Smithfield, NC

cbs17

Woman struck, seriously injured in hit-and-run in Durham, police say

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — A woman was struck and injured in a hit-and-run in Durham on Wednesday night, according to police. This happened just before 8:30 p.m. near the intersection of Holloway Street and Alston Avenue. Officers said when they got to the scene, they found a woman had...
DURHAM, NC
jocoreport.com

Report: Pair Linked To Light Bar Theft

KENLY – Aaron Edward Jones, age 30, of Crockers Nub Road, Middlesex and Jerry Paul Moore Jr., age 40, of Bizzell Grove Church Road, Princeton were arrested this week after being linked by law enforcement to a shoplifting incident reported October 21, 2022. The Johnston County Sheriff’s Office took...
PRINCETON, NC
jocoreport.com

JCSO: Two Accused Of Stealing $14,809 From Business

KENLY – Two people were arrested for allegedly stealing a large sum of money from a Kenly sweepstakes business. Michael Edward Fenwick Jr., age 32, of Devereaux Street, Goldsboro and Whitney Tiara Taylor, age 25, of W. Morrisey Street, Clinton, were charged with felony larceny and felony conspiracy to commit larceny.
GOLDSBORO, NC
cbs17

Officials ID Benson woman struck, killed by Amtrak train

BENSON, N.C. (WNCN) — The woman struck and killed by an Amtrak train Monday afternoon has been identified. Alice Anne Barefoot, 81, of Benson, walked into the path of the train at the crossing on Main Street around 4 p.m., according to a news release Tuesday from the town.
BENSON, NC
jocoreport.com

Police Identify 81 Year-Old Woman Fatally Struck By Train

BENSON – Benson Police have identified an elderly woman struck and killed by an Amtrak train. The collision was reported at 3:42pm Monday at the Main Street railroad crossing. Police said the victim, 81 year-old Alice Anne Barefoot of North Augusta Avenue, Benson, walked into the path of the...
BENSON, NC
cbs17

Man shot, injured at Durham apartment complex, police say

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN)–A man was shot and injured at a Durham apartment complex, according to police. This happened Tuesday night just after 7: 30 p.m. in the 1100 block of South Hoover Road. Police said they found a man with a gunshot wound at the scene. The victim was...
DURHAM, NC
WNCT

Edgecombe County repeat offender arrested on drug charges

TARBORO, N.C. (WNCT) — An Edgecombe County man with an extensive record of drug charges dating back to 1989 was arrested again on Thursday. Morris Junior Bridgers was arrested by members of the Edgecombe County Narcotics Unit after an investigation dating back to July. He was under investigation for selling crack cocaine in and around […]
EDGECOMBE COUNTY, NC

