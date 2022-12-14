Read full article on original website
21 tornadoes strike Louisiana within 24 hours
Louisiana was hit by 21 tornadoes in the last 24 hours. Officials have confirmed that those tornadoes took the lives of at least three individuals. Governor John Bel Edwards released the following statement:. Donna and I are praying for the families and communities who lost loved ones and everyone who...
New owners approved to buy, reopen closed Louisiana casino
A Mississippi company is buying a shuttered casino in northwest Louisiana’s Bossier City, with plans for a $200 million renovation and reopening. » https://trib.al/lmI2lWr. New owners approved to buy, reopen closed Louisiana …. A Mississippi company is buying a shuttered casino in northwest Louisiana’s Bossier City, with plans...
Family of Ronald Greene reacts to north Louisiana grand jury’s decision
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — The family of Ronald Greene gathered in Baton Rouge Thursday night as a Union Parish grand jury’s decision about criminal charges for those involved in Greene’s deadly arrest was released. The grand jury decided to charge five Louisiana law enforcement officers. Louisana State Police Master Trooper Kory York faces the […]
‘A horrific ... very violent tornado’ kills woman as Louisiana storms claim third victim
A vast and volatile storm system ripping across the U.S. killed at least three people in Louisiana, spinning up tornadoes that battered the state from north to south, including the New Orleans area where memories of 2021′s Hurricane Ida and a tornado in March linger. Elsewhere, the huge system...
I-20/I-220 interchange to open in Bossier City
BOSSIER CITY, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — The Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development will celebrate the completion of the I-20/I-220 Barksdale Air Force Base Interchange project Tuesday with a ribbon cutting ceremony. According to the LaDOTD, the 80.5 million project will provide a new and enhanced gate into Barksdale from...
Gov. Edwards: La. suffers 21 tornadoes in 24 hours
We take a look at some of the damage left behind from a tornado in Rapides Parish and speak with Rapides Parish Sheriff Mark Wood. Storms create flooding concerns for Avoyelles Parish. Updated: 10 hours ago. |. The heavy rainfall has caused plenty of concerns, especially in Avoyelles Parish. We...
3 killed in Louisiana as tornadoes tear across South
Three people were killed in Louisiana this week when a coast-to-coast storm system led to a severe weather outbreak in the South and produced several strong tornadoes.
This weekend looks cold & Christmas weekend looks very cold
This weekend looks cold & Christmas weekend looks …. This weekend looks cold & Christmas weekend looks very cold. Tiller Vet Clinic in Waskom suffered extensive damage from a fire Friday afternoon. » https://trib.al/MJuzf6I. Police investigating after body found in Bossier …. Police are investigating after a body was...
Video shows tornado ‘jumping’ from New Orleans across Mississippi River
Check out the video submitted to our team by viewer Jacob Blouin. The video was shot just outside of Algiers Point, facing south toward St. Bernard Parish.
21 tornadoes tear across state in 24-hours
The state of Louisiana saw a total of 21 tornadoes in a 24-hour period Tuesday into Wednesday. In all three people lost their lives.
A New Casino is Coming To The Shreveport Area
It’s now official, the property formally known as Diamond Jacks in Bossier City will reopen, bringing a new casino to the Shreveport area. The gaming license was transferred to a Mississippi based company called Foundation Gaming. Foundation Gaming will sell the riverboat, the new casino will be totally land...
Forecast Has Temperatures in Louisiana Way Below Freezing Prior to Christmas
As Christmas approaches, we are beginning to see temperatures drop across the country. How cold will it get for Christmas in Louisiana? The answer is, VERY cold. Early forecasts have temperatures in the 20s just days before Christmas, but one model even has temperatures here in the teens. So yes,...
Six months since they peaked, gas prices in Texas have dropped more than $2
Dec. 15 marks six months since gas prices hit record highs in Texas. Since then, prices have dropped by more than $2 statewide. Read more: https://www.kxan.com/news/texas/six-months-since-they-peaked-gas-prices-in-texas-have-dropped-more-than-2/ Six months since they peaked, gas prices in Texas …. Dec. 15 marks six months since gas prices hit record highs in Texas. Since...
Caddo schools will ‘Ring the Bell’ for children affected by Keithville tornado
CADDO PARISH, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Caddo Parish School Board Member Dottie Bell (District 12) will host an event to spread Christmas cheer to students affected by Tuesday’s tornado. Bell and others will be at CPSB central office, 1961 Midway Ave. in Shreveport, on Monday from 8 a.m. until...
Tornadoes hit New Orleans area, killing one in St. Charles Parish and causing damage in Gretna, Arabi
The deadly storms that slammed into Louisiana spawned at least two tornadoes in the New Orleans area on Wednesday, killing one person in St. Charles Parish, destroying homes in Gretna and landing a blow to the same part of Arabi where another tornado tore through less than a year ago.
Tornado Watch for Shreveport Bossier Metro Area
New Tornado Warning for DeSoto Parish and Red River Parish until 6pm. This will impact the town of Mansfield. UPDATE: Tornado Warning has expired. Tornado Watch remains in effect until 10pm for much of northwest Louisiana. From the National Weather Service, a Tornado Warning has been issued for part of...
2 Florida men thrown from tumbling tanker truck
Two Florida men were lucky to escape serious injury Thursday when they were ejected through the front windshield of a tanker truck carrying over 1,300 gallons of cooking oil. Two Florida men were lucky to escape serious injury Thursday when they were ejected through the front windshield of a tanker truck carrying over 1,300 gallons of cooking oil.
Tornado warnings issues across Northshore
A series of severe thunderstorms triggered tornado warnings north of the lake late this morning and early this afternoon. The National Weather Service in New Orleans issued warnings for St. Tammany Parish, Tangipahoa Parish, Washington Parish…
In Louisiana, an electoral upset could mean a breakthrough for renewables
In every state across the country, there's a small government body that oversees the private utilities responsible for providing basic services like electricity, water, and telecommunications. These public servants are rarely paid much attention — most people likely have no idea who they are or what they do. But they got a rare moment in the spotlight in Louisiana last weekend when Davante Lewis, a Democrat and first-time political candidate, won a seat on the state's Public Service Commission in a highly anticipated runoff election.
Louisiana SNAP, two other benefits decreasing for some in 2023
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — Some people in Louisiana will see a decrease in benefits, including SNAP, after a federal cost-of-living adjustment to Social Security and veterans benefits, according to the Louisiana Department of Children and Family Services (DCFS). Other benefits affected will be the Family Independence Temporary Assitance...
