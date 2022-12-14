Evelyn Wise, 97, of Wadsworth, formerly of Graysville, passed away Monday, Dec. 5, 2022. Mary Evelyn Pecek Wise, was born Aug. 26, 1925 at Barberton, a daughter of the late John Pecek and Agnes Centa Pecek. Evelyn was the youngest of eight children, John, Agnes, Julia, Bill, Lucille, Ann and Dorothy, all of whom predeceased her.

WADSWORTH, OH ・ 2 DAYS AGO