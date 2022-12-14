Read full article on original website
Watch Willie Nelson, Kris Kristofferson, Hank Williams Jr. & More Honor The Great Johnny Cash Back In 2003
Paying tribute to a legend. You can count on the CMA Awards to always lays down a stellar tribute performance. Whether it’s a recent loss of a country music greats or just keeping their legacy alive, the Country Music Association does an excellent job of ensuring the trailblazers stay top of mind.
The Daily South
Dolly Parton Hopes To Cover Led Zeppelin, Prince On Rock Album
After some initial hesitation, Dolly Parton was inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame last month. At the ceremony, she introduced a new rock song and now, the country icon is making plans to cement her rock legacy with a rock and roll album. While she’s not sure...
Montana Music Fest Adds Famous Celebrity as Special Guest
One of Montana's most popular music festivals just announced that a well-known celebrity will appear as a special guest. If you watch the TV show Yellowstone, you most likely know the name Luke Grimes. Grimes plays Casey Dutton in the popular series. Luke and his wife recently moved to Montana and live full-time in the state.
Miranda Lambert Gave Adele’s “Rolling In The Deep” Some Country Twang
We all know that Miranda Lambert can conquer any song out there – whether it is United States’ biggest crossover hit in the past decade, “Rolling In The Deep.”. The bluesy-gospel breakup anthem was one of the country star’s choices of songs during the 2011 Cause For the Paws event in Tyler, Texas – where she delivered a performance that kept her fans on their feet and filled with thrill.
wonderwall.com
More details of Stephen 'tWitch' Boss' shocking death come to light
Stephen "tWitch" Boss checked into a motel just one mile from his Los Angeles-area house on Monday, and he showed no signs of unhappiness while arriving, staff said. The following day, on Tuesday, Dec. 13, the "Ellen DeGeneres Show" star's body was found in the bathroom of his motel room after an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound.
Peter Cooper dead at 52 – Nashville musician & country star dies after suffering severe head injury in fall days earlier
COUNTRY star Peter Cooper has died at the age of 52, his family has said. The musician and producer passed away in Nashville, Tennessee on December 6. He suffered a severe head injury following a fall. His family said: “It is with heavy hearts that we let you know that...
Marty Stuart Shares ‘Country Star,’ His First New Single in 5 Years [LISTEN]
Marty Stuart is back with his first new single since the release of his acclaimed 2017 record Way Out West. Released today (Nov. 17), "Country Star" is a groovy, high-energy boot stomper with all the elements of an instant classic. Accompanied by veteran musicians Kenny Vaughan, Harry Stinson and Chris...
LeAnn Rimes Suffers Vocal Cord Bleed, Postpones Shows: ‘I Am Devastated’
LeAnn Rimes will be forced to reschedule shows on her holiday tour due to a vocal injury stemming from an illness. The singer shares a handwritten letter on social media, explaining to fans that she cannot sing or speak due to a "bleed" on her vocal cord. Thus, she must postpone concerts in Riverside, Iowa and Nashville, which were planned for Dec. 9 and 10.
Music Icon Janet Jackson Announces 2023 Texas Tour Dates
Ms. Jackson is back and coming to a Texas city near you in 2023!. Huge concert news as the five-time GRAMMY®️ Award-winning Rock and Roll Hall of Fame®️ Inductee, Janet Jackson, has announced her highly anticipated return to the road after four years with her ninth concert tour, “Together Again.”
These ‘Yellowstone’ Stars Live the Ranch Life in Real Life, Too [Pictures]
Yellowstone is set against the backdrop of a spectacular Montana ranch, but it's not all just for show. Some of the stars of the show actually live the ranch life when they're away from the set, too. Kevin Costner plays Dutton patriarch John Dutton on Yellowstone, and his character's passion...
Some of Country Legend Willie Nelson's 8 Children Have Followed in His Musical Footsteps
There’s no argument that Willie Nelson is country music royalty. Since the ‘60s, the singer and songwriter has kept fans entertained with hits written for everyone from Patsy Cline to Roy Orbinson. Additionally, Willie has nearly 70 studio albums under his belt with various songs that have made the Billboard Top 10.
