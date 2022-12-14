ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Eustace, TX

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
kjas.com

How to watch the PN-G vs Dallas South Oak Cliff game

Port Neches-Groves will face Dallas South Oak Cliff in the 5-A Division II Texas High School Football State Championship Game. It will be played on Friday, December 16th, 7:00 p.m. at AT&T Stadium in Arlington. Many people have asked how they can watch the game on TV. All of the...
DALLAS, TX
cbs19.tv

HOOKED ON EAST TEXAS: Whitehouse man catches monster catfish

WHITEHOUSE, Texas — For Joe Agosta, of Whitehouse, a fishing trip on a Friday after work started out like any fishing trip on Lake Tyler. But the trip soon took an unexpected turn when he felt a big tug on his line. Agosta says he was using a blade bait and was fishing for bass.
WHITEHOUSE, TX
themonitor.net

James Morgan

James Morgan, 81, beloved father and grandfather, was called to his eternal resting place Dec. 7, 2022. He entered this world Nov. 1, 1941 in Dallas born to Ernest and Helen (Chilton) Morgan. James was preceded in death by his parents, brothers George Ernest and Robert Arthur Morgan, sisters Minnie...
DALLAS, TX
LoneStar 92

12 East Texas Ghost Towns to Take Day Trips to

Incorporated as a town in 1837, Nacogdoches lays claim to being the oldest town in Texas. This East Texas small town is still going strong today and has become a major city in the state. However, that can't be said for other small towns throughout the piney woods. Quite a few small towns used to populate the East Texas landscape but for various reasons, no longer exist. Although the town may be gone there are buildings still standing where the town once stood and there are street names that bear the former city names. Looking through the Texas Escapes site online, here are a few of those towns that once called Smith and Gregg County home, but no longer exist.
TEXAS STATE
KTSA

3 tornadoes reportedly touch down in North Texas

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — There are reports that at least 3 tornadoes touched down in North Texas Tuesday morning. One of them was reported Northwest of Fort Worth close to the campus of TCU. Students on campus were sent a warning to seek shelter. In the Dallas suburb...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
cbs19.tv

Two unclaimed Mega Millions bought in Texas will soon expire

DALLAS — Check those lottery tickets, Texans!. A pair of $1 million-winning tickets from the July 29 drawing remain unclaimed, according to the Texas Lottery. The two tickets were bought in the Dallas-Fort Worth and Houston areas. One ticket was purchased at RaceTrac #099, located at 1100 W. Park...
TEXAS STATE
KETK / FOX51 News

1 dead, 1 injured after Tyler crash

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – One person is dead and another is injured after a Wednesday early morning crash on CR 384 in Tyler. Officials with DPS said the car was carrying two passengers when it struck a tree. One person was killed in the crash, and another was transported to UT Health Tyler. The call […]
TYLER, TX
themonitor.net

Santa makes a visit to The Library at Cedar Creek Lake

Santa Claus hitches a ride on a fire truck with some help from the Seven Points Fire Department Dec. 10 to the Library at Cedar Creek Lake in Seven Points. Families wait along the sidewalk in the parking lot as Santa Claus arrives at the Library at Cedar Creek Lake to take part in Breakfast with Santa.
SEVEN POINTS, TX
KETK / FOX51 News

KETK GIVES BACK: Athens Police Department

ATHENS, Texas (KETK) – KETK recognized the Athens Police Department and spoke with Athens Police Chief John Densmore to talk about their growth. Chief Densmore thanked the Athens community for supporting Athens Police Department while they continue to grow. “As you can see by the people behind us, we have a great relationship and partnership […]
ATHENS, TX
CBS19

Athens PD shares video of suspect taking package from porch

ATHENS, Texas — If you plan on taking advantage of free shipping and ordering any packages, you may want to make sure that you are keeping those Christmas presents safe. It’s thanks to footage the Ring camera shows that law enforcement was able to capture porch pirates like the one you see on your screen taking a package from a home in Athens as he leaves like nothing happened.
ATHENS, TX
inForney.com

Kaufman County Most Wanted suspect, Travis Curbo, arrested

KAUFMAN COUNTY, Texas — A man listed as Kaufman County's Most Wanted has been apprehended, according to the Kaufman County Sheriff's Office. "Kaufman County Sheriff’s Office investigators and deputies from Constable Pct. 1 Office located and arrested Travis Curbo for Aggravated Robbery and Interference with Emergency Request and Assistance," read a statement from the sheriff's office yesterday.
KAUFMAN COUNTY, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy