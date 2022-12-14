Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
A. RUTH “RUTHIE” RICER
A. Ruth “Ruthie” Ricer, 59, of Woodsfield, went home to be with the Lord Wednesday, Dec. 7, 2022 at Reynolds Memorial Hospital, Glendale, West Virginia, due to vascular complications. She was born at Barnesville, on May 24, 1963, a daughter of the late James F. and Dorothy Hooper...
KATHERINE LOUISE LOHR
Katherine Louise Lohr, 71, of New Martinsville, West Virginia, passed away on Tuesday, Dec. 6, 2022. She was born on July 19, 1951 in Chicago, Illinois, the daughter of the late Emil and Jeanette Heuer. She attended the Jehovah’s Kingdom Hall Church in Paden City, West Virginia. What Kathy enjoyed...
MAURICE E. RITCHIE
Maurice E. Ritchie, 86, of Lewisville, passed away Monday, Dec. 5, 2022 at his home. He was born near Marr, on July 21, 1936, a son of the late Herman and Garnet Unger Ritchie. He was a former employee of Baker & Sons Equipment, Lewisville, retired from the Monroe County...
BRUCE A. KINDLE
Bruce A. Kindle, 62 of Fleming, passed away Friday, Dec. 9, 2022 at Marietta Memorial Hospital. He was born in Barnesville, July 2, 1960, a son of the late Ben F. Kindle and Carolyn Sue Jackson Kindle. Bruce served in the United States Army from 1979 to 1983 and then...
