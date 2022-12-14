ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Comments / 0

Related
bodyslam.net

Tammy Sytch’s Pre-Trial Hearing Moved To 2023

Tammy Sytch’s filing to push back her pre-trial hearing has been accepted by the court. According to PW Insider, the Florida court has granted Tammy Sytch’s request to postpone her most recent pre-trial hearing, and it will now take place on January 12, 2023. Sytch had asked for the hearing to be postponed until February 2023, but she was denied.
FLORIDA STATE
wrestlinginc.com

Jeff Hardy Reportedly Set To Appear In-Person For Pre-Trial Hearing

It's been nearly six months since Jeff Hardy's latest arrest, but it appears a resolution may be in sight after several delays. PWInsider provided an update earlier today confirming that Hardy's pretrial hearing is still set to take place on Wednesday, December 21, at 8:30 a.m. EST. Hardy will be required to attend the hearing in person.
SOUTH CAROLINA STATE
Complex

YNW Melly’s Mom Calls for Investigation After Rapper Details Alleged Abuse in Jail

After YNW Melly detailed the alleged abuse he’s faced at Broward County Jail, the rapper’s mother has called for an investigation into his claims. Speaking with TMZ, Melly’s mother, Jamie Demons-King, said the jail “definitely needs to be investigated,” and the people in charge have been “making up their own rules” in regards to the treatment of inmates.
BROWARD COUNTY, FL
truecrimedaily

Woman sentenced for mailing sheets of paper soaked with drugs to Ohio prison inmates

COLUMBUS, Ohio (TCD) -- A 46-year-old woman was recently sentenced to just over a year in prison for smuggling sheets of paper soaked with drugs to Ohio prison inmates. Tanya Baird of South Africa reportedly sent large amounts of K2 and Suboxone via mail to the inmates, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of Ohio. In June 2021, Baird allegedly mailed at least eight packages, "each containing 30 pieces of saturated paper to an inmate in an Ohio prison."
OHIO STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy