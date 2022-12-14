ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Telecom Italia met with GIP over possible grid investment - source

 2 days ago
MILAN, Dec 14 (Reuters) - Telecom Italia (TLIT.MI) has held a meeting with representatives of Global Infrastructure Partners to discuss a potential investment by the infrastructure fund into the phone group's landline grid, a source with knowledge of the matter said.

Telecom Italia Chief Executive Pietro Labriola on Wednesday said the company needs to sell assets to cut its debt after a sale of the grid to state lender CDP was put on hold by Italy's new government.

It was not immediately possible to reach GIP for comment.

