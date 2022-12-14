ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Liberty Township, OH

Man accused of assaulting a woman in Liberty Twp.

By Michael Reiner
 2 days ago

LIBERTY Twp., Ohio (WKBN)- A Liberty Township man was taken into custody after police said that he slapped a woman in the face Saturday night.

Officers were called to the 200 block of Trumbull Avenue in Liberty Township shortly before 11 p.m.

Police said that the caller was a woman who was really upset. She told police that Darius Scott, 24, slapped her across the face. Officers noticed Scott through the window of the home.

Police said they called Scott out of the house multiple times using a PA system as well as a K-9 officer in an established perimeter. When Scott walked out of the home, he was placed in handcuffs. When questioned about the incident, Scott said “I really don’t know what’s going on. She must got something against me. I can tell you that much.”

Scott also denied that any physical altercation occurred with the victim, but officers were able to see visible injuries on the left side of her face and neck, the report stated.

Scott was charged with assault. He was booked late Saturday night and released Monday morning when he pleaded no guilty at his arrangement. Bond was set at $5,000. A pretrial is set for Dec. 28.

