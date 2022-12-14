Vehicles Stolen in East Hampton Connected to Violent Gang Involved in Shooting Outside Zeldin Household, and in Farmingville Murder

Read full article on original website
Hampton Bays man convicted in 2020 murder and robbery of man found dead on Roanoke Avenue
A Hampton Bays man was convicted this week of the November 2020 murder and robbery of a man who was found dead in the back of his pickup truck on Roanoke Avenue. Suffolk County District Attorney Raymond Tierney said Aleides Lopez Cambara, 42, was found guilty by jury of Murder in the Second Degree and Robbery in the First Degree of Marco Grisales, 34, of Sag Harbor. Lopez Cambara faces a maximum sentence of 25 years to life in prison.
tbrnewsmedia.com
Crime alert: Wanted for Fort Salonga burglary
Just released! Suffolk County Crime Stoppers and Suffolk County Police Second Squad detectives are seeking the public’s help to identify and locate the person or people who burglarized a Fort Salonga home last year. A Greentree Court home was burglarized sometime between July 8, 2021 and July 11, 2021...
longisland.com
Alleged Shooter from Incident Outside Congressman Zeldin's Family Home Indicted
Noah Green has been indicted on the charge of attempted murder in the second degree for allegedly shooting two victims in the chest outside the home of Congressman Lee Zeldin (R, NY-1) on October 9, 2022. Green’s indictment was announced by Suffolk County District Attorney Ray Tierney as one of 18 individuals charged in connection with the “No Fake Love” gang.
Detectives In Ronkonkoma Stop Scammer From Getting Almost $10K From Elderly Victim: Police
Nearly $10,000 in cash that an out-of-state elderly man mailed as part of a scam was intercepted by detectives on Long Island, police said. On Friday, Dec. 16 around 12:40 p.m., detectives in Suffolk County seized an envelope containing $9,800 in cash at a location in Ronkonkoma that had been mailed by an 82-year-old man from Lafayette, Louisiana as part of a cyber scam, according to Suffolk County Police.
Know Him? Police Asking For Help Identifying Long Island Robbery Suspect
Police on Long Island are asking the public for help identifying a man wanted for the alleged armed robbery of a gas station.The robbery took place in Yaphank around 2:30 a.m., Friday, Dec. 2 at the Speedway located at 80 Horseblock Road.According to Suffolk County Police, the man, armed with a gun…
Driver kills pedestrian in Suffolk County hit-and-run; police release surveillance video of suspect
Robert Twiford parked his car at exit 60 on the eastbound ramp of the Long Island Expressway. He got out of his vehicle and was hit by an another car, officials said.
Man Wanted For Attacking Victim With Metal Pipe In Huntington Station, Authorities Say
Authorities asked the public for help locating a man who is wanted for attacking another man with a metal pipe on Long Island.The man attacked the victim in Huntington Station in front of 1405 New York Ave. at about 11 a.m. on Friday, Oct. 14, Suffolk County Crime Stoppers reported on Wednesda…
Long Island thief on the run with $25K in Walmart jewels
The jewelry was stolen from a locked case at the Walmart on Middle County Road in Middle Island on the night of Nov. 5, according to Suffolk County police.
NBC Connecticut
Police Investigating Reports of Gunfire on I-91 in New Haven
State police are investigating a report of gunfire on Interstate 91 in New Haven Friday morning. A witness reported gunfire between two vehicles on I-91 North, state police said. No injuries have been reported. State police said they are gathering information about the vehicles and state troopers from Troop I...
$1,500 worth of fragrances stolen from LI Ulta Beauty: police
EAST FARMINGDALE, N.Y. (PIX11) – Three people stole 12 fragrances cumulatively worth over $1,500 from an Ulta Beauty on Dec. 10 in Long Island, according to authorities. Two women and a man walked into the cosmetics store on Airport Plaza Boulevard around 4 p.m. and took about $1,548 in fragrances before fleeing, police said. Investigators […]
Cop placed on leave in Milford axe killling
A police officer who took a woman’s complaint has been placed on leave following the Milford axe murder of the woman, a mother of three children.
Copiague Man Indicted For Pointing Gun At Officer, Selling Cocaine Out Of Home, DA Says
A 40-year-old man is facing felony charges after police said he pointed a loaded handgun at an officer and sold cocaine out of his Long Island home.Cory Tyson, of Copiague, was indicted on a series of drug and firearms charges, Suffolk County District Attorney Raymond Tierney announced on Wedn…
27east.com
PSEG Long Island Prepares To Run New Cables Along Bridgehampton-Sag Harbor Turnpike
The appearance of two flatbed trucks laden with what appeared to be transformers outside the Long Island Power Authority substation on the Sag Harbor-Bridgehampton Turnpike on Thursday, December 15, set... more. Pamela van Egmond Schilthuis Rossbach died peacefully in North Haven on December 10. She was ... by Staff Writer.
greaterlongisland.com
Suffolk police arrest 18 members of Mastic-Shirley area gang accused of murder, theft
The suspect in a drive-by shooting outside the home of U.S. Rep. Lee Zeldin is among 18 alleged gang members indicted for a series of crimes on Long Island that also include a murder, armed robberies and the theft of seven French bulldogs, Suffolk County officials announced Monday. The 148-count...
Woman killed in house fire on Long Island, police say
DIX HILLS, N.Y. (PIX11) — A Long Island woman died in a house fire early Wednesday morning, police said. The fire happened at a home in Dix Hills on Carlls Straight Path shortly before 3 a.m., according to the Suffolk County Police Department. Tanya Bathija, 32, who lived in the home, was killed in the […]
Grieving family of Tyler Phillips pleads for information about his hit-and-run killer
CORAM, N.Y. - A grieving Long Island family is asking for the public's help. Their young son was killed by a hit-and-run driver, who slammed into the child as he walked home from a park in Coram two months ago. Suffolk Police are handing out fliers at checkpoints as the boy's mother pleads for the driver to come forward. Desira Mack is unable to contain her tears two months after her vivacious son Tyler, an athletic student at the William Floyd Middle School celebrated his 13th birthday. The unimaginable hit-and-run death of the child remains unsolved. Informational checkpoints were set up along Granny...
Branford man killed in New Haven crash
A Branford man was killed in a two-vehicle crash near the Interstate 91 North Exit 3 off-ramp in New Haven early Friday morning.
27east.com
Daniel Dale Skinner of Sag Harbor Dies
Daniel Dale Skinner of Sag Harbor died peacefully after a year-long illness. He was 75. He was born in Bristol, Connecticut, the son of the late Lillian (née Brodeur) and... more. Pamela van Egmond Schilthuis Rossbach died peacefully in North Haven on December 10. She was ... by Staff...
