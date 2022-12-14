ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mamou, LA

theadvocate.com

Tornado threat, heavy rains expected Wednesday as front arrives from northwest

A cold front pushed strong storms into southern Louisiana overnight, and ahead of a cooldown the region expected heavy rains, high winds and occasional tornadoes. The Storm Prediction Center posted tornado watches for most parts of Louisiana, and one covering the Baton Rouge and Lafayette areas was in effect until 1 p.m. Bad weather is expected to sweep through the entire area throughout the day.
BATON ROUGE, LA
KPLC TV

AT&T outage causes major issues for Lake Charles animal hospital

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - An AT&T outage in SWLA Thursday caused frustration and left people and businesses scrambling. At Gill Bright Animal Hospital, all the phones were down and only one computer was working at the receptionist’s desk, which made life difficult for employees and clients. “It’s really...
LAKE CHARLES, LA
KPLC TV

Roof of Westlake home lands in neighbors yard after severe storm

Westlake, LA (KPLC) - Homeowners throughout Louisiana are assessing the damage after storms left their homes in rough condition. Severe storms are something Louisiana natives know all too well. “I didn’t know if it was a tornado or the wind, it happened so fast,” homeowner Jeanie Blanchard said.
WESTLAKE, LA
kalb.com

Tornado confirmed for Rapides Parish for HWY 71 damage

RAPIDES PARISH, La. (KALB) - Our First Alert Storm Team has confirmed from the National Weather Service that a tornado did touch down in Rapides Parish, causing much damage on Highway 71 on Tuesday night into Wednesday morning. The Sayes Office Supply building on HWY 71 just south of Alexandria...
RAPIDES PARISH, LA
kalb.com

AT&T restored in Vernon Parish after Thursday’s outage

(KALB) - UPDATE: We spoke with Vernon Parish Sheriff Sam Craft about the AT&T outages. He said that service was restored shortly before 3 p.m. on Thursday afternoon. At the time, the signal seems to be spotty. Calls may drop and you may not be able to hear clearly. We’ll...
VERNON PARISH, LA
brproud.com

Storm damage in New Iberia, medical center hit by reported tornado

UPDATE 4:05 p.m.: Iberia Parish President M. Larry Richard confirmed 6 people have been injured due to severe storms. UPDATE 2:20 p.m.: Iberia Parish Sheriff Tommy Romero is asking, for the safety of the residents, to please stop riding around sightseeing. There are power lines down throughout the parish. UPDATE...
NEW IBERIA, LA
kalb.com

Assessing tornado damage in Rapides Parish

After severe weather crossed through the state on Tuesday night into Wednesday morning, Governor John Bel Edwards signed a state of emergency, with him reporting that Louisiana suffered from 21 tornadoes within 24 hours. Storms create flooding concerns for Avoyelles Parish. Updated: 7 hours ago. |. The heavy rainfall has...
RAPIDES PARISH, LA
evangelinetoday.com

Turkey Creek Police report recent arrests

From November 21 th , 2022 up to the date of this release, the following incidents took place in the jurisdiction of. the Village of Turkey Creek. On November 21, while officers were conducting a traffic stop on VIRGINIA A LUMLEY of Ville Platte, LA, she was. found to have...
TURKEY CREEK, LA
KPEL 96.5

Man Arrested in Lafayette Neighborhood Shooting

LAFAYETTE, La. (KPEL News) - One man is behind bars and a victim is recovering from apparent gunshot wounds after a shooting happened in the 200 block of Martin Oaks Drive in Lafayette on Thursday. Lafayette Police say they were called to a local hospital around 1:30 p.m. then were...
LAFAYETTE, LA
theadvocate.com

Edwards: Federal aid for New Iberia tornado recovery not likely

The financial burden of recovering from a tornado that injured 13 people Wednesday in New Iberia most likely will be borne by the state and local governments, Gov. John Bel Edwards told officials Thursday on a visit to the area that included an aerial inspection. The tornado that touched down...
NEW IBERIA, LA

