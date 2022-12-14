Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
mcbeacon.com
GARY E. PIATT
Gary E. Piatt, 77, of Graysville, passed away Friday, Dec. 9, 2022, at the Marietta Memorial Hospital, Marietta. He was born near Graysville, on Jan. 21, 1945, a son of the late Charles and Dora Vess Piatt. He was a retired employee of the former Ormet Corporation, Hannibal, and was...
mcbeacon.com
EVELYN WISE
Evelyn Wise, 97, of Wadsworth, formerly of Graysville, passed away Monday, Dec. 5, 2022. Mary Evelyn Pecek Wise, was born Aug. 26, 1925 at Barberton, a daughter of the late John Pecek and Agnes Centa Pecek. Evelyn was the youngest of eight children, John, Agnes, Julia, Bill, Lucille, Ann and Dorothy, all of whom predeceased her.
mcbeacon.com
MAURICE E. RITCHIE
Maurice E. Ritchie, 86, of Lewisville, passed away Monday, Dec. 5, 2022 at his home. He was born near Marr, on July 21, 1936, a son of the late Herman and Garnet Unger Ritchie. He was a former employee of Baker & Sons Equipment, Lewisville, retired from the Monroe County...
mcbeacon.com
KATHERINE LOUISE LOHR
Katherine Louise Lohr, 71, of New Martinsville, West Virginia, passed away on Tuesday, Dec. 6, 2022. She was born on July 19, 1951 in Chicago, Illinois, the daughter of the late Emil and Jeanette Heuer. She attended the Jehovah’s Kingdom Hall Church in Paden City, West Virginia. What Kathy enjoyed...
mcbeacon.com
A. RUTH “RUTHIE” RICER
A. Ruth “Ruthie” Ricer, 59, of Woodsfield, went home to be with the Lord Wednesday, Dec. 7, 2022 at Reynolds Memorial Hospital, Glendale, West Virginia, due to vascular complications. She was born at Barnesville, on May 24, 1963, a daughter of the late James F. and Dorothy Hooper...
mcbeacon.com
BRUCE A. KINDLE
Bruce A. Kindle, 62 of Fleming, passed away Friday, Dec. 9, 2022 at Marietta Memorial Hospital. He was born in Barnesville, July 2, 1960, a son of the late Ben F. Kindle and Carolyn Sue Jackson Kindle. Bruce served in the United States Army from 1979 to 1983 and then...
Comments / 0