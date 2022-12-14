Maurice E. Ritchie, 86, of Lewisville, passed away Monday, Dec. 5, 2022 at his home. He was born near Marr, on July 21, 1936, a son of the late Herman and Garnet Unger Ritchie. He was a former employee of Baker & Sons Equipment, Lewisville, retired from the Monroe County...

LEWISVILLE, OH ・ 2 DAYS AGO