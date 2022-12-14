Read full article on original website
Related
Kimberly-Clark Elevates Partnership with No. 47 Kroger Racing NASCAR Cup Series Team, Reveals Daytona 500 car and more races with JTG Daugherty Racing
JTG Daugherty Racing celebrates the return of Kimberly-Clark (NYSE: KMB) as an elite partner of the No. 47 Kroger® Racing program for a multitude of races during the 2023 NASCAR Cup Series season. The news broke today during a Kroger® Racing kickoff meeting at the Great American Ball Park....
Track Enterprises To Again Promote Nashville Fairgrounds Racing In 2023
Track Enterprises will begin its fourth season of operating the historic Nashville Fairgrounds Speedway in April 2023. It was voted unanimously by The Fairgrounds Nashville Board of Commissioners to extend Track Enterprises’ contract through the 2023 racing season at Tuesday’s board meeting. “We look forward to continuing our...
RFK Racing Partners with Titan Fitness to Launch State of the Art Human Performance Center
RFK Racing has announced the opening of its new 6,500 square foot, state-of-the-art Human Performance Center on its Concord, North Carolina campus. The brand new facility is the home of the team’s workout space, a nutrition center, a physical therapy hub, and staff offices. The fitness facility has been equipped head to toe by Titan Fitness, who has partnered with RFK to provide top of the line resources and direction for the organization moving forward as it advances its performance and fitness routines for its athletes.
Ventura Raceway Western Midget Racing National Dates Announced
Western Midget Racing has confirmed its four national races at Ventura Raceway for the 2023 season which will pay points for both the California and Arizona regions. WMR will invade the dirt track adjacent to the Pacific Ocean on April 29, June 17 for the Wagsdash, August 26, and October 21. The October 21 race will also be the championship race for the California region while the Arizona region concludes on November 10 and 11 at Adobe Mountain Speedway for the Tribute to Billy Shuman. Championships will be awarded in each region individually this season.
Flowdynamics Sprint Car Team 2022 Season Wrap Up
The Ontario, California-based USAC/CRA Flowdynamics sprint car racing team has wrapped up its 2022 racing season. When all was said and done, drivers Logan Williams and Matt McCarthy had both finished in the top ten of the series championship points standings. The team had perfect attendance in 2022 showing up...
NASCAR Begins Building its LA Memorial Coliseum Track
NASCAR proved earlier this year it could quickly build a temporary racetrack inside the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum and stage an event unlike any other. On Thursday morning, it left no doubt that it’s ready to do it again. NASCAR broke ground on the (re)construction of its quarter-mile, asphalt...
Speedway Motorsports Promotes Sales Leader Jonathan “JT” Thomas To Vice President of Corporate Sales at Nashville Superspeedway
Speedway Motorsports officials announced today that Jonathan “JT” Thomas, an 11-year sales and event veteran of Bristol Motor Speedway, has been promoted to vice president of corporate sales at Nashville Superspeedway. The move marks a return to The Music City for Thomas, who, prior to joining the Bristol...
TireRack.com To Sponsor Battle on the Bricks in 2023 at IMS
Indianapolis Motor Speedway and TireRack.com – a customer-direct tire, wheel and car accessory distributor – announced Dec. 14 an entitlement sponsorship of the Battle on the Bricks IMSA sports car event in September 2023. TireRack.com is the “Official Partner of the TireRack.com Battle on the Bricks” and “Official...
Advance Tickets for South Boston Speedway 2023 Season Events Are Now on Sale
Advance tickets for South Boston Speedway’s 2023 season events are now on sale, just in time for those looking for a great gift for their favorite race fan. The tickets are available for purchase on the South Boston Speedway website, southbostonspeedway.com. “We are excited to have tickets for all...
Defending NAPA Spring Sizzler® Winner Matt Hirschman Is First Entry for 2023 Sizzler®
Stafford Speedway has received its first entry for the 51st Annual NAPA Spring Sizzler®, scheduled for Saturday and Sunday, April 29 & 30, 2023. The first entry comes from defending Sizzler® winner Matt Hirschman, who has entered his signature #60 modified in the 2023 edition of the Spring Sizzler, the same car he drove to victory in 2022. Hirschman will be looking to become the 9th different repeat winner of “The Greatest Race in the History of Spring.”
