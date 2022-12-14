Read full article on original website
Ken Griffin warns U.S. faces ‘immediate Great Depression’ if China seizes Taiwan’s semiconductor industry
Citadel CEO Ken Griffin at the Bloomberg New Economy Forum on Tuesday in Singapore, where he addressed Taiwan and U.S-China tensions over semiconductors. Citadel CEO Ken Griffin worries about America’s dependence on Taiwan’s semiconductor industry and that U.S. restrictions on selling advanced computer chips to China could make invading Taiwan more tempting to Beijing.
U.S. Warship Challenges China's Claims in Spratly Islands Operation
The U.S. Navy vessel could be involved in another freedom of navigation operation this week.
China’s former CDC head predicts 90% of population could get COVID as Beijing eases restrictions: ’It’s going to be inevitable’
One of China's top medical advisors predicted that about 60% of China might initially get infected with COVID as it loosens containment measures. Investors and businesses may be welcoming China’s surprise pivot from years of COVID-era lockdowns, mass testing and isolation, but one of the country’s top medical advisors is warning it’ll come with a cost: a massive wave of COVID case that will occur as containment measures are lifted.
earth.com
China may trigger the deadliest wave of the Covid-19 pandemic
For three years, China has followed a strict “zero-Covid” policy, based on stringent protocols of mass testing, quarantine, and isolation of even asymptomatic cases. However, following a wave of protests by thousands of citizens weary of draconian lockdowns, the government has now started to relax Covid restrictions, which is coming as a relief for many Chinese residents who have been clamoring for change.
China Deals Hammer Blow to Russia's War Effort
The Chinese government has reportedly blocked the sale of Loongson processors to Russia.
Washington Examiner
China's territorial threats reach far beyond Taiwan
In 1937, Chinese revolutionary leader Mao Zedong told hagiographer Edgar Snow, "If the Koreans wish to break away from the chains of Japanese imperialism, we will extend them our enthusiastic help in their struggle for independence. The same thing applies to [Taiwan]." Someone might want to tell Chinese President Xi...
China’s COVID Wave Is Coming
In China, a dam seems on the verge of breaking. Following a wave of protests, the government has begun to relax some of its most stringent zero-COVID protocols, and regional authorities have trimmed back a slew of requirements for mass testing, quarantine, and isolation. The rollbacks are coming as a relief for the many Chinese residents who have been clamoring for change. But they’re also swiftly tilting the nation toward a future that’s felt inevitable for nearly three years: a flood of infections—accompanied, perhaps, by an uncharted morass of disease and death. A rise in new cases has already begun to manifest in urban centers such as Chongqing, Beijing, and Guangzhou. Now experts are waiting to see just how serious China’s outbreak will be, and whether the country can cleanly extricate itself from the epidemic ahead.
Washington Examiner
The US must play China at its own game in the Taiwan Strait
It is time for the United States to start playing offense in the Taiwan Strait. China’s People’s Liberation Army is demonstrating a developing capability to assault Taiwan while operating in ways that advance its preparations to do so and diminish Taipei’s capacity for self-defense. These stepped-up military...
Sam Bankman-Fried's Stanford law professor parents will be 'wiped out' financially by their son's legal bills - as they prepare for his extradition from the Bahamas after his arrest
The Stanford law professor parents of FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried face the prospect of mounting legal bills following his arrest in the Bahamas on US federal charges. Joseph Bankman and Barbara Fried have remained by their 30-year-old son's side in the Bahamas since his crypto exchange collapsed in bankruptcy last month, but his arrest on Monday adds a new element of stress for the tight-knit family.
Washington Examiner
The US is losing the developing world to China
China has an image problem, and Xi Jinping’s "wolf warrior" diplomacy is largely to blame. At least that’s how most in the United States and Europe see it. But this narrative fails to recognize the headway Beijing is making in other parts of the world. What many fail to realize is that Beijing is conducting an effective diplomatic offensive in the developing world, and it poses a real challenge to U.S. global leadership.
BEIJING BACKS DOWN: Chinese citizens 'empowered' after COVID protests, China researcher says
COVID-19 protests across China resulted in officials easing restrictions, leading residents to feel empowered after years of 'draconian' laws
U.S. manufacturing orders in China drop 40%, report says
A report from CNBC says there's less demand in the U.S. for Chinese manufacturing. It comes as both the EU and the U.S. express concerns about reliance on China due in part to its ties to Russia. Keith Bradsher, Beijing bureau chief for the New York Times, joins "CBS News Mornings" to explain the shift and what that means for consumers and the economy.
americanmilitarynews.com
US outlines four scenarios for Chinese attack on Taiwan
This article was originally published by Radio Free Asia and is reprinted with permission. Over the past year, China’s People’s Liberation Army (PLA) “increased provocative and destabilizing actions in and around the Taiwan Strait” as it pursued Taiwan unification, according to a new report. The U.S....
U.S. says China seeks stabilized relations with Washington, in short term
WASHINGTON, Dec 8 (Reuters) - China wants stabilized relations with the United States in the short term as it faces domestic economic challenges and push back in Asia to its assertive diplomacy, White House Indo-Pacific coordinator Kurt Campbell said on Thursday.
U.S. Wants China to 'Get COVID Right': Antony Blinken
China appears to be relaxing some of its COVID protocols, Blinken said on Monday.
CNBC
China is a growing threat to national security, U.S. companies and American workers, U.S. Commerce Secretary Raimondo says
Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo says China has prioritized its national security over economic growth and trade with other nations. The Commerce Secretary says the country has forced the U.S. to defend its workers, businesses and those of its allies and partners. Raimondo said China is attempting to game the global...
If China invades Taiwan
After decades of threats, is China preparing to attack and annex the island nation? Here's everything you need to know: Why would China invade? China has long claimed sovereignty over Taiwan and aimed for reunification with the island nation of 24 million people, located just 110 miles across the Taiwan Strait. The two have been separate entities since the Chinese civil war in 1949, when Mao Zedong's Red Army defeated the forces of Chinese nationalist Chiang Kai-shek, who fled to Taiwan and set up an authoritarian government there. After Chiang's death in 1975, the island transitioned into a prosperous democracy; it is...
Vice President Kamala Harris’ Visit Puts the Philippines in a Tight Spot With China
The Vice President visited Palawan Tuesday in what observers say is meant as a message to China.
Chinese students in UK told to ‘resist distorting’ China’s Covid policies
Exclusive: comments by diplomat involved in recent Manchester clash appeared threatening, student says
Taiwan Faces Its Ukraine Moment
The night before boarding a flight home, at the end of a trip that had taken me from D.C. to Taiwan, Japan, Macedonia, Turkey, and back again, I came across a tweet that succinctly crystallized many of the fleeting impressions I had accumulated on the Pacific leg of my journey. The tweet was from Tanner Greer, a brilliant and iconoclastic China scholar, citing a quote about Taiwan sometimes attributed to Kurt Campbell, years before he became President Joe Biden’s chief Asia adviser on the National Security Council: “I thought I was going to find a second Israel; I found a second Costa Rica.”
