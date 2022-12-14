NILES, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – John Dennis Lewis, 75, of Niles, passed away peacefully in the early hours of Friday, December 16, 2022. John was born on May 13, 1947, to Wilbert and Hilda Lewis and was raised in Cortland, Ohio, with his two sisters, Grayce Lewis and Dianne Stroble.

