Sheriff suspects foul play in case of missing Kalamazoo County mother
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Investigators suspect foul play in the disappearance of a Kalamazoo County mother who has been missing for nine days. Heather Kelley, 35, and a mother of eight, was last seen on surveillance video in the Comstock Township area around 10 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 10, according to Kalamazoo County Sheriff Richard Fuller.
WWMTCw
Dashcam video shows crash that ended a chase from Kalamazoo to Battle Creek
BATTLE CREEK, Mich. — Battle Creek police were assisted by Kalamazoo County sheriff's deputies on Dec. 11, during a high-speed chase that went across two counties. Kalamazoo public safety officers began to chase the 18-year-old suspect in a stolen vehicle around 4:30 p.m., according to the Battle Creek Police Department.
WWMTCw
Teenager arrested for fatal shooting near Interfaith Homes of Kalamazoo
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — A 16-year-old was taken into custody Monday afternoon for the fatal shooting of another Kalamazoo teenager. Jashaw Omar Jones, 17, also known as Jashawn, was shot on Interfaith Boulevard near Woodward Avenue around 4 p.m. Friday, according to the Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety. Friday: Teenager...
WWMTCw
72-year-old man electrocuted by power lines after crash
MONTCALM COUNTY, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- A man was electrocuted after coming into contact with a downed power line on Saturday, according to the Montcalm County Sheriff's Office. The 72-year-old man from Greenville is currently at Spectrum Health in Grand Rapids, the sheriff's office said. The sheriff's office said the man...
WWMTCw
New restaurant set to open, a high-speed chase, flying to NY, & more top stories
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Below are News Channel 3's top stories from this past week. New restaurant to open in vacant Arcadia Brewing company location. Three years after Arcadia Ales closed in downtown Kalamazoo, it appears a new restaurant will soon take over the space. Now hiring signs are posted...
WWMTCw
Basement fire near Burke Acres neighborhood, no injuries reported
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — The Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety responded to a home on fire near the Burke Acres Neighborhood on Sunday. Police arrived on the scene and reported smoke coming from doors and windows of the home near Alpine Street, around 2:30 p.m. Kalamazoo Public Safety officers discovered...
WWMTCw
Crash kills man trying to pass driver in Comstock Township, deputies say
COMSTOCK TOWNSHIP, Mich. — A 61-year-old man died Sunday after he lost control of his car and hit a tree, according to the Kalamazoo County Sheriff's Office. Deputies arrived at East ML Avenue near 35th Street in Comstock Township around 5:30 Sunday night and found the man stuck inside an SUV, the sheriff's office said.
WWMTCw
Forum against gun violence takes place in Battle Creek
BATTLE CREEK, Mich. — A 'Forum against Gun Violence in the Community' took place Saturday at the Washington Heights United Methodist Church in Battle Creek. The forum was hosted by activist Asia Graham who wants to bring an end to gun violence. Growing up in Battle Creek, Graham said...
WWMTCw
Infant's death considered suspicious, Portage Department of Public Safety say
PORTAGE, Mich. — Police responded to a report Thursday at 5:50 p.m. of an unresponsive 18-month-old baby boy at Anna's Vineyard Apartments, according to the Portage Department of Public Safety. Police and Fire Division personnel assessed the baby who was unresponsive but had a pulse, according to investigators. The...
WWMTCw
One person injured in Cass County crash
One person was taken to the hospital Saturday afternoon after a crash in Cass County. According to police, a 35-year-old man from South Bend was heading westbound on Redfield Street with a 63-year-old woman in his vehicle around 12:30 p.m. Authorities state the man lost control of his vehicle and...
WWMTCw
Kalamazoo schools paid former superintendent $225K in separation agreement
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — The former Kalamazoo Public Schools superintendent was given a lump sum payment as part of her agreement to resign, according to public records. The district agreed to pay Rita Raichoudhuri a one-time payment of $225,000, according to the documents. Separation: Little explanation given for KPS superintendent's...
WWMTCw
Velvelettes singer Bertha McNeal dies at 82
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Bertha Barbee McNeal died Thursday at the age of 82, according to an online obituary. She co-founded the Velvelettes, a Motown all-female group in the 1960s who were known for songs like the 1964 hit "Needle in a Haystack" and "(He Was) Really Saying Something." Music:...
WWMTCw
Bronson Children's Hospital collects donations of gifts, toys for patients
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Bronson Children's Hospital invited the community to help spread the holiday cheer to its patients. Fundraising: Bronson Children's Hospital to host run, raises over $190,000 in patient services. On Monday from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m., the hospital is hosting a fundraiser at Breakfast at Tiffany's...
WWMTCw
Inflation leads Coldwater's 'The Patio' to close up shop
COLDWATER, Mich. — Over the last six years, residents who stopped at The Patio in Coldwater, Mich. enjoyed the multitude of flavors and options. Sadly, this small-business less than a mile from downtown Coldwater, is closing their doors for good on Sunday, due to inflation and other challenges. The...
