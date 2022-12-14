Read full article on original website
WDBJ7.com
‘Odds in our favor’: Meteorologist Brent Watts looks at chance of snow ahead of Christmas
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - It never fails. The only thing more predictable than me starting my shopping two weeks before Christmas is the question that starts around the same time. “Will we have snow for Christmas?”. Most of the time I laugh it off and confidently say “probably not.”...
cvillecountry.com
Scattered power outages in the Valley, but could be worse
CHARLOTTEVILLE (WINA) – So far. this storm has not been the power outage producer it could be. Freezing rain continues to fall in the Blue Ridge and the Valley, but as of noon Dominion Energy Virginia had just about 1000 power outages… with the most at over 500 in Rockingham County, nearly 400 in Shenandoah County, and 100 in Augusta County.
WSET
Winter Advisories and Warnings in place ahead of rain, freezing rain and sleet
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — National Weather Service issued advisories and warnings ahead of a strong system heading toward Virginia. Wednesday, late afternoon to early evening, rain begins. As it moves into the highlands and mountains, freezing rain will start for those areas. Ice/freezing rain is forecast for counties along...
Some Freezing Rain Reported in the Shenandoah Valley – With More on the Way
STAUNTON (VR) – (4 a.m.) A mix of rain, freezing rain and sleet is falling early Thursday morning, December 15, in the Shenandoah Valley and Alleghany Highlands. As of 4 a.m., the northern valley is reporting some icy spots, and freezing conditions are expected to overspread the region throughout the morning. Hazardous conditions are likely for the Thursday morning commute. The Virginia Department of Transportation advises motorists to avoid all unnecessary travel. Crews from the VDOT Staunton District are on duty throughout the 11-county region to treat roadways with salt and abrasives. Interstates and other major highways are treated first, followed...
WSLS
Lots of calm weather after an icy Thursday
ROANOKE, Va. – Did you get any ice from the rain on Thursday? We would love to see any pictures you have. Just go to the Pin It page on our website and upload them directly to us. Keep that page bookmarked for any more winter weather coming our way.
Weather Bulletin : ICE STORM WARNING For BRP & West / WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY Elsewhere
ICE STORM WARNING – Including Wintergreen Resort, VA. National Weather Service Baltimore MD/Washington DC. Augusta-Rockingham-Shenandoah-Page-Western Highland- Central Virginia Blue Ridge-Western Pendleton-Eastern Pendleton- 230 AM EST Wed Dec 14 2022. …ICE STORM WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 7 PM THIS EVENING TO 10 PM. EST THURSDAY…. * WHAT…Significant icing expected. Ice...
WHSV
‘Avoid unnecessary travel’ says VDOT
STAUNTON, Va. (WHSV) - The Virginia Department of Transportation (VDOT) is reporting that freezing rain and sleet persist in parts of the Shenandoah Valley and the Alleghany counties. VDOT advises motorists to avoid unnecessary travel. VDOT say that if you must drive, use extreme caution and always wear a seatbelt.
WHSV
VDOT reporting wrecks in the Valley
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - As freezing rain and sleet continue to fall in the Valley, the Virginia Department of Transportation (VDOT) has been reporting and responding to numerous wrecks across the Valley. As of 12:15 p.m. VDOT reported on their Virginia 511 page that there were two wrecks and one...
WSLS
Why isn’t VDOT pretreating roads in the Roanoke Valley?
SALEM, Va. – Despite winter weather alerts being issued for parts of our region on Wednesday into Thursday, there won’t be any VDOT trucks out on the roads ahead of this week’s storm. Jason Bond, VDOT Spokesperson for the Salem District, explained that since this storm is...
WSET
Here's how VDOT is preparing for the upcoming wintry weather in the Lynchburg area
RICHMOND, Va. (WSET) — Upcoming weather is threatening some parts of Virginia with chances of what could be icing, freezing rain or sleet beginning Wednesday night through Thursday morning, but VDOT has a plan to battle the weather on the roads. Right now VDOT said the northern, northwestern and...