Double & Triple Rewards on Tap for USAC National Champs in 2023
USAC National champions can double and even triple their point fund payout during the upcoming 2023 season with USAC’s newly announced “Win 2 Times 2” and “Win 3 Times 3” rewards programs. USAC’s premier circle track divisions offer a base championship payout of $50,000 for...
Green Savoree Racing Promotions wraps up a spectacular 2022
Indianapolis-based Green Savoree Racing Promotions (GSRP) is full speed ahead into planning for 2023 with its diversified motorsports portfolio. For a limited time during the holiday gift buying season, GSRP is also providing race fans a few offers surrounding the thrill of motorsports and unique experiences. The company will promote...
Harley-Davidson® and Sturgis Buffalo Chip® Biker Belles® Bring Women’s Empowerment and Mentorship to Daytona
The Sturgis Buffalo Chip Biker Belles® is partnering with Harley-Davidson to bring The Morning Ride to Daytona to celebrate women riders and raise funds for worthy charities. On March 8, 2023, visitors to the 82nd annual Daytona Bike Week can join a guided ride led by Ride Captain Maggie Hicks (@themaggiehicks) and other influential women in the motorcycle industry. Reservations and donation opportunities are available at DaytonaWomensRide.com.
Top USAC All-Pro SpeedSTR drivers to headline Bloomsburg Fair Raceway in '23.Rich Tobias joins promotion team
The 2023 season at the Bloomsburg Fair Raceway is taking shape and when the green flag drops on April 20 to begin the third year of racing located inside the historic Bloomsburg Fairgrounds, fans will get their first taste of watching modern day cowboys such as “The Wheel Master General” Timmy Buckwalter, “The Kid’s Kid” Billy Pauch Jr., and Briggs Danner as they go slinging through the corners and lashing their way down the shoots against a bevy of other star-studded wheelmen over the spring and summer competing in the headline USAC All-Pro SpeedSTRs.
69th Season of Stock Car Racing in Roseville Announced for All American Speedway
Bill McAnally Racing Promotions returns for its sixth season at the helm of All American Speedway in Roseville, Calif., presenting its 69th season of stock car racing in 2023. Eight action-packed motorsports events are planned at the one-third mile asphalt oval located within the state of the art @the Grounds campus. The track will again race under the NASCAR Advance Auto Parts Weekly Series banner for local, state, regional, and national points.
Creating a Legacy: Roahrig to Race Full USAC Silver Crown Schedule in 2023
He’s conquered several of the biggest pavement late model races. He’s twice prevailed in the Little 500 in each of the past two years. Now, Tyler Roahrig aims for success in the USAC Silver Crown series in 2023 as he goes full-time with the champ cars on both dirt and pavement with Legacy Autosport.
Not Your Average Rookie: Cory Collects 2022 USAC Silver Crown RoY Award
Gregg Cory isn’t your average USAC Silver Crown Rookie. The Shelbyville (Ind.) High School Engineering & Technology teacher has a long track record of success in TQ Midgets, full-sized Midgets, Thunder Roadsters, Sprint Cars and Modifieds throughout his three-decade career. In 2022, everything lined up and the Shelbyville, Ind....
Pursley Goes with KO for Full USAC Sprint Car Season in 2023
Daison Pursley will compete on the USAC AMSOIL Sprint Car National Championship tour full-time as he and KO Motorsports will take on the full series schedule in 2023. The Locust Grove, Okla. driver has just four career sprint car appearances without a wing in his career, three of which have come in USAC events. Pursley has made his name over the past few seasons on the USAC NOS Energy Drink Midget National Championship trail for Keith Kunz/Curb-Agajanian Motorsports where he’s won twice.
Speedway Digest
5K+
Followers
18K+
Post
531K+
Views
ABOUT
Speedway Digest is Home to NASCAR news, information, results, points and MORE!https://www.speedwaydigest.com
Comments / 0