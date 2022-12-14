Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
brproud.com
National Weather Service report: New Iberia tornado strongest of 5 in area
LAKE CHARLES, La. (KLFY) — The National Weather Service office in Lake Charles has issued its final report on the recent tornadoes that swept through Acadiana. The report officially confirmed 5 tornadoes from Wednesday, 2 in Rapides, 1 in Evangeline, 1 in St. Martin and 1 in Iberia Parish.
theadvocate.com
Follow live: As tornadoes hit Acadiana, see the latest radar and injury, damage reports
Much of south Louisiana remained under a tornado watch on Wednesday afternoon after a mother and her child were killed by the storm in north Louisiana. Tornadoes hit a New Iberia hospital and homes in a nearby neighborhood. At least three people were injured and transported to hospitals in Lafayette and New Iberia, according to Acadian Ambulance.
theadvocate.com
Tornado threat, heavy rains expected Wednesday as front arrives from northwest
A cold front pushed strong storms into southern Louisiana overnight, and ahead of a cooldown the region expected heavy rains, high winds and occasional tornadoes. The Storm Prediction Center posted tornado watches for most parts of Louisiana, and one covering the Baton Rouge and Lafayette areas was in effect until 1 p.m. Bad weather is expected to sweep through the entire area throughout the day.
KPLC TV
AT&T outage causes major issues for Lake Charles animal hospital
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - An AT&T outage in SWLA Thursday caused frustration and left people and businesses scrambling. At Gill Bright Animal Hospital, all the phones were down and only one computer was working at the receptionist’s desk, which made life difficult for employees and clients. “It’s really...
KPLC TV
Roof of Westlake home lands in neighbors yard after severe storm
Westlake, LA (KPLC) - Homeowners throughout Louisiana are assessing the damage after storms left their homes in rough condition. Severe storms are something Louisiana natives know all too well. “I didn’t know if it was a tornado or the wind, it happened so fast,” homeowner Jeanie Blanchard said.
kalb.com
Tornado confirmed for Rapides Parish for HWY 71 damage
RAPIDES PARISH, La. (KALB) - Our First Alert Storm Team has confirmed from the National Weather Service that a tornado did touch down in Rapides Parish, causing much damage on Highway 71 on Tuesday night into Wednesday morning. The Sayes Office Supply building on HWY 71 just south of Alexandria...
kalb.com
AT&T restored in Vernon Parish after Thursday’s outage
(KALB) - UPDATE: We spoke with Vernon Parish Sheriff Sam Craft about the AT&T outages. He said that service was restored shortly before 3 p.m. on Thursday afternoon. At the time, the signal seems to be spotty. Calls may drop and you may not be able to hear clearly. We’ll...
New Iberia residents asked to stop sightseeing following touchdown of tornado
Iberia Parish Sheriff Tommy Romero is asking for the safety of the residence to please stop riding around sightseeing following a tornado Wednesday morning
brproud.com
Storm damage in New Iberia, medical center hit by reported tornado
UPDATE 4:05 p.m.: Iberia Parish President M. Larry Richard confirmed 6 people have been injured due to severe storms. UPDATE 2:20 p.m.: Iberia Parish Sheriff Tommy Romero is asking, for the safety of the residents, to please stop riding around sightseeing. There are power lines down throughout the parish. UPDATE...
Louisiana restaurant destroyed by hurricane reopens and inspires community
Reta Durgan’s restaurant in Lake Charles, Louisiana, was destroyed by a Category 4 Hurricane in 2020 but she decided to open a new drive-thru in her childhood home earlier this year. NBC News’ Priscilla Thompson visited Mama Reta and shares her story of resilience.Dec. 16, 2022.
kalb.com
Assessing tornado damage in Rapides Parish
After severe weather crossed through the state on Tuesday night into Wednesday morning, Governor John Bel Edwards signed a state of emergency, with him reporting that Louisiana suffered from 21 tornadoes within 24 hours. Storms create flooding concerns for Avoyelles Parish. Updated: 7 hours ago. |. The heavy rainfall has...
evangelinetoday.com
Turkey Creek Police report recent arrests
From November 21 th , 2022 up to the date of this release, the following incidents took place in the jurisdiction of. the Village of Turkey Creek. On November 21, while officers were conducting a traffic stop on VIRGINIA A LUMLEY of Ville Platte, LA, she was. found to have...
Man Arrested in Lafayette Neighborhood Shooting
LAFAYETTE, La. (KPEL News) - One man is behind bars and a victim is recovering from apparent gunshot wounds after a shooting happened in the 200 block of Martin Oaks Drive in Lafayette on Thursday. Lafayette Police say they were called to a local hospital around 1:30 p.m. then were...
theadvocate.com
Edwards: Federal aid for New Iberia tornado recovery not likely
The financial burden of recovering from a tornado that injured 13 people Wednesday in New Iberia most likely will be borne by the state and local governments, Gov. John Bel Edwards told officials Thursday on a visit to the area that included an aerial inspection. The tornado that touched down...
Lafayette Police vehicle struck while responding to vehicle fire
A Lafayette Police unit was struck Thursday night while responding to a call about a vehicle fire.
Video Shows Massive Tornado in New Iberia as Authorities Respond to Damage, Trapped Individuals
Multiple videos show a massive tornado tearing through New Iberia as extensive damage and trapped individuals have been reported. A video posted to Twitter by Lance Blocker via News 15 meteorologist Adam Olivier shows scary footage of a "large and destructive tornado" that reportedly crossed Hwy 90 and moved toward Admiral Doyle Drive.
School closures in Acadiana
Due to the expected threat of severe weather and the possibility of tornadoes in and around the Eunice area, LSU Eunice will close its campus on Wednesday, December 14.
Tornado touches down in New Iberia; hospital damaged
There are initial reports of damage to Iberia Medical Center and several homes; no damage assessments have been done yet
New discount store opening on Pinhook Road, ‘Treasure hunt to find sweet deals’
A new bin-style discount store is set to open this week on Pinhook Road in Lafayette.
Comments / 0