Houston, TX

HipHopDX.com

Bun B’s Trill Burgers Gets Its First Brick & Mortar Store In Houston

Bun B‘s Trill Burgers has officially found itself a permanent home in Houston thanks to the launch of a new brick and mortar restaurant. On Wednesday (December 14), the legendary UGK rapper announced his smashburger concept has chosen the location for its first brick and mortar restaurant and will open by early 2023.
HOUSTON, TX
KHOU

Bond reduced for man accused of killing Migos rapper TakeOff

HOUSTON — The man accused of shooting and killing Migos rapper TakeOff had his bond reduced during a court hearing Wednesday. Bond had originally been set at $2 million for Patrick Clark earlier this month but it was reduced to $1 million after defense attorneys argued that the original amount was excessive and goes against the Texas Constitution. They also argued that Clark's family couldn't afford the $2 million bond amount.
HOUSTON, TX
papercitymag.com

A Meet Cute That Was Meant To Be Turns Into a Lasting Love Story and a Lifetime of Giving Back for This Houston Diamond Duo

Amy and Daryl Dichoso. (Photo Courtesy of Gittings and jewelry by Valobra Master Jewelers) This article is part of a promoted series and not produced by the editorial staff. This is the eighth installment of Houston’s Diamond Duos, presented by Valobra Master Jewelers. The new series honors, recognizes and congratulates the Bayou City’s most dynamic, gracious and steadfast couples. This Diamond Duo installment spotlights Amy and Daryl Dichoso.
HOUSTON, TX
houstoniamag.com

The 10 Best Places to Order Tamales in Houston

From tamale survival packs from Texas Tamale Company to calabacitas tamales from Cochinita & Co., there’s something for every variety of tamale lover on this list. For many Texans, it’s not a celebration without tamales. Traditionally, every year in the weeks leading up to the holidays (the posada tradition starts in mid-December, when tamales are served with a piping hot cup of ponche and are eaten until mid-February), Latino families come together to make tamales from scratch. Made with a corn-based dough mixture called masa, they're filled with various meats, or beans and cheese, then wrapped and cooked in corn husks and served with a spoon full of salsa on top.
HOUSTON, TX
papercitymag.com

Glamorous Makeover of a Bellaire Institution Turns Head — A Country Music Star, Fabulous Jewels and Big Names at IW Marks

Lane & Chita Craft, Clay Walker at the IW Marks Jewelers grand re-opening party. Where: The jewelry emporium at 3841 Bellaire Boulevard. PC Moment: The sleek new look of the jewelry concern founded by IW Marks in 1978 had guests swooning as did the plethora of fabulous jewelry pieces, diamonds, pearls and gemstones. The boutique had been closed for several months while Brad Marks, accompanied by his wife Joanna, brought the walls, floors, display cases and lighting up to 21st century splendor. Identity Architects was tasked with updating the 7,500-square-foot shop.
HOUSTON, TX
papercitymag.com

New Concierge Medical Practice in River Oaks Takes Personal Care to a Higher Level — What a $24,000 MD2 Membership Gets You

The sitting room of the MD2 Houston office, 2001 Kirby Drive overlooking River Oaks, where doctors have time to visit at their leisure with patients. (Photo courtesy of MD²) The Rolls-Royce of concierge medical care has finally arrived in Houston with two of the city’s leading physicians helming the practice that is not only just as luxe as the Rolls but comparatively as expensive. The cost is $24,000 annually for the first family member with an additional $12,000 for a spouse. The price tag sounds extraordinary but for those with the means, MD2 (pronounced MD squared) represents the ultimate in physician care.
HOUSTON, TX
KIII TV3

Two unclaimed $1M Mega Millions bought in Texas will soon expire

DALLAS — Editor's note: The video published above is a WFAA report from July when the winning tickets were drawn. A pair of $1 million-winning tickets from the July 29 drawing remain unclaimed, according to the Texas Lottery. The two tickets were bought in the Dallas-Fort Worth and Houston areas.
TEXAS STATE
cw39.com

Woman, ex-boyfriend dead in murder-suicide in west Houston, HPD says

HOUSTON (KIAH) — A woman and her ex-boyfriend are dead after an apparent murder-suicide at an apartment in west Houston. The tragic situation happened early Thursday morning, when police were called to the 3900 block of Woodchase Drive around 2:15 a.m. Houston police say the woman, believed to be...
HOUSTON, TX
Baton Rouge Business Report

Mattress Mack makes another big bet in Louisiana

Houston furniture magnate Jim “Mattress Mack” McIngvale made another monster sports bet in Louisiana today, this time in conjunction with the opening of the renovated Horseshoe Casino in Westlake next door to Lake Charles, USA Today Network reports. Caesars spent hundreds of millions rebuilding and renovating the property...
LOUISIANA STATE

