ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Battle Creek, MI

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WWMTCw

Sheriff suspects foul play in case of missing Kalamazoo County mother

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Investigators suspect foul play in the disappearance of a Kalamazoo County mother who has been missing for nine days. Heather Kelley, 35, and a mother of eight, was last seen on surveillance video in the Comstock Township area around 10 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 10, according to Kalamazoo County Sheriff Richard Fuller.
KALAMAZOO COUNTY, MI
WWMTCw

Teenager arrested for fatal shooting near Interfaith Homes of Kalamazoo

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — A 16-year-old was taken into custody Monday afternoon for the fatal shooting of another Kalamazoo teenager. Jashaw Omar Jones, 17, also known as Jashawn, was shot on Interfaith Boulevard near Woodward Avenue around 4 p.m. Friday, according to the Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety. Friday: Teenager...
KALAMAZOO, MI
WWMTCw

72-year-old man electrocuted by power lines after crash

MONTCALM COUNTY, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- A man was electrocuted after coming into contact with a downed power line on Saturday, according to the Montcalm County Sheriff's Office. The 72-year-old man from Greenville is currently at Spectrum Health in Grand Rapids, the sheriff's office said. The sheriff's office said the man...
MONTCALM COUNTY, MI
WWMTCw

Basement fire near Burke Acres neighborhood, no injuries reported

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — The Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety responded to a home on fire near the Burke Acres Neighborhood on Sunday. Police arrived on the scene and reported smoke coming from doors and windows of the home near Alpine Street, around 2:30 p.m. Kalamazoo Public Safety officers discovered...
KALAMAZOO, MI
WWMTCw

Forum against gun violence takes place in Battle Creek

BATTLE CREEK, Mich. — A 'Forum against Gun Violence in the Community' took place Saturday at the Washington Heights United Methodist Church in Battle Creek. The forum was hosted by activist Asia Graham who wants to bring an end to gun violence. Growing up in Battle Creek, Graham said...
BATTLE CREEK, MI
WWMTCw

Infant's death considered suspicious, Portage Department of Public Safety say

PORTAGE, Mich. — Police responded to a report Thursday at 5:50 p.m. of an unresponsive 18-month-old baby boy at Anna's Vineyard Apartments, according to the Portage Department of Public Safety. Police and Fire Division personnel assessed the baby who was unresponsive but had a pulse, according to investigators. The...
PORTAGE, MI
WWMTCw

One person injured in Cass County crash

One person was taken to the hospital Saturday afternoon after a crash in Cass County. According to police, a 35-year-old man from South Bend was heading westbound on Redfield Street with a 63-year-old woman in his vehicle around 12:30 p.m. Authorities state the man lost control of his vehicle and...
CASS COUNTY, MI
WWMTCw

Kalamazoo schools paid former superintendent $225K in separation agreement

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — The former Kalamazoo Public Schools superintendent was given a lump sum payment as part of her agreement to resign, according to public records. The district agreed to pay Rita Raichoudhuri a one-time payment of $225,000, according to the documents. Separation: Little explanation given for KPS superintendent's...
KALAMAZOO, MI
WWMTCw

Velvelettes singer Bertha McNeal dies at 82

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Bertha Barbee McNeal died Thursday at the age of 82, according to an online obituary. She co-founded the Velvelettes, a Motown all-female group in the 1960s who were known for songs like the 1964 hit "Needle in a Haystack" and "(He Was) Really Saying Something." Music:...
KALAMAZOO, MI
WWMTCw

Bronson Children's Hospital collects donations of gifts, toys for patients

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Bronson Children's Hospital invited the community to help spread the holiday cheer to its patients. Fundraising: Bronson Children's Hospital to host run, raises over $190,000 in patient services. On Monday from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m., the hospital is hosting a fundraiser at Breakfast at Tiffany's...
KALAMAZOO, MI
WWMTCw

Inflation leads Coldwater's 'The Patio' to close up shop

COLDWATER, Mich. — Over the last six years, residents who stopped at The Patio in Coldwater, Mich. enjoyed the multitude of flavors and options. Sadly, this small-business less than a mile from downtown Coldwater, is closing