HipHopDX.com
Bun B’s Trill Burgers Gets Its First Brick & Mortar Store In Houston
Bun B‘s Trill Burgers has officially found itself a permanent home in Houston thanks to the launch of a new brick and mortar restaurant. On Wednesday (December 14), the legendary UGK rapper announced his smashburger concept has chosen the location for its first brick and mortar restaurant and will open by early 2023.
All the artists we know are coming to Houston in 2023
Here's a short list of the performers who have included Screwtown in their tour dates.
Bond reduced for man accused of killing Migos rapper TakeOff
HOUSTON — The man accused of shooting and killing Migos rapper TakeOff had his bond reduced during a court hearing Wednesday. Bond had originally been set at $2 million for Patrick Clark earlier this month but it was reduced to $1 million after defense attorneys argued that the original amount was excessive and goes against the Texas Constitution. They also argued that Clark's family couldn't afford the $2 million bond amount.
Houston-area resident wins 'Survivor,' pledges prize money to veterans
HOUSTON — A Kingwood, Texas, man won Season 43 of the CBS show "Survivor" Wednesday. Mike Gabler, a heart valve specialist, is the second-oldest winner in the history of "Survivor." His family cheered him on during a watch party in The Woodlands. He announced during Wednesday's show that he...
Houston facing possible arctic cold front during Christmas week
Texas just might be getting frigid temperatures and wintry precipitation for Christmas.
papercitymag.com
A Meet Cute That Was Meant To Be Turns Into a Lasting Love Story and a Lifetime of Giving Back for This Houston Diamond Duo
Amy and Daryl Dichoso. (Photo Courtesy of Gittings and jewelry by Valobra Master Jewelers) This article is part of a promoted series and not produced by the editorial staff. This is the eighth installment of Houston’s Diamond Duos, presented by Valobra Master Jewelers. The new series honors, recognizes and congratulates the Bayou City’s most dynamic, gracious and steadfast couples. This Diamond Duo installment spotlights Amy and Daryl Dichoso.
2023 RodeoHouston's genre calendar has everything from country to rock to hip-hop
Let's hear your guesses, rodeo fans! We already know four acts of the 20-night event. Now, it's time to fill in the blanks. Check out the calendar here.
Houston's rap legend Bun B claims Montrose mainstay for first Trill Burgers restaurant
If you've heard the raving reviews about Bun B's Trill Burgers but have yet to have the chance to try them, now you can.
houstoniamag.com
The 10 Best Places to Order Tamales in Houston
From tamale survival packs from Texas Tamale Company to calabacitas tamales from Cochinita & Co., there’s something for every variety of tamale lover on this list. For many Texans, it’s not a celebration without tamales. Traditionally, every year in the weeks leading up to the holidays (the posada tradition starts in mid-December, when tamales are served with a piping hot cup of ponche and are eaten until mid-February), Latino families come together to make tamales from scratch. Made with a corn-based dough mixture called masa, they're filled with various meats, or beans and cheese, then wrapped and cooked in corn husks and served with a spoon full of salsa on top.
Billionaire golfer Tiger Woods to open PopStroke putting courses in Houston and Dallas
TEXAS- Billionaire athlete Tiger Woods announced that he will soon be expanding his successful putt golf chain PopStroke to the Lone Star State. The famous golfer tweeted that a Houston-area PopStroke will open next week on December 16 at noon. It will be the first Texas-based PopStroke golf resort.
Man says metal crashing through windshield on Eastex was 'terrifying' but grateful for outcome
Drivers on Houston roads faced near misses this week. But one driver says he's glad he didn't mess up the trajectory of the object that went through his windshield.
papercitymag.com
Glamorous Makeover of a Bellaire Institution Turns Head — A Country Music Star, Fabulous Jewels and Big Names at IW Marks
Lane & Chita Craft, Clay Walker at the IW Marks Jewelers grand re-opening party. Where: The jewelry emporium at 3841 Bellaire Boulevard. PC Moment: The sleek new look of the jewelry concern founded by IW Marks in 1978 had guests swooning as did the plethora of fabulous jewelry pieces, diamonds, pearls and gemstones. The boutique had been closed for several months while Brad Marks, accompanied by his wife Joanna, brought the walls, floors, display cases and lighting up to 21st century splendor. Identity Architects was tasked with updating the 7,500-square-foot shop.
papercitymag.com
New Concierge Medical Practice in River Oaks Takes Personal Care to a Higher Level — What a $24,000 MD2 Membership Gets You
The sitting room of the MD2 Houston office, 2001 Kirby Drive overlooking River Oaks, where doctors have time to visit at their leisure with patients. (Photo courtesy of MD²) The Rolls-Royce of concierge medical care has finally arrived in Houston with two of the city’s leading physicians helming the practice that is not only just as luxe as the Rolls but comparatively as expensive. The cost is $24,000 annually for the first family member with an additional $12,000 for a spouse. The price tag sounds extraordinary but for those with the means, MD2 (pronounced MD squared) represents the ultimate in physician care.
Memorial Assistance Ministries helping Texans get back on their feet
HOUSTON — A local organization is expanding to help reach more people in need. Memorial Assistance Ministries, otherwise known as MAM, has opened up a new office and resale shop in the Heights. The organization helps people who need help in the community get back on their feet, like...
Feeling lucky? $25,000 winning Texas Lottery ticket sold outside of Houston
If you don't play, you don't win and that's true for any game especially if you're trying to win some cash from the lottery.
Did You See? Target’s Wonderful New Shopping Carts Have Made it to Texas
Ain't nothin' worse than getting a rickety ol' buggy at Target... or Brookshire's... or H.E.B. It's the worst, especially when you don't realize it 'till after your shopping has commenced. Well, check this out, Target in Katy, TX, is rocking some super smooth new model shopping carts. Visited the new...
KIII TV3
Two unclaimed $1M Mega Millions bought in Texas will soon expire
DALLAS — Editor's note: The video published above is a WFAA report from July when the winning tickets were drawn. A pair of $1 million-winning tickets from the July 29 drawing remain unclaimed, according to the Texas Lottery. The two tickets were bought in the Dallas-Fort Worth and Houston areas.
cw39.com
Woman, ex-boyfriend dead in murder-suicide in west Houston, HPD says
HOUSTON (KIAH) — A woman and her ex-boyfriend are dead after an apparent murder-suicide at an apartment in west Houston. The tragic situation happened early Thursday morning, when police were called to the 3900 block of Woodchase Drive around 2:15 a.m. Houston police say the woman, believed to be...
Baton Rouge Business Report
Mattress Mack makes another big bet in Louisiana
Houston furniture magnate Jim “Mattress Mack” McIngvale made another monster sports bet in Louisiana today, this time in conjunction with the opening of the renovated Horseshoe Casino in Westlake next door to Lake Charles, USA Today Network reports. Caesars spent hundreds of millions rebuilding and renovating the property...
How landlords are converting Houston, Harris County into a rental region
Single-family residences across Houston are being diced up in favor of multi-unit rental properties.
