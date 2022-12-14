ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisiana State

houmatimes.com

21 tornadoes strike Louisiana within 24 hours

Louisiana was hit by 21 tornadoes in the last 24 hours. Officials have confirmed that those tornadoes took the lives of at least three individuals. Governor John Bel Edwards released the following statement:. Donna and I are praying for the families and communities who lost loved ones and everyone who...
LOUISIANA STATE
ktalnews.com

New owners approved to buy, reopen closed Louisiana casino

A Mississippi company is buying a shuttered casino in northwest Louisiana’s Bossier City, with plans for a $200 million renovation and reopening. » https://trib.al/lmI2lWr. New owners approved to buy, reopen closed Louisiana …. A Mississippi company is buying a shuttered casino in northwest Louisiana’s Bossier City, with plans...
LOUISIANA STATE
ktalnews.com

I-20/I-220 interchange to open in Bossier City

BOSSIER CITY, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — The Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development will celebrate the completion of the I-20/I-220 Barksdale Air Force Base Interchange project Tuesday with a ribbon cutting ceremony. According to the LaDOTD, the 80.5 million project will provide a new and enhanced gate into Barksdale from...
BOSSIER CITY, LA
kalb.com

Gov. Edwards: La. suffers 21 tornadoes in 24 hours

We take a look at some of the damage left behind from a tornado in Rapides Parish and speak with Rapides Parish Sheriff Mark Wood. Storms create flooding concerns for Avoyelles Parish. Updated: 10 hours ago. |. The heavy rainfall has caused plenty of concerns, especially in Avoyelles Parish. We...
LOUISIANA STATE
ktalnews.com

This weekend looks cold & Christmas weekend looks very cold

This weekend looks cold & Christmas weekend looks …. This weekend looks cold & Christmas weekend looks very cold. Tiller Vet Clinic in Waskom suffered extensive damage from a fire Friday afternoon. » https://trib.al/MJuzf6I. Police investigating after body found in Bossier …. Police are investigating after a body was...
TEXAS STATE
q973radio.com

A New Casino is Coming To The Shreveport Area

It’s now official, the property formally known as Diamond Jacks in Bossier City will reopen, bringing a new casino to the Shreveport area. The gaming license was transferred to a Mississippi based company called Foundation Gaming. Foundation Gaming will sell the riverboat, the new casino will be totally land...
SHREVEPORT, LA
ktalnews.com

Six months since they peaked, gas prices in Texas have dropped more than $2

Dec. 15 marks six months since gas prices hit record highs in Texas. Since then, prices have dropped by more than $2 statewide. Read more: https://www.kxan.com/news/texas/six-months-since-they-peaked-gas-prices-in-texas-have-dropped-more-than-2/ Six months since they peaked, gas prices in Texas …. Dec. 15 marks six months since gas prices hit record highs in Texas. Since...
TEXAS STATE
News Radio 710 KEEL

Tornado Watch for Shreveport Bossier Metro Area

New Tornado Warning for DeSoto Parish and Red River Parish until 6pm. This will impact the town of Mansfield. UPDATE: Tornado Warning has expired. Tornado Watch remains in effect until 10pm for much of northwest Louisiana. From the National Weather Service, a Tornado Warning has been issued for part of...
SHREVEPORT, LA
ktalnews.com

2 Florida men thrown from tumbling tanker truck

Two Florida men were lucky to escape serious injury Thursday when they were ejected through the front windshield of a tanker truck carrying over 1,300 gallons of cooking oil. Two Florida men were lucky to escape serious injury Thursday when they were ejected through the front windshield of a tanker truck carrying over 1,300 gallons of cooking oil.
FLORIDA STATE
WWL-AMFM

Tornado warnings issues across Northshore

A series of severe thunderstorms triggered tornado warnings north of the lake late this morning and early this afternoon. The National Weather Service in New Orleans issued warnings for St. Tammany Parish, Tangipahoa Parish, Washington Parish…
NEW ORLEANS, LA
Salon

In Louisiana, an electoral upset could mean a breakthrough for renewables

In every state across the country, there's a small government body that oversees the private utilities responsible for providing basic services like electricity, water, and telecommunications. These public servants are rarely paid much attention — most people likely have no idea who they are or what they do. But they got a rare moment in the spotlight in Louisiana last weekend when Davante Lewis, a Democrat and first-time political candidate, won a seat on the state's Public Service Commission in a highly anticipated runoff election.
LOUISIANA STATE
brproud.com

Louisiana SNAP, two other benefits decreasing for some in 2023

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — Some people in Louisiana will see a decrease in benefits, including SNAP, after a federal cost-of-living adjustment to Social Security and veterans benefits, according to the Louisiana Department of Children and Family Services (DCFS). Other benefits affected will be the Family Independence Temporary Assitance...
LOUISIANA STATE