On This Date: Randy Travis Was Topping The Country Charts With His Iconic Duets Album, ‘Heroes & Friends’
Randy Travis gave us some of the greatest country albums of all time. And on this date in 1990, he was topping the country albums chart with his sixth studio album, Heroes & Friends. Aside from the title track, every single one of the 14 songs on the tracklist is...
Luke Bryan Rounds Out Crash My Playa With New Lineup Additions
The stage is set for Luke Bryan's annual Crash My Playa music festival. The five-time Entertainer of the Year has released the completed lineup, with two new additions, Chayce Beckham and Alana Springsteen. They'll join headliners Bryan, Chris Stapleton and Cole Swindell from January 19 - 22, 2023, in Riviera...
19 Years Ago: Keith Urban’s Debut Solo Album Certified Platinum
Nineteen years ago today (Dec. 15, 2003), Keith Urban earned platinum status (signifying sales in excess of one million units) for his self-titled debut album. Keith Urban, which was released in 1999, was Urban's first solo project since performing as part of the band the Ranch. The country star released the eponymous disc on Capitol Nashville, and it spawned his first No. 1 hit, "But for the Grace of God," a song that Urban co-wrote with Charlotte Caffey and Jane Wiedlin of the Go-Go's.
‘Yellowstone': Actor John Emmet Tracy Has Us Re-Thinking the Dutton Family Attacks [Dutton Rules]
At the very end of a conversation with Yellowstone actor John Emmet Tracy, he says something that has us re-thinking everything we though we knew about who attacked the Dutton family to end Season 3. Sure, it's old news, right? We won't spoil it here, but one man admitted to...
‘The Voice': All Four Coaches Bring Christmas Cheer With Holiday Performance [Watch]
All four coaches teamed up to put their voices on a holiday classic during the first edition of the live two-part finale of Season 22’s The Voice on Monday night (Dec. 12). Putting folks into the holiday spirit, Blake Shelton, Gwen Stefani, Camila Cabello and John Legend turned out a memorable and ethereal rendition of "The Christmas Song (Chestnuts Roasting on an Open Fire)."
Leslie Jordan’s Swanky Hollywood Condo for Sale for $1.8 Million — See Inside! [Pictures]
Leslie Jordan's stunning condo in West Hollywood is up for sale two months after his death in October, and pictures show an ultra-luxurious home in one of the most exclusive buildings in the area. The actor and singer's 2-bedroom, 2-bathroom, 1,607-square-foot condo is on the 11th floor of the Empire...
Pink’s Daughter Willow, 11, Sings Olivia Rodrigo At X-Mas Concert & Mom Couldn’t Be Prouder
Musical talent runs in the family! Pink praised her daughter Willow for her epic performance at her first winter vocal recital on Tuesday, December 13. The popstar, 43, posted a video of her daughter, 11, showing off her singing abilities on Instagram. It’s clear Pink, whose real name is Alecia Hart, was a doting parent at the performance.
In the Spirit! See Photos of Your Favorite ‘90 Day Fiance’ Stars Celebrating Christmas
While not all 90 Day Fiancé stars may be home for the holidays, that doesn’t stop them from celebrating any less!. With the growth of families comes new traditions and beloved 90 Day Fiancé alums David Toborowsky and Annie Toborowsky are starting their own this year as they celebrate for the first time in their new Arizona home.
Blake Shelton & John Legend Spoof ’70s Sitcom ‘The Odd Couple’ In Hilarious Video: Watch
Blake Shelton and John Legend are hoping to put a smile on viewers’ faces during the season finale of The Voice with their hilarious spoof of the 1970s sitcom The Odd Couple. Blake, 46, and John, 43, paired up for their skit, The Oddest Couple, for the Dec. 13 Season 22 finale and had the country crooner taking on the role of super messy and unorganized Oscar Madison (originally played by Jack Klugman), while John portrayed the super tidy and organized Felix Unger (originally portrayed by Tony Randall). The video, which can be seen above, began with a purposefully corny intro that shows Blake and John living together.
