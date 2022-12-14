Read full article on original website
I Have Risen
1d ago
Maybe she couldn't really see straight? She thought the money she put in her purse, was going in the register!
Reply(1)
10
C Washington
1d ago
Been doing this right up under their noses forever! They don't get as much attention so they aren't getting caught as much!
Reply(1)
5
Masked Bringer
11h ago
I said this before, but will say it again. Employee theft accounts for a higher monetary count than any customer thefts. Most customer thefts are less than $30, but Employee thefts are much higher because of access.
Reply
2
Comments / 38