WSLS
VDOT: I-81 Troutville Rest Area reopened
BOTETOURT COUNTY, Va. – After months of work, the Troutville Rest Area on southbound Interstate 81 near mile marker 158 has reopened. The rest area had been closed since May for a $4.9 million construction project to extend ramps. VDOT says the extended ramps will improve safety by giving...
wfxrtv.com
Rumors of a White Christmas: What are the chances?
ROANOKE, Va. (WFXR) — Take a drive around your neighborhood and you will see all the lovely holiday lights and scores of decorative inflatables that speckle the lawns. It is the Christmas season, for sure. At this time of year, the WFXR Pinpoint Weather Team has to answer this...
What is the probability of having a White Christmas in Southwest and Central Virginia
Will there be snow this Christmas?Photo byTim Umphreys Unsplash. According to the Almanac, the long-range forecast indicates that the Roanoke Valley will have mixed rain and snow on Christmas Day. Last year there was no precipitation but Christmas morning 2020 was a beautiful unexpected snowy day in Roanoke. My youngest son and I drove 460 through Botetourt, Bedford, and into Lynchburg, around 8:00 am, and the scenery looked like a Winter Wonderland of ice glistening from trees and virgin snow on the hillsides.
WDBJ7.com
Here are essentials to keep in the car this winter
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Staying safe on the roads means preparing for those worst-case scenarios. That’s why Emergency Managers like Botetourt County’s Daniel Murray suggest packing an emergency kit. Simple things like a first aide kit, blankets, extra shoes and snacks can keep you warm and prepared in...
WSLS
Crash causing delays on I-81N in Botetourt County
BOTETOURT COUNTY, Va. – Drivers heading north on I-81 through Botetourt County can expect delays due to a crash, according to VDOT. Authorities said the crash happened at mile marker 160.8. As of 7:12 p.m., the north left shoulder and left lane were closed and traffic was backed up...
wfxrtv.com
Icy roads cause vehicle crash in Campbell Co.
CAMPBELL COUNTY, Va. (WFXR) — Icy road conditions caused a two-vehicle crash along Route 460 west in Campbell County early Friday morning, according to officials. The Concord Volunteer Fire Department says it responded to the call shortly after 5 a.m. Upon arrival, they found one vehicle in the ditch with heavy damage and another with minor damage on the median.
WSLS
Tractor-trailer crash cleared on I-81N in Roanoke County
ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. – The tractor-trailer crash at mile marker 136.9 has been cleared, according to VDOT. Drivers heading north on I-81 in Roanoke County can expect delays due to a tractor-trailer crash. Authorities say it happened at mile marker 136.9. All north lanes are closed and traffic backups...
UPDATE: Route 219 North reopened following 4-car accident
UPDATE 12/15/22 9:45 P.M.: According to Greenbrier County dispatch, all lanes are reopened. LEWISBURG, WV (WVNS)– All lanes are closed on Route 219 northbound due to a four-car collision. According to dispatchers, the wreck occurred near the Bank of Monroe in Lewisburg. Greenbrier County Sheriff’s Department, Lewisburg Police and Fire departments and Fairlea EMS are […]
WSLS
Blue Ridge Nightmares to host Christmas event in Roanoke Dec. 17, Dec. 18
ROANOKE, Va. – You can get into the holiday spirit with Miracle on 9th Street, a Blue Ridge Christmas – a walking tour that will take you behind the scene of the Blue Ridge Nightmare set. If you have been to Blue Ridge Nightmares around Halloween, you know...
WHSV
Staunton heating and cooling business looking to spread hope for the holidays
STAUNTON, Va. (WHSV) - A locally-owned heating and cooling business is looking to give back this holiday season. All-Temp Heating and Cooling has been serving the Valley for 15 years. Those who work there said they wanted to give back to the community that has supported them over the years....
