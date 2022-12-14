ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

MedicineNet.com

Platelet Disorder - Immune Thrombocytopenia (ITP)

Immune thrombocytopenia (ITP) or idiopathic thrombocytopenia is a platelet disorder. The platelet count goes lower than normal (ranges from 150,000 to 400,000 µL). The decreased platelet count leads to excessive bruising and bleeding. However, significant bleeding does not occur until the platelet count is lower than 50,000 µL or sometimes, 30,000 µL. ITP occurs when the person has a platelet count of approximately 100,000 µL or lower.
Medical News Today

Metastatic cancer risk reduced by as much as 72% with high intensity exercise

A recent study found that high intensity aerobic exercise increased glucose consumption by internal organs. The researchers believe this association reduces the availability of energy needed for tumors to grow. Using data from a prospective study, researchers found 72% less metastatic cancer in participants who regularly engaged in high intensity...
ajmc.com

CKD Associated With Abdominal Aortic Aneurysm

A cohort study found that chronic kidney disease (CKD) was associated with the development of abdominal aortic aneurysm, with risk increasing as CKD stage advanced. Abdominal aortic aneurysms (AAAs) were found to develop more frequently in patients with chronic kidney disease (CKD), according to a study published in Annals of Surgical Treatment and Research. The findings demonstrated that risk increased as the stage of CKD advanced.
MedicalXpress

Loss of smell following COVID linked to a person's immune reaction to the infection

A team of researchers from Columbia University Irving Medical Center, the University of Pennsylvania, the National Institute of Alcohol Abuse and Alcoholism and the New York State Psychiatric Institute has found that a person's loss of taste or smell due to a COVID-19 infection may be linked to the intensity of their immune response.
physiciansweekly.com

Clinical Management and Outcomes of Adhesive Small Bowel Obstruction in Octogenarians

The following is a summary of “Adhesive small bowel obstruction in octogenarians: A 6-year retrospective single-center analysis of clinical management and outcomes” published in the November 2022 issue of Surgery by Quero et al. There was a paucity of research on the therapy and results of adhesive bowel...
scitechdaily.com

Drug Discovery: Existing Medicines May Treat a Common Kidney Disease

New research findings reveal that a serious condition that can cause the kidneys to suddenly stop working could be treated with existing medicines. Scientists found that medicines usually used to treat angina and high blood pressure prevented much of the long-term damage to the kidney and cardiovascular system caused by acute kidney injury (AKI). The study, which was conducted in mice, was published on December 14, in the journal Science Translational Medicine.
ajmc.com

Lower Risk of Cardiovascular, Metabolic Outcomes Associated With Rituximab for Pemphigus Treatment

Patients with pemphigus reported lower risk of myocardial infarction and stroke, among other cardiovascular and metabolic outcomes, when treated with rituximab compared with the first-line corticosteroid-sparing agents azathioprine and mycophenolate mofetil. Rituximab may be a preferred treatment option vs first-line corticosteroid-sparing agents for patients with pemphigus who are at risk...
MedicalXpress

Studies show strong link between tooth loss and inflammatory bowel disease

Inflammatory bowel disease often coexists with periodontal disease. This is shown in new publications from a European research project that explored the connection between the two diseases. How is oral health actually affected by an inflammatory bowel disease? And how does the mouth affect our gut? The fact that periodontitis...
MedicalXpress

Research team discovers glucose control may improve the anti-tumor activity of gamma delta T cells in diabetes

A research team at LKS Faculty of Medicine, The University of Hong Kong (HKUMed) has discovered that high glucose impairs the anti-tumor activity of immune effector gamma delta T cells (γδ-T cells), which contributes to the increased cancer risk in diabetes, and that metabolic reprogramming by glucose control may improve the anti-tumor activity of γδ-T cells.
physiciansweekly.com

A Pilot Study: Assessment of Healing Time, Pain, and Wound Contraction

The following is a summary of “Assessment of Pain, Healing Time, and Wound Contraction in Postoperative Auricular Defects Healing Secondarily With and Without the Use of a Porcine Xenograft, a Pilot Study” published in the December 2022 issue of Dermatologic Surgery by Coman et al. Secondary intention healing...
physiciansweekly.com

Germline Mutations in Genitourinary Cancer: Prognosis and Risk

The following is a summary of “Germline mutational landscape of genitourinary cancers and its indication for prognosis and risk” published in the November 2022 issue of Urology by Yang et al. Germline mutations are a major cause of cancers that run in families. Most of what researchers know...
MedicalXpress

Risk of uterine diseases, cancers up with tamoxifen treatment

Tamoxifen treatment is associated with increased risk of endometrial hyperplasia, polyps, and carcinoma, as well as other uterine cancers, according to a study published online Nov. 28 in JAMA Network Open. Ki-Jin Ryu, M.D., Ph.D., from the Korea University College of Medicine in Seoul, and colleagues examined the association of...
technologynetworks.com

Muscle Wasting Severity in Cancer Is Linked to Tumor Characteristics

About 80% of people with cancer suffer from significant muscle wasting, or loss of muscle tissue, and 30% of these patients die from this condition. New research in mice finds that the severity of muscle wasting is related to the type, size and location of the tumor. “Muscle wasting, and...
physiciansweekly.com

Albuminuria Testing and Nephrology for Insured US CKD Patients

Estimated glomerular filtration rate (eGFR) and albuminuria must be evaluated in patients with chronic kidney disease (CKD) in order to properly stratify risk and decide whether or not a referral to a nephrologist is required. If the eGFR is less than 30 ml/min/1.73m2 or the urine albumin/creatinine ratio is greater than or equal to 300 mg/g, a referral to nephrology is suggested by the Kidney Disease: Improving Global Outcomes clinical practice guidelines for CKD. Patients with chronic kidney disease (CKD) who were being closely monitored by their primary care physicians were discovered using a nationwide claims database of US citizens covered by commercial insurance or Medicare Advantage. Researchers looked at how often these individuals visited a nephrologist over the course of a year and how that number varied by eGFR and albuminuria stage.

