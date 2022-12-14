ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
101.5 KNUE

Comments / 0

Related
The Daily South

Dolly Parton Hopes To Cover Led Zeppelin, Prince On Rock Album

After some initial hesitation, Dolly Parton was inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame last month. At the ceremony, she introduced a new rock song and now, the country icon is making plans to cement her rock legacy with a rock and roll album. While she’s not sure...
FLORIDA STATE
The Moose 95.1 FM

Montana Music Fest Adds Famous Celebrity as Special Guest

One of Montana's most popular music festivals just announced that a well-known celebrity will appear as a special guest. If you watch the TV show Yellowstone, you most likely know the name Luke Grimes. Grimes plays Casey Dutton in the popular series. Luke and his wife recently moved to Montana and live full-time in the state.
WHITEFISH, MT
Country Thang Daily

Miranda Lambert Gave Adele’s “Rolling In The Deep” Some Country Twang

We all know that Miranda Lambert can conquer any song out there – whether it is United States’ biggest crossover hit in the past decade, “Rolling In The Deep.”. The bluesy-gospel breakup anthem was one of the country star’s choices of songs during the 2011 Cause For the Paws event in Tyler, Texas – where she delivered a performance that kept her fans on their feet and filled with thrill.
TYLER, TX
wonderwall.com

More details of Stephen 'tWitch' Boss' shocking death come to light

Stephen "tWitch" Boss checked into a motel just one mile from his Los Angeles-area house on Monday, and he showed no signs of unhappiness while arriving, staff said. The following day, on Tuesday, Dec. 13, the "Ellen DeGeneres Show" star's body was found in the bathroom of his motel room after an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound.
101.5 KNUE

Music Icon Janet Jackson Announces 2023 Texas Tour Dates

Ms. Jackson is back and coming to a Texas city near you in 2023!. Huge concert news as the five-time GRAMMY®️ Award-winning Rock and Roll Hall of Fame®️ Inductee, Janet Jackson, has announced her highly anticipated return to the road after four years with her ninth concert tour, “Together Again.”
HOUSTON, TX
101.5 KNUE

Luke Bryan Rounds Out Crash My Playa With New Lineup Additions

The stage is set for Luke Bryan's annual Crash My Playa music festival. The five-time Entertainer of the Year has released the completed lineup, with two new additions, Chayce Beckham and Alana Springsteen. They'll join headliners Bryan, Chris Stapleton and Cole Swindell from January 19 - 22, 2023, in Riviera...
101.5 KNUE

19 Years Ago: Keith Urban’s Debut Solo Album Certified Platinum

Nineteen years ago today (Dec. 15, 2003), Keith Urban earned platinum status (signifying sales in excess of one million units) for his self-titled debut album. Keith Urban, which was released in 1999, was Urban's first solo project since performing as part of the band the Ranch. The country star released the eponymous disc on Capitol Nashville, and it spawned his first No. 1 hit, "But for the Grace of God," a song that Urban co-wrote with Charlotte Caffey and Jane Wiedlin of the Go-Go's.
101.5 KNUE

‘The Voice': All Four Coaches Bring Christmas Cheer With Holiday Performance [Watch]

All four coaches teamed up to put their voices on a holiday classic during the first edition of the live two-part finale of Season 22’s The Voice on Monday night (Dec. 12). Putting folks into the holiday spirit, Blake Shelton, Gwen Stefani, Camila Cabello and John Legend turned out a memorable and ethereal rendition of "The Christmas Song (Chestnuts Roasting on an Open Fire)."
HollywoodLife

Blake Shelton & John Legend Spoof ’70s Sitcom ‘The Odd Couple’ In Hilarious Video: Watch

Blake Shelton and John Legend are hoping to put a smile on viewers’ faces during the season finale of The Voice with their hilarious spoof of the 1970s sitcom The Odd Couple. Blake, 46, and John, 43, paired up for their skit, The Oddest Couple, for the Dec. 13 Season 22 finale and had the country crooner taking on the role of super messy and unorganized Oscar Madison (originally played by Jack Klugman), while John portrayed the super tidy and organized Felix Unger (originally portrayed by Tony Randall). The video, which can be seen above, began with a purposefully corny intro that shows Blake and John living together.
101.5 KNUE

101.5 KNUE

Tyler, TX
16K+
Followers
11K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

101.5 KNUE Country plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Tyler, Texas. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy