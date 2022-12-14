Read full article on original website
More details of Stephen 'tWitch' Boss' shocking death come to light
Stephen "tWitch" Boss checked into a motel just one mile from his Los Angeles-area house on Monday, and he showed no signs of unhappiness while arriving, staff said. The following day, on Tuesday, Dec. 13, the "Ellen DeGeneres Show" star's body was found in the bathroom of his motel room after an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound.
Russ Turned Down $50M Deal For The Rights To His Music Catalog, According To New Song
Russ has reportedly declined a $50 million offer to purchase the rights to his music catalog. The rapper spoke on the offer on his new song “Too Much,” which was released on Friday (Dec. 9). A few lines into the track’s first verse, he raps “Burnt out/Fifty-million for the catalog, I turnt down/I’m makin’ money every second, you should learn how/These puppies barkin’ at a wolf, why would I turn ’round?”More from VIBE.comRuss Dismisses DaBaby's Claims Of Being BlackballedRuss And Ed Sheeran Live It Up In "Are You Entertained" VideoBlack Thought And Danger Mouse Take Over Times Square In "Because"...
Guy Immediately Regrets Running On Stage At Black Crowes Concert When He Takes A Guitar To The Neck
We’ve seen fans try to crash the stage during a concert several times, and 99.9% of them end pretty terribly. Typically, security just rans on stage and tackles the culprit, but rarely do we see the stage crasher nearly get sent to the afterlife…. By a BAND MEMBER. But...
Red Hot Chili Peppers Unveil 2023 Tour With the Strokes, St. Vincent, the Roots, Iggy Pop and More
Red Hot Chili Peppers have enlisted a heavy-hitting lineup of support acts for a 2023 tour of North America and Europe. The Strokes, St. Vincent, the Mars Volta, Thundercat, and City and Colour will open for the North American shows, which kick off next March in Vancouver at BC Place. Iggy Pop and the Roots will join the band on select European dates, and King Princess will play a string of shows on both legs of the 23-date tour. With stadium shows and festival stops across North America and Europe in Las Vegas, San Diego, Houston, Lisbon, Madrid, Vienna and...
Music Industry Moves: Peter Frampton Sells Catalog Rights to BMG; Dean Martin Estate Partners With Irving Azoff’s Iconic Artists
BMG has acquired the rights to Peter Frampton’s catalog in a deal that covers the English singer and guitarist’s publishing interests, songwriter, recording artist, neighboring rights and sideman revenue streams. The deal spans Frampton’s entire musical career, dating back to his work in the late ’60s and including his latest album, 2019’s “All Blues.” Frampton’s solo hits include standouts like “Show Me the Way, “Baby, I Love Your Way,” “Do You Feel Like We Do,” and most notably, his 1976 live album, “Frampton Comes Alive!” The record received a Grammy nomination for album of the year and remained No. 1 on the...
Dave Grohl Joined By Beck, Jack Black At First Live 'Hanukkah Sessions'
The Foo Fighters frontman was joined by a star-studded list of performers at the special event.
Iggy Pop vows to never stage-dive again due to being "too rickety"
The Godfather of Punk says he'll no longer be stage-diving during live shows, a move that he famously popularised in his youth as frontman of The Stooges
Guitar World Magazine
Wolfgang Van Halen has inspired EVH Gear to release 24-fret and hardtail versions of its Eddie-inspired 5150 Series guitars
The new models – which will be joined by Fujigen EVH Signature guitars – will drastically alter the DNA of Eddie Van Halen’s original Kramer 5150 axe. Wolfgang Van Halen and his EVH co-runner Matt Bruck recently sat down with Guitar World to discuss what electric guitars the brand has in store for future releases – a topic of conversation that teased the arrival of some boundary-pushing axes for the firm.
Lana Del Rey Announces New Album, Shares Title Track
'Did You Know That There's A Tunnel Under Ocean Blvd' is set to arrive next year.
The sons of Iron Maiden's Janick Gers and Radiohead's Thom Yorke have hooked up for a single
Dylan Gers' Red Skies is on streaming platforms now – with contributions from Noah Yorke
todaynftnews.com
BAYC’s Shilly’s music video “I’m Boring” is out now
BAYC #6722, Shilly released the music video for “I’m Boring.”. Shilly, Atrium, and Zen Doubt collaborated on the project for months. Digital Access Passes for minting will be live by late January 2023. The debut music video “I’m Boring” by Shilly, created in collaboration with Atrium, has finally...
Lana Del Rey releases new song ‘Did you know that there’s a tunnel under Ocean Blvd,’ announces new album
(LOOTPRESS) – Lana Del Rey has proven herself in recent years to be one of the most prolific consistent workers in the pop music industry, never going more than a couple of years without releasing new material and dropping two full-length projects in 2021 alone in the form of Chemtrails over the Country Club in March and Blue Banisters in October. The artist formerly known as Lizzy Grant reemerged on the scene Wednesday with the release of a brand-new single, “Did you know that there’s a tunnel under Ocean Blvd.”
Trace Adkins, Melissa Etheridge Drop “Love Walks Through the Rain” Music Video
Country star Trace Adkins and folk-rock icon Melissa Etheridge made their unlikely debut together on Adkins’ 2021 release, The Way I Wanna Go. Now, their musical partnership is cemented in film. A new music video for their duet, “Love Walks Through the Rain,” shows the pair electrify in their...
Best Rock + Metal Debut Albums of 2022
We hear everyone loud and clear — support more new bands! Well, welcome to our list of the Best Rock + Metal Debut Albums of 2022, where you can catch up on the most exciting up-and-comers of the last year and hopefully discover something new to fall in love with along the way.
Weezer Has You Seeing Technicolor Pups With Trippy 'I Want A Dog' Video
This is the band's latest single from the final installment of their SZNS project.
How ‘Babylon’ Composer Justin Hurwitz’s Score Helped to Create the Film’s ‘Unhinged, Hedonistic World’
“The last thing in the world I wanted to do was write 1920s jazz,” says composer Justin Hurwitz about “Babylon,” his latest collaboration with filmmaker Damien Chazelle (whose “La La Land” won best song and best score Oscars for Hurwitz). “Babylon” is set in Hollywood near the end of the silent era, and music plays a critical role in the film – not just the bands playing at the wild parties depicted, but also music on silent-movie sets and throughout the colorful three-hour epic as underscore. “We talked about the world of Babylon,” Hurwitz recalls of his early discussions with Chazelle. “He...
Iggy Pop Is Very Impressed With Måneskin's Damiano Davido's Vocal Ability
Iggy Pop recently provided vocals for a new version of Måneskin's single.
