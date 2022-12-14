ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tampa, FL

49ers fan grossed out by contents of Tom Brady’s water bottle after stealing it during MNF

By Sunni Upal
The US Sun
The US Sun
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=44A7Im_0jiQGuWQ00

A SAN Francisco 49ers fan has received a nasty surprise after swiping Tom Brady's water bottle.

The football fan tried out what was inside the 45-year-old icon's bottle - and it's fair to say he didn't like it.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0hzlQ8_0jiQGuWQ00
A football fan stole Tom Brady's water bottle Credit: TIKTOK
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4WSRDS_0jiQGuWQ00
But he didn't enjoy what was inside Credit: TIKTOK

Brady's Tampa Bay Buccaneers team were hammered 35-7 by the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday.

The quarterback made a quick exit after the massive defeat at Levi's Stadium.

And one fan sitting by the side of the field got his hands on a Gatorade bottle that Brady drank from.

TikTok user @Trent..h shared a video of himself drinking from Brady's bottle.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3T6MVu_0jiQGuWQ00https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=13QmN3_0jiQGuWQ00

He wrote: "Swiped Tom Brady's water bottle."

And Trent added: "That Brady juice tastes horrible."

It wasn't clear what was in the bottle, but it's fair to say Trent didn't enjoy it.

Brady has stayed in shape with a strange diet that includes adding electrolytes to water.

He's also been known to feast on avocado ice creams as his treat.

Brady had a miserable California homecoming as his Bucs were thrashed by the 49ers.

His defeat was so bad that FOX Sports even switched off the game and took viewers elsewhere during the third quarter.

Comments / 7

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Outsider.com

Model Veronika Rajek Swoons Over Tom Brady Following His Divorce, Post Goes Viral

Following Tom Brady’s big win against the New Orleans Saints During Monday Night Football, model Veronika Rajek took to Instagram to gush about the NFL star. In her Instagram position Tuesday (December 6th), Rajek shared some snapshots of her attending the Bucs vs Saints game while wearing a Tom Brady jersey. “I saw the LEGEND!” Rajek declared “And if somebody asks me if I love Brady, yes I love him, and show me somebody who doesn’t. Even his haters love him because they know he is the [GOAT].”
VIVIAN, LA
NBC Sports

Purdy humbly credits Jimmy G, Lance for success as 49ers' QB

Brock Purdy is humble and wise beyond his years. After the 49ers' 21-13 NFC West-clinching win over the Seattle Seahawks on Thursday night at Lumen Field, the rookie quarterback was asked how great it felt to record a victory over Tom Brady in his first career start last Sunday at Levi's Stadium, followed by beating the Seahawks to win the NFC West just four days later.
Popculture

Sean McVay's Wife Reveals 'Hardest Part' of Being Married to LA Rams Coach

Veronika Khomyn is opening up about being the wife of Los Angeles Rams head coach Sean McVay. The 32-year-old Ukrainian model had a Q&A session on her Instagram page and was asked "What's the hardest part about being married to someone who has to be tied to their job?" "Time...
VikingsTerritory

Vikings Sign One of Fastest Players in NFL History

Vikings Sign One of Fastest Players in NFL History. They talked with the man way back in April, decided not to draft him, and then acquired his services on December 14th. That’s Kalon Barnes, the newest member of the Minnesota Vikings, a cornerback signed off the practice squad from the Miami Dolphins.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Brock Purdy pulled off a beautiful double fake for a 49ers TD and NFL fans were mesmerized

Mr. Irrelevant is doing pretty well for himself for someone with just two NFL starts to his name. Brock Purdy, the final pick from the 2022 NFL Draft, is once again making headlines across the football world. Mostly because Purdy’s story — from the final pick in the draft to NFL starting quarterback in just a few months — is awesome, but also because he’s been dropping absolute dimes recently.
SEATTLE, WA
SB Nation

Our expert NFL picks for Week 15 of 2022

Okay, we’re getting chippy in our weekly picks. The amount of trash talking we’re hitting each other with has really ramped up as we approach the end of the season and it’s manifesting itself in incredible ways. For the second straight week we’ve seen a “first to...
AOL Corp

Cowboys, Giants backed off Odell Beckham Jr. in free agency because he misread his 'worth'

In early October, when Odell Beckham Jr. was no longer in the mood to be cryptic about his disappointment with the Los Angeles Rams and their “lowest of lows” contract offer for 2022, a source from the team posed a question that resonates louder than ever this month. At the time, Beckham was still months from being viable on the football field due to a torn ACL last season, but the Rams were doing their best to stay in his good graces.
DALLAS, TX
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Rob Gronkowski discusses possibility of Tom Brady-Patriots reunion

Former New England Patriots tight end Rob Gronkowski is leaving the door open for a possible Patriots-Tom Brady reunion. The tight end and quarterback were a dynamic duo the moment Gronkowski entered the league in 2010. He recorded 521 receptions for 7,861 yards and 79 touchdowns during his time with New England. Gronkowski followed Brady to Tampa Bay, where the pair had success in winning a Super Bowl.
The Spun

Look: NFL World Reacts To Photo Of Raiders Owner

A photo of Las Vegas Raiders owner Mark Davis is making the rounds on social media. The American businessman was spotted rocking an interesting outfit at the NFL owners meeting in Dallas on Wednesday. Take a look at the fit here:. The NFL world took to Twitter to react to...
LAS VEGAS, NV
The Spun

Look: Snow Expected For Pivotal NFL Game This Weekend

The elements may play a key role in Saturday night's AFC East showdown between the Bills and Dolphins. Weather forecasters are projecting snow to hit Orchard Park during the game, which will kick off at 8:15 p.m. ET. It won't be nearly as bad as the massive storm that shut down the Buffalo area last month and forced the Bills to play a game in Detroit, but it still could impact the action.
BUFFALO, NY
The Spun

Look: Erin Andrews Reveals Her Worst Trait

We all could use some honest self-reflection from time to time. Erin Andrews and Charissa Thompson did some of that on the latest episode of their "Calm Down with Erin and Charissa" podcast. The two sports media stars took time to chat about what is their "worst" personal trait. For...
The Spun

NFL Owners Reportedly Make Decision On Bills Stadium

NFL owners reportedly agreed on a decision for the Buffalo Bills' stadium during yesterday's owners meeting in Dallas. League owners reportedly approved both short-term and long-term leases for the Bills' developing stadium situation, per Tim O’Shei of the Buffalo News. The team will operate under a year-to-year lease at...
BUFFALO, NY
The US Sun

The US Sun

New York City, NY
912K+
Followers
49K+
Post
323M+
Views
ABOUT

The fastest-growing news website in the US. Get your News, Entertainment, Lifestyle, Money and Sport here. Never miss a story again.

 https://www.the-sun.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy