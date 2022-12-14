ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Low Moor, VA

cvillecountry.com

Scattered power outages in the Valley, but could be worse

CHARLOTTEVILLE (WINA) – So far. this storm has not been the power outage producer it could be. Freezing rain continues to fall in the Blue Ridge and the Valley, but as of noon Dominion Energy Virginia had just about 1000 power outages… with the most at over 500 in Rockingham County, nearly 400 in Shenandoah County, and 100 in Augusta County.
AUGUSTA COUNTY, VA
Virginian Review

Some Freezing Rain Reported in the Shenandoah Valley – With More on the Way

STAUNTON (VR) – (4 a.m.) A mix of rain, freezing rain and sleet is falling early Thursday morning, December 15, in the Shenandoah Valley and Alleghany Highlands. As of 4 a.m., the northern valley is reporting some icy spots, and freezing conditions are expected to overspread the region throughout the morning. Hazardous conditions are likely for the Thursday morning commute. The Virginia Department of Transportation advises motorists to avoid all unnecessary travel. Crews from the VDOT Staunton District are on duty throughout the 11-county region to treat roadways with salt and abrasives. Interstates and other major highways are treated first, followed...
STAUNTON, VA
WSLS

Lots of calm weather after an icy Thursday

ROANOKE, Va. – Did you get any ice from the rain on Thursday? We would love to see any pictures you have. Just go to the Pin It page on our website and upload them directly to us. Keep that page bookmarked for any more winter weather coming our way.
ROANOKE, VA
BlueRidgeLife

Weather Bulletin : ICE STORM WARNING For BRP & West / WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY Elsewhere

ICE STORM WARNING – Including Wintergreen Resort, VA. National Weather Service Baltimore MD/Washington DC. Augusta-Rockingham-Shenandoah-Page-Western Highland- Central Virginia Blue Ridge-Western Pendleton-Eastern Pendleton- 230 AM EST Wed Dec 14 2022. …ICE STORM WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 7 PM THIS EVENING TO 10 PM. EST THURSDAY…. * WHAT…Significant icing expected. Ice...
WINTERGREEN RESORT, VA
WHSV

‘Avoid unnecessary travel’ says VDOT

STAUNTON, Va. (WHSV) - The Virginia Department of Transportation (VDOT) is reporting that freezing rain and sleet persist in parts of the Shenandoah Valley and the Alleghany counties. VDOT advises motorists to avoid unnecessary travel. VDOT say that if you must drive, use extreme caution and always wear a seatbelt.
STAUNTON, VA
WHSV

VDOT reporting wrecks in the Valley

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - As freezing rain and sleet continue to fall in the Valley, the Virginia Department of Transportation (VDOT) has been reporting and responding to numerous wrecks across the Valley. As of 12:15 p.m. VDOT reported on their Virginia 511 page that there were two wrecks and one...
HARRISONBURG, VA
WSLS

Why isn’t VDOT pretreating roads in the Roanoke Valley?

SALEM, Va. – Despite winter weather alerts being issued for parts of our region on Wednesday into Thursday, there won’t be any VDOT trucks out on the roads ahead of this week’s storm. Jason Bond, VDOT Spokesperson for the Salem District, explained that since this storm is...
ROANOKE, VA
WSLS

VDOT: I-81 Troutville Rest Area reopened

BOTETOURT COUNTY, Va. – After months of work, the Troutville Rest Area on southbound Interstate 81 near mile marker 158 has reopened. The rest area had been closed since May for a $4.9 million construction project to extend ramps. VDOT says the extended ramps will improve safety by giving...
wfxrtv.com

Rumors of a White Christmas: What are the chances?

ROANOKE, Va. (WFXR) — Take a drive around your neighborhood and you will see all the lovely holiday lights and scores of decorative inflatables that speckle the lawns. It is the Christmas season, for sure. At this time of year, the WFXR Pinpoint Weather Team has to answer this...
ROANOKE, VA
Cheryl E Preston

What is the probability of having a White Christmas in Southwest and Central Virginia

Will there be snow this Christmas?Photo byTim Umphreys Unsplash. According to the Almanac, the long-range forecast indicates that the Roanoke Valley will have mixed rain and snow on Christmas Day. Last year there was no precipitation but Christmas morning 2020 was a beautiful unexpected snowy day in Roanoke. My youngest son and I drove 460 through Botetourt, Bedford, and into Lynchburg, around 8:00 am, and the scenery looked like a Winter Wonderland of ice glistening from trees and virgin snow on the hillsides.
ROANOKE, VA
WDBJ7.com

Here are essentials to keep in the car this winter

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Staying safe on the roads means preparing for those worst-case scenarios. That’s why Emergency Managers like Botetourt County’s Daniel Murray suggest packing an emergency kit. Simple things like a first aide kit, blankets, extra shoes and snacks can keep you warm and prepared in...
BOTETOURT COUNTY, VA
WSLS

Crash causing delays on I-81N in Botetourt County

BOTETOURT COUNTY, Va. – Drivers heading north on I-81 through Botetourt County can expect delays due to a crash, according to VDOT. Authorities said the crash happened at mile marker 160.8. As of 7:12 p.m., the north left shoulder and left lane were closed and traffic was backed up...
BOTETOURT COUNTY, VA
wfxrtv.com

Icy roads cause vehicle crash in Campbell Co.

CAMPBELL COUNTY, Va. (WFXR) — Icy road conditions caused a two-vehicle crash along Route 460 west in Campbell County early Friday morning, according to officials. The Concord Volunteer Fire Department says it responded to the call shortly after 5 a.m. Upon arrival, they found one vehicle in the ditch with heavy damage and another with minor damage on the median.
CAMPBELL COUNTY, VA
WSLS

Tractor-trailer crash cleared on I-81N in Roanoke County

ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. – The tractor-trailer crash at mile marker 136.9 has been cleared, according to VDOT. Drivers heading north on I-81 in Roanoke County can expect delays due to a tractor-trailer crash. Authorities say it happened at mile marker 136.9. All north lanes are closed and traffic backups...
ROANOKE COUNTY, VA
WVNS

UPDATE: Route 219 North reopened following 4-car accident

UPDATE 12/15/22 9:45 P.M.: According to Greenbrier County dispatch, all lanes are reopened. LEWISBURG, WV (WVNS)– All lanes are closed on Route 219 northbound due to a four-car collision. According to dispatchers, the wreck occurred near the Bank of Monroe in Lewisburg. Greenbrier County Sheriff’s Department, Lewisburg Police and Fire departments and Fairlea EMS are […]
LEWISBURG, WV

