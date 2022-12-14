ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Futurism

Another Crypto Exchange Is Laying Off 1,100 Employees

The so-called "crypto winter" has claimed even more victims. Kraken, one the the cryptosphere's largest exchanges, just announced a major round of layoffs. "Today we're announcing one of the hardest decisions at Kraken to date," Kraken CEO Jesse Powell, a noted scumbag who's still the organization's CEO despite using racial slurs with employees and writing in a company Slack channel that "American ladies" are "brainwashed," announced in a company blog post.
Front Office Sports

Sports Drink Leader PepsiCo Laying Off Hundreds

A major sports beverage maker is just the latest household name to slash its workforce. PepsiCo, parent company of Gatorade, is laying off hundreds of employees, according to the Wall Street Journal. The cuts were weighted more toward the company’s beverage sector than its snacks unit, which already reduced its...
Joel Eisenberg

Costco Permanently Discontinuing Long-Term Food Items

As happens on a regular basis, a new list of discontinued items is being reported by company employees and the entity itself. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:The-Sun.com and EatThis.com.
Bryan Dijkhuizen

Alleged Former Aldi Employee Warns Customers

Photo byPhoto byBy DoulosBen - Own work, CC BY-SA 4.0,. The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: BestLifeOnline and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.
msn.com

7 Dow Stocks to Sell Before They Dive in 2023

While the 30 companies listed under the venerable Dow Jones Industrial Average, not all securities can succeed at the same time, necessitating an uncomfortable discussion about which Dow stocks to sell. Given the rough year we’ve had along with a questionable macroeconomic backdrop for next year, investors may want to jettison some problematic market ideas.
nrn.com

The 10 restaurant chains with the highest quality food

At the core of restaurants, of course, is food, and its quality. In fact, Datassential director of content Conaghan suggests that the quality of food in particular needs to be ensured to meet the demands of today’s more cautious consumer, whether it’s served in the restaurant or delivered.
Wayness Tamm

Billionaire loses entire fortune in the past week

During the previous week, cryptocurrency entrepreneur Sam Bankman-Fried's net worth fell from 16 billion dollars to nothing. Bankman-Fried primarily made his money as the head of cryptocurrency exchange FTX. According to Wikipedia:
Sourcing Journal

Mattress Giant Could File for Bankruptcy Next Month: Report

Bedding company Serta Simmons is in preparation to seek bankruptcy protection as early as January, according to a report in Bloomberg. Unidentified sources close to the situation told Bloomberg the mattress company has been in confidential talks with creditors about a restructuring plan, which may include giving certain first-lien lenders control. Those talks could change, and it’s still unclear whether Serta Simmons will need financing to fund its operation through Chapter 11. Serta Simmons’ entire debt load of more than $2 billion matures in 2023, and its approximately $843 million first-lien term loan due November 2023 is quoted at around 9 cents...
Joel Eisenberg

Costco Increasing Membership Fee

Company CFO says raising the membership fee is a question of “when, not if,” but has not yet announced an effective date. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:CustomerService.Costco.com, TheStreet.com, and TheFool.com.

