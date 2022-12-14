ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘Today’ Show Staffers Bring Al Roker To Tears With Christmas Serenade As He Recovers At Home

By Terry Zeller
 2 days ago
Image Credit: Nathan Congleton/NBC

Al Roker got a hefty helping of holiday cheer this season! The beloved weatherman, who returned home after being hospitalized over health issues recently, was treated to his Today show co-workers serenading him with Christmas carols outside his home in New York on the Wednesday, Dec. 14 episode of the program. “It’s impressive you did that without a prompter,” Al joked to Hoda Kotb, Savannah Guthrie and the rest of the TV team as he wiped away tears. Watch below!

In the clip, several dozen Today show staffers, led by Hoda and Savannah, put on their Santa hats and line up outside Al’s brownstone, as his wife, fellow TV reporter Deborah Roberts, can be heard saying, “Al, I think someone is here for you.” As Al walked outside, saw the crowd and began to break down emotionally, the carolers began to sing “I’ll Be Home for Christmas,” and replaced “I’ll” with “Al.”

“I just want to thank you all. It’s been a long, hard slog and I’ve missed you all so, so very much and all these faces, it’s just, it means the world to me and to our family,”Al said after the incredible greeting. My Deborah, who has just been my rock. I just thank you so much. I really appreciate it.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0pOld8_0jiQFy1700
Al Roker was serenaded by ‘Today’ employees at his home in Dec. 2022 as he recovered from a hospitalization. (Nathan Congleton/NBC)

Just a couple days before, Al made his first appearance on Today after his health scare to give viewers and update. In a virtual interview, Al revealed, “It’s been a tough slog, I’m not gonna deny this. It’s been the hardest one yet, and you know I’ve had my share of surgeries.”

In November, Al was rushed to the hospital for blood clots in his legs and lungs. He was released a few weeks later, but was back in under doctors’ care by Thanksgiving, causing Al to miss the iconic Macy’s Day Thanksgiving Day Parade for the first time in 27 years!

