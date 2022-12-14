ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

msn.com

Bank of America stock plunges, leading selloff in shares of largest U.S. banks

Shares of many of America’s largest banks are falling sharply this week after a period of outperformance that saw Goldman Sachs Group claw back practically all of its losses from earlier in the year. Shares of Bank of America Inc. shares were down 5.5% Tuesday afternoon at $32.57, their...
Reuters

Lazard CEO warns of more Wall Street layoffs

Dec 7 (Reuters) - Wall Street banks will adjust to a more sluggish economic environment by laying off staff even as they compete to retain and recruit top talent, Kenneth Jacobs, Chief Executive Officer of Lazard Ltd (LAZ.N), told investors at a conference on Wednesday.
Markets Insider

Oil prices are headed to $110 a barrel in 2023, and the outlook for crude is 'very positive' despite China demand concerns and global recession fears, Goldman Sachs says

Goldman Sachs expects crude oil to hit $110 per barrel next year, representing upside of more than 30%. The investment bank's commodities chief said the outlook for oil in 2023 is "very positive." But in an interview with CNBC, he also acknowledged that there's "a lot of uncertainty" ahead. Despite...
Futurism

SBF and Caroline Ellison Allegedly Had a Secret Groupchat Called “Wirefraud”

Just in case we needed any more reason to believe that bankrupt crypto exchange FTX and also-bankrupt FTX-tied hedge fund Alameda Research — which together left a mult-billion dollar hole in investors' bank accounts — were in fact run by a gaggle of egomaniacal children: a report from The Australian Financial Review alleges that disgraced ex-FTX CEO Sam Bankman-Fried and ex-Alameda CEO Caroline Ellison were both in a secret groupchat dubbed "Wirefraud."
TheDailyBeast

New FTX CEO Blasts Bahamas Officials Over Huge Mysterious Transfers

The finger-pointing in the wake of FTX’s implosion is expanding, with the crypto firm’s new CEO John Ray accusing Bahamian authorities on Tuesday of seizing hundreds of millions of dollars in crypto without explanation. Ray said that former FTX execs, including Sam Bankman-Fried, likely aided in this process after the company filed for bankruptcy and its assets were supposed to be frozen. “We’ve repeatedly asked them for clarity about what they’ve been doing. And we’ve been shut down on that,” he alleged of Bahamian officials. Ray also said that Bankman-Fried, in an effort to appease the Bahamian government, allowed local residents to withdraw roughly $100 million of their holdings from FTX while the rest of the world’s assets remained frozen. Bahamian authorities did not immediately respond to a request for comment, but in a press release on Monday, the country’s Securities Commission called out “misstatements” by Ray, insisting that any actions it had taken were lawful, and that seized assets “will be ultimately distributed, to creditors and clients of FTX, wherever they may be located.”
msn.com

The Dow industrials are on the verge of a ‘golden cross,’ even as BlackRock predicts recession like no other

Despite worries about inflation and an impending recession, there is at least one sign that some bullish market technical analysts might latch onto. An upbeat golden cross appears to be forming in the Dow Jones Industrial Average more than nine months after a bearish death cross formed back in March, as the hawkish agenda of the Federal Reserve shattered bullishness on Wall Street.
CNET

Bank of America CD Rates for December 2022

Bank of America -- which occupies the number two spot on CNET's list of largest US banks -- is a financial powerhouse with consolidated assets of more than $2.5 trillion. The Charlotte, North Carolina-based bank provides a full suite of banking and financial products and services to its nearly 70 million retail banking customers and small business clients.
BBC

Bank Morgan Stanley to cut 1,600 jobs

Bank Morgan Stanley is cutting about 1,600 jobs or roughly 2% of its global workforce, joining other big banks in making reductions as the economy slows. The news comes after chief executive James Gorman warned that the bank would see "modest" job losses. He cast the downsizing as a predictable...
decrypt.co

FTX Digital Exec Tipped Off Bahamian Authorities About Funds Sent to Alameda

Ryan Salame flagged transfers of customer funds from FTX to Alameda to Bahamian authorities just two days before FTX filed bankruptcy. As the crypto world continues to grapple with the fallout from the collapse of FTX, documents obtained by the Wall Street Journal on Wednesday revealed that FTX Digital Chairman Ryan Salame tipped off authorities in the Bahamas about FTX using customer funds to cover losses at Alameda Research.
msn.com

Why this Wall Street bear says it's time to sell stocks again

One of the market's biggest skeptics is going back to his old ways. Morgan Stanley strategist Mike Wilson cautioned that the rally that has enveloped markets in recent weeks is long in the tooth and overdue for a breather. "As predicted, falling interest rates at the back end have led...

