COLUMBUS, Ohio (TCD) -- A 46-year-old woman was recently sentenced to just over a year in prison for smuggling sheets of paper soaked with drugs to Ohio prison inmates. Tanya Baird of South Africa reportedly sent large amounts of K2 and Suboxone via mail to the inmates, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of Ohio. In June 2021, Baird allegedly mailed at least eight packages, "each containing 30 pieces of saturated paper to an inmate in an Ohio prison."

OHIO STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO