice-impeached ex-president remaining at the centre of GOP politics was a significant motivating factor for voters who turned out for Democrats in last month’s midterm elections.A survey of 1,160 registered voters obtained by The Independent reveals that the attention still given to Mr Trump and his self-styled “Make America Great Again” movement a full two years after he lost the 2020 election to Joe Biden helped drive voters to the polls with the intent of stopping his allies from winning offices at the state...
Washington Examiner

Biden's not-so-subtle lurch toward dictatorship

In the wake of the midterm elections, President Joe Biden was asked during a rare press conference, in reference to Twitter’s new owner, whether he thought Elon Musk was a threat to national security. With a pause and a smirk, the president said that topic was “ worthy of being looked at. ”
AOL Corp

Biden may be the biggest winner in Dems’ proposed primary shakeup

“The 360” shows you diverse perspectives on the day’s top stories and debates. Democrats advanced a plan last week that would dramatically change the party’s primary calendar, making South Carolina, not Iowa, the first state to weigh in on potential presidential candidates. For the past 50 years,...
The Jewish Press

DeSantis Ties Biden in Latest National Poll, Trump Lags 10 Points Behind

A new Marquette Law School Poll national survey published last Thursday finds Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis would tie President Joe Biden in a 2024 election, each receiving 42% support from registered voters nationwide. The same poll showed Biden leading former President Donald Trump by 44% to 34% (New Marquette Law School Poll national survey finds rise in support for DeSantis candidacy for president and a tie in a possible Biden-DeSantis race).
FOX 40 News WICZ TV

Exclusive: Schumer and Pelosi say Biden should run in 2024

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi is leaving Democratic leadership after Republicans won the majority. Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer is remaining at the helm of a chamber Democrats still control. But both said President Joe Biden should run for a second term in 2024 after what they described as an "excellent"...
