WMBF
NC deputy hit, killed by drunk driver while tracking robbery suspect
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, N.C. (WMBF) - A Cumberland County deputy was killed Friday morning when a drunk driver hit him while he was responding to a robbery at Circle K on Gillespie Street. Deputy Oscar Yovani Bolanos-Anavisca, Jr. was investigating a robbery at Circle K. He was with the K-9 unit...
WITN
Investigation underway after car crashes into sign in Pitt County, one person injured
PITT COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) -Investigators with the Pitt County Sheriff’s Office are working to determine what exactly happened to cause a car to go off of the road and crash into a brick sign. It happened on Highway 121 in the Falkland Farmville area Thursday night. Detectives on scene...
Driver: Man killed in Glenwood Avenue crash was walking close to cars
RALEIGH, N.C. — A man walking along Glenwood Avenue in Raleigh was killed Wednesday morning. Police said Otoniel Hernandez, 35, was walking southbound on Glenwood Avenue into oncoming traffic. The driver of a 2001 Toyota 4 Runner was traveling westbound on Glenwood Avenue and struck Hernandez. The westbound lanes...
Cumberland County deputy killed in line of duty was struck by DWI suspect, warrant says
The Cumberland County Sheriff's Office said one of their deputies was killed in the line of duty Friday morning.
cbs17
Woman struck, seriously injured in hit-and-run in Durham, police say
DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — A woman was struck and injured in a hit-and-run in Durham on Wednesday night, according to police. This happened just before 8:30 p.m. near the intersection of Holloway Street and Alston Avenue. Officers said when they got to the scene, they found a woman had...
Pedestrian killed in Raleigh crash on Glenwood Avenue
A pedestrian was killed Wednesday on Glenwood Avenue westbound near Hollyridge Drive in Raleigh.
Pedestrian identified after fatal wreck on Glenwood Avenue in Raleigh, police say
One person was killed when a pedestrian was hit by a vehicle in Raleigh, police said.
jocoreport.com
Report: Pair Linked To Light Bar Theft
KENLY – Aaron Edward Jones, age 30, of Crockers Nub Road, Middlesex and Jerry Paul Moore Jr., age 40, of Bizzell Grove Church Road, Princeton were arrested this week after being linked by law enforcement to a shoplifting incident reported October 21, 2022. The Johnston County Sheriff’s Office took...
cbs17
22 pounds of cocaine seized on Interstate 85 in Granville County: sheriff
BUTNER, N.C. (WNCN) — On Wednesday evening, the North Carolina Highway Patrol and the Granville County Sheriff’s Office arrested two people for trafficking 22 pounds of cocaine. On Wednesday evening, deputies from the sheriff’s office and troopers from the North Carolina Highway Patrol conducted a traffic stop on...
cbs17
1 injured after self-inflicted, accidental shooting at Raleigh gun range
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A gun range was the site of an accidental shooting in Raleigh Thursday night. Police were called to the range, located in the 300 block of Tryon Road, after a person accidentally discharged their weapon, sending a bullet into their leg. The Raleigh police watch...
jocoreport.com
JCSO: Two Accused Of Stealing $14,809 From Business
KENLY – Two people were arrested for allegedly stealing a large sum of money from a Kenly sweepstakes business. Michael Edward Fenwick Jr., age 32, of Devereaux Street, Goldsboro and Whitney Tiara Taylor, age 25, of W. Morrisey Street, Clinton, were charged with felony larceny and felony conspiracy to commit larceny.
cbs17
2 cars recovered after nearly $1M car heist from dealership in Lillington
LILLINGTON, N.C. (WNCN) — Business has changed drastically for a car dealership in Harnett County. “It’s disheartening,” said John Hiester, owner of Hiester Automotive. “It happened in such a quick time; 20 minutes — they were in and out.”. The Lillington Police Department has continued...
cbs17
Officials ID Benson woman struck, killed by Amtrak train
BENSON, N.C. (WNCN) — The woman struck and killed by an Amtrak train Monday afternoon has been identified. Alice Anne Barefoot, 81, of Benson, walked into the path of the train at the crossing on Main Street around 4 p.m., according to a news release Tuesday from the town.
Zebulon officer accidentally fires gun during traffic stop, shoots himself as driver dragged him
Officer Colby James accidentally shot himself in the arm after the woman tried to drive off and started to drag him.
jocoreport.com
Police Identify 81 Year-Old Woman Fatally Struck By Train
BENSON – Benson Police have identified an elderly woman struck and killed by an Amtrak train. The collision was reported at 3:42pm Monday at the Main Street railroad crossing. Police said the victim, 81 year-old Alice Anne Barefoot of North Augusta Avenue, Benson, walked into the path of the...
cbs17
Mushrooms, cocaine, weed found during Selma traffic stop, police say
SELMA, N.C. (WNCN) — A traffic stop in Selma led to a drug arrest early Sunday morning, according to the Selma Police Department. Around 4 a.m. on Sunday, officers conducted a traffic stop for a motor vehicle violation in the 400 block of West Railroad Street in Selma. After...
cbs17
Man shot, injured at Durham apartment complex, police say
DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN)–A man was shot and injured at a Durham apartment complex, according to police. This happened Tuesday night just after 7: 30 p.m. in the 1100 block of South Hoover Road. Police said they found a man with a gunshot wound at the scene. The victim was...
Edgecombe County repeat offender arrested on drug charges
TARBORO, N.C. (WNCT) — An Edgecombe County man with an extensive record of drug charges dating back to 1989 was arrested again on Thursday. Morris Junior Bridgers was arrested by members of the Edgecombe County Narcotics Unit after an investigation dating back to July. He was under investigation for selling crack cocaine in and around […]
cbs17
Woman dead after collision with train in downtown Benson, officials say
BENSON, N.C. (WNCN) — A woman was hit by a train and died Monday afternoon in downtown Benson, officials said. The incident was reported around 4 p.m. near Main Street and along the railroad tracks. A woman “appearing to be in her 60s or older” was struck and killed...
81-year-old identified as woman struck and killed by Amtrak train in Benson: 'Tragic accident'
Benson Police Chief Greg Percy said that all indications point to Monday's incident being a tragic accident.
