Related
bodyslam.net
Tammy Sytch’s Pre-Trial Hearing Moved To 2023
Tammy Sytch’s filing to push back her pre-trial hearing has been accepted by the court. According to PW Insider, the Florida court has granted Tammy Sytch’s request to postpone her most recent pre-trial hearing, and it will now take place on January 12, 2023. Sytch had asked for the hearing to be postponed until February 2023, but she was denied.
wrestlinginc.com
Jeff Hardy Reportedly Set To Appear In-Person For Pre-Trial Hearing
It's been nearly six months since Jeff Hardy's latest arrest, but it appears a resolution may be in sight after several delays. PWInsider provided an update earlier today confirming that Hardy's pretrial hearing is still set to take place on Wednesday, December 21, at 8:30 a.m. EST. Hardy will be required to attend the hearing in person.
Complex
YNW Melly’s Mom Calls for Investigation After Rapper Details Alleged Abuse in Jail
After YNW Melly detailed the alleged abuse he’s faced at Broward County Jail, the rapper’s mother has called for an investigation into his claims. Speaking with TMZ, Melly’s mother, Jamie Demons-King, said the jail “definitely needs to be investigated,” and the people in charge have been “making up their own rules” in regards to the treatment of inmates.
Woman sentenced for mailing sheets of paper soaked with drugs to Ohio prison inmates
COLUMBUS, Ohio (TCD) -- A 46-year-old woman was recently sentenced to just over a year in prison for smuggling sheets of paper soaked with drugs to Ohio prison inmates. Tanya Baird of South Africa reportedly sent large amounts of K2 and Suboxone via mail to the inmates, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of Ohio. In June 2021, Baird allegedly mailed at least eight packages, "each containing 30 pieces of saturated paper to an inmate in an Ohio prison."
thesource.com
[WATCH] Gunna Steps Out of Jail and Into Maybach, Details of Plea Agreement Released
In the latest news of the YSL RICO case, Gunna was released from the Fulton County Jail tonight(December 16) after pleading guilty to a racketeering charge. Today, he walked out of jail a free man, stepping into a Maybach flanked by his lawyer and security. Gunna, whose real name is...
Complex
YNW Melly Offers Update, Says He Fears for His Life and Wants to Be Moved to Another Jail
Following the news that YNW Melly could posiblly face the death penalty if convicted, the incarcerated rapper has shared a pair of messages in which he said he fears for his life. “As of this moment today I am officially in fear of my life,” wrote the rapper alongside his...
Death Penalty Possible For Family Annihilator Who Drove For Weeks With Remains In Tow
Michael Wayne Jones confessed to beating his wife to death with a baseball bat after she allegedly accused him of infidelity. In the weeks following, he then strangled or drowned their children — ranging from ages 1 to 10 — and stored their bodies in suitcases and totes.
