Potential $500,000 Payout for Future USAC Triple Crown Champ

Two individuals have captured all three USAC National driving championships in a single season: Tony Stewart in 1995 and J.J. Yeley in 2003. Now, the stakes are even greater in 2023 and beyond for any driver who can achieve the feat, which will pay out a $300,000 prize for any driver to pull off the hattrick by scoring the Silver Crown, AMSOIL Sprint Car National Championship and NOS Energy Drink Midget National Championship titles in the same year.
Ventura Raceway Western Midget Racing National Dates Announced

Western Midget Racing has confirmed its four national races at Ventura Raceway for the 2023 season which will pay points for both the California and Arizona regions. WMR will invade the dirt track adjacent to the Pacific Ocean on April 29, June 17 for the Wagsdash, August 26, and October 21. The October 21 race will also be the championship race for the California region while the Arizona region concludes on November 10 and 11 at Adobe Mountain Speedway for the Tribute to Billy Shuman. Championships will be awarded in each region individually this season.
VENTURA, CA
Flowdynamics Sprint Car Team 2022 Season Wrap Up

The Ontario, California-based USAC/CRA Flowdynamics sprint car racing team has wrapped up its 2022 racing season. When all was said and done, drivers Logan Williams and Matt McCarthy had both finished in the top ten of the series championship points standings. The team had perfect attendance in 2022 showing up...
ONTARIO, CA
Key Components Announced For ASA STARS National Tour

The inaugural season for the ASA STARS National Tour will harken the era of the glory days of the American Speed Association with program incentives for drivers and teams. Several of these items for the pavement Super Late Model national series were announced at a team and media gathering on Saturday during the Performance Racing Industry show in Indianapolis, IN.
ILLINOIS STATE
Gian D’Amico promoted to Director of Consumer Operations

Gian D’Amico has been promoted to Director of Consumer Operations at Atlanta Motor Speedway, Executive Vice President and General Manager Brandon Hutchison announced today. "Gian’s leadership has contributed greatly to the success of Atlanta Motor Speedway and several of our sister facilities across the Speedway Motorsports family,” said Hutchison. “His experience and knack for identifying new opportunities in our ticket office will go a long way in this expanded role.”
ATLANTA, GA
RFK Racing Partners with Titan Fitness to Launch State of the Art Human Performance Center

RFK Racing has announced the opening of its new 6,500 square foot, state-of-the-art Human Performance Center on its Concord, North Carolina campus. The brand new facility is the home of the team’s workout space, a nutrition center, a physical therapy hub, and staff offices. The fitness facility has been equipped head to toe by Titan Fitness, who has partnered with RFK to provide top of the line resources and direction for the organization moving forward as it advances its performance and fitness routines for its athletes.
CONCORD, NC
Kody King teams with Pathfinder

A busy 2023 season for Kody King will see him partner with a new chassis manufacturer. Pathfinder Chassis, which is co-owned by Joe Wood and Jason Schuler, has teamed with King as he looks to build upon his growing resume in stock cars by defending his title at Hawkeye Downs Speedway while also pursuing a Top 5 in the Big 8 Late Model Series standings.
Pursley Goes with KO for Full USAC Sprint Car Season in 2023

Daison Pursley will compete on the USAC AMSOIL Sprint Car National Championship tour full-time as he and KO Motorsports will take on the full series schedule in 2023. The Locust Grove, Okla. driver has just four career sprint car appearances without a wing in his career, three of which have come in USAC events. Pursley has made his name over the past few seasons on the USAC NOS Energy Drink Midget National Championship trail for Keith Kunz/Curb-Agajanian Motorsports where he’s won twice.
LOCUST GROVE, OK
High Limits 410 Sprint Series Joins Usac National Tour & Pa 410 Sprint Speed Week on the 2023 Napa Auto Parts Thunder on the Hill Racing Series Schedule

How quickly things change. Just months ago there was little talk about a 34th season of Thunder on the Hill at the Grandview Speedway and now, we’re proud to announce that the High Limits 410 Sprints will be part of our schedule with an event on Tuesday night, July 25, paying $20,023 to the winner. The High Limit Sprints at Grandview will join the USAC Non-Wing National Tour “The Eastern Storm Jesse Hocket Classic” set for Tuesday night, June 13 and the Pennsylvania 410 Sprint Speed Week Greg Hodnett Cup on Tuesday night, June 27.
BECHTELSVILLE, PA
Top USAC All-Pro SpeedSTR drivers to headline Bloomsburg Fair Raceway in '23.Rich Tobias joins promotion team

The 2023 season at the Bloomsburg Fair Raceway is taking shape and when the green flag drops on April 20 to begin the third year of racing located inside the historic Bloomsburg Fairgrounds, fans will get their first taste of watching modern day cowboys such as “The Wheel Master General” Timmy Buckwalter, “The Kid’s Kid” Billy Pauch Jr., and Briggs Danner as they go slinging through the corners and lashing their way down the shoots against a bevy of other star-studded wheelmen over the spring and summer competing in the headline USAC All-Pro SpeedSTRs.
BLOOMSBURG, PA
Green Savoree Racing Promotions wraps up a spectacular 2022

Indianapolis-based Green Savoree Racing Promotions (GSRP) is full speed ahead into planning for 2023 with its diversified motorsports portfolio. For a limited time during the holiday gift buying season, GSRP is also providing race fans a few offers surrounding the thrill of motorsports and unique experiences. The company will promote...
LEXINGTON, OH
Ford Performance NASCAR: ThorSport Returns to Ford

ThorSport Racing announced earlier today that the team will be returning to Ford in 2023, competing with a four-truck team that will include drivers Hailie Deegan, Ty Majeski, Ben Rhodes and Matt Crafton. During a call with media, ThorSport team representatives Allison Thorson and Deegan joined Ford Performance Motorsports Global Director Mark Rushbrook to answer questions.
OHIO STATE
NASCAR Announces Partnership With RealResponse

NASCAR and RealResponse, the award-winning reporting platform for athletic teams and organizations, today announced a partnership that provides NASCAR and national series industry members with a safe and anonymous tool to secure feedback, report concerns and seek assistance from professionals in countless areas of expertise. RealResponse is the industry leader...
