Marlene Scott, Youngstown, Ohio
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Ms. Marlene Scott, 69, Youngstown peacefully departed this life on Wednesday, December 14, 2022 at Caprice Healthcare Center Facility in North Lima, Ohio. Ms. Scott was born April 9, 1953 in Youngstown, a daughter of Robert Lee Scott and Bernice King. A devoted homemaker, Marlene...
Nancy A. Fox, Youngstown, Ohio
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Nancy A. Fox, 96 passed away peacefully Sunday Morning December 18, 2022. She was born June 2, 1926, in Youngstown, a daughter of the late George and Anna Sheridan Johnston. Nancy was a 1945 graduate of Ursuline High School. After graduation, Nancy taught a Sacred...
Peter J. LoCicero, Youngstown, Ohio
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Peter LoCicero, 68, passed away peacefully Thursday afternoon, December 15, 2022. Peter was born June 26, 1954, in Youngstown, the son of John and Elizabeth (Cecchini) LoCicero. He worked plumbing with his dad and as a mason. He attended both St. Brendan and Our Lady...
Carl A. Ross, Canfield, Ohio
CANFIELD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Carl A. Ross, 80, passed away peacefully Friday, December 16, 2022, surrounded by his loving family. Carl was born January 15, 1942, in Youngstown, the son of William and Frances Tylaski Ross. He was retired from General Motors. Carl was a member of St. Joseph...
Janet G. Baker, Hudson, Ohio
LISBON, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Janet G. (Moncrief) Baker, age 84, formerly of Lisbon, passed away on December 19, 2022 following a period of declining health. She was born on September 15, 1938 in New Castle, Pennsylvania, to the late Elmo and Martha (Gearin) Moncrief of Ellwood City, Pennsylvania. Janet...
Larry F. Tooker, Liberty, Ohio
LIBERTY, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Larry F. Tooker, age 83 of Liberty Township passed away peacefully on Tuesday, December 13, 2022 at Liberty Health Care Center. Larry was born November 10, 1939 in Eaton Rapids, Michigan a son of Harris and Myra Gephart Tooker. He was a horticulturist at Mill...
Thomas Lee D’Amore Hermitage, PA
HERMITAGE, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Thomas Lee D’Amore, Hermitage, peacefully passed Thursday, December 15, 2022, at home after an extended illness, with his son by his side. He was 75. He was born December 6, 1947, to Leo and Donna (Grubeck) D’Amore in Campbell, Ohio. He attended St....
John Dennis Lewis, Niles, Ohio
NILES, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – John Dennis Lewis, 75, of Niles, passed away peacefully in the early hours of Friday, December 16, 2022. John was born on May 13, 1947, to Wilbert and Hilda Lewis and was raised in Cortland, Ohio, with his two sisters, Grayce Lewis and Dianne Stroble.
Jeffrey Thomas Gomori, Poland, Ohio
POLAND, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – With a heavy heart, the family of Jeffery Thomas Gomori, 75, announce his passing on Monday, December 19, 2022. Jeff was born May 27, 1947, in Youngstown. He graduated from Liberty High School and attended Youngstown State University. He was a veteran, serving in both...
Amber Lynn Finney, Youngstown, Ohio
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Amber Lynn Finney, 39, of Youngstown, passed away Tuesday, December 13, 2022. She was born June 6, 1983, in Warren, Ohio, the daughter of Rodger Finney and Rhonda Watson. Amber was of the Catholic faith. She was employed at Belmont Confections as an assembler. She...
Lemuel Robert Carlisle, Youngstown, Ohio
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Mr. Lemuel Robert Carlisle, Sr. 79, formerly of Youngstown, departed this life Saturday, November 12, 2022 at The Gardens of McGregor and Amasa Stone House in Cleveland, Ohio. Lemuel was born December 31, 1943 in Ackmar, Alabama, a son of Charlie, Sr. and Ruby Hinson...
Charles M. “Chuck” Blyler, Canfield, Ohio
CANFIELD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – A memorial service celebrating the life of Charles M. Blyler, 93, will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, January 7, 2023, at the Western Reserve United Methodist Church. Charles passed away Saturday afternoon, December 17, 2022, at Sheperd of the Valley of Poland. Chuck,...
Raymond J. Rubino, Lowellville, Ohio
LOWELLVILLE, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Raymond J. Rubino, 83, passed away peacefully on Friday, December 16, 2022, at Hospice House. He was born May 14, 1939 in Coitsville at home, the fifth of six children born to Eugene and Angeline Perno Rubino. Ray, a graduate of North High School, served...
Dorothy G. Harrison, Hubbard, Ohio
HUBBARD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Dorothy G. Harrison, age 93, of Hubbard passed away peacefully at home on Friday December 16, 2022. Dorothy was born May 22, 1929 in Chicago, Illinois a daughter of Carl and Mildred Andrews Vernon. She was a graduate of Sharon High School. Dorothy was a...
Whitney Rose Morrow, Greene, Ohio
GREENE, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Whitney Rose Morrow, age 35, of Greene township, Ohio, died on Tuesday, December 13, 2022, at St. Joseph Health Center in Warren, Ohio, following a short illness. She was born January 2, 1987, in Geneva, Ohio, a daughter of Richard J. and Lynne A. (Beebe)...
Sterling Dale Glover, Youngstown, Ohio
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Mr. Sterling Dale Glover, 70, of Youngstown, transitioned to eternal rest on Wednesday, December 7, 2022. Sterling was born April 19, 1952 in Youngstown, a son of Roosevelt, Sr. and Dessiree Townsend Glover. He was a 1970 graduate of South High School. He attended Ohio...
Judy Ann Davis, Youngstown, Ohio
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Judy Ann Davis, 56 passed away suddenly Friday evening, December 16, 2022, with her family by her side. She was born December 19, 1965, in Youngstown, a daughter of Edward E. and Rose M. Davis Carter. Judy graduated from Woodrow Wilson High School in 1984.
Mary Jeffers, Poland, Ohio
POLAND, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Mary (Clyborn) Jeffers, 86, of Poland, Ohio, formerly of Champion, Ohio, passed Tuesday, December 13, 2022, at Inn at Poland Way. She was born December 15, 1935, in Warren, Ohio, the daughter of the late Charles R. and Phyllis (Hagerty) Clyborn. Mary retired as a...
William A. Grieb, Jr., Salem, Ohio
SALEM, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – William A. Grieb, Jr., 77, passed away Saturday, December 17, 2022 at Hospice of the Valley in Poland, Ohio. He was born March 8, 1945 in Westerly, Rhode Island, son of the late William A., Sr. and Mildred France (Daerr) Grieb. William was a veteran...
Deanne M. Moore, Warren, Ohio
WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Deanne M. Moore, 79, of Warren, Ohio passed away peacefully in her sleep, after a three year battle with Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis (ALS), on Wednesday, December 14, 2022. She was born August 28, 1943, in Warren, Ohio, the daughter of the late Robert N. Wilson...
