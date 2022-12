It has not been very long since the 2022 season at South Boston Speedway concluded, but drivers and race teams are already gearing up for the start of the 2023 season. South Boston, Virginia native Stacy Puryear and John Goin of Brunswick, Virginia, both of whom will be competing in the Sentara Healthcare Late Model Stock Car Division next season, 2022 South Boston Speedway Budweiser Limited Sportsman. Division Champion Kyle Barnes of Draper, Virginia, teenager Zach Peregoy of Clarksville, Virginia who earned a top-five finish in the Budweiser Limited Sportsman Division point standings, and South Carolina resident Dusty Garus tested at South Boston Speedway December 12-13 to get a jump start on preparations for the 2023 season.

