ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Twentynine Palms, CA

Comments / 0

Related
z1077fm.com

‘Spaghetti Western Saloon’ moseys into the Morongo Valley tonight for Grand Opening 12/16

If you’ve driving up or down the hill it’s hard not to notice the activity at the Spaghetti Western – the restaurant and saloon that has moved into the long vacant Willie Boys property in the Morongo valley. Fresh signage and newly decorated outdoor approach joins their revamp of the inside, which has only been seen by only a few high desert foodies – until now! The Spaghetti Western is holding their official public opening tonight – from 4 to 10PM.
MORONGO VALLEY, CA
z1077fm.com

Two Yucca Valley pedestrian improvement projects move forward

On Monday the 16th the Onaga Trail Pedestrian Improvement Project kicked off. The Town of Yucca Valley has committed to upgrading the stretch of road for pedestrian safety purposes while complying with the Americans with Disabilities Act, and will include the creation sidewalks with ramps and gutters. Construction has begun on the first part of the Onaga Trail project, which will see work being done between Acoma Trail and Grand Ave.
YUCCA VALLEY, CA
z1077fm.com

BOXOPROJECTS continues 10th Anniversary Exhibition “BOXO10X10” with Vesna Pavlović slideshow

BoxoPROJECTS continues their 10th anniversary with a unique interactive arts collaboration. “Boxo10x10”, a celebratory exhibition in honor of Joshua Tree’s BoxoPROJECTS tenth anniversary, is very pleased to welcome Vesna Pavlović to Joshua Tree to complete her residency with a unique community exhibition. The Community Slide Show is a one-night performance and an open call to members of the community to bring, project, and share their personal collections of photographic slides in a gallery setting.
JOSHUA TREE, CA
z1077fm.com

29 Palms Holiday Light Tour – Map and Locations

Take a self-guided tour of the lights of Twentynine Palms! Fellow Twentynine Palms residents and business owners have decked the halls with the best displays of holiday cheer in town! Grab some hot chocolate and put on your favorite holiday music as you drive around town, taking in the sights of the city.
TWENTYNINE PALMS, CA
z1077fm.com

Eat, Drink and Be Merry – but Don’t Drink and Drive

According to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA), 11,654 people were killed in car crashes nationwide in 2020 that involved an drunk driver, – that’s one person every 45 minutes. Here in the end-of-year holiday season, Heather Clisby joins us with information on how celebrate responsibly. Our...
TWENTYNINE PALMS, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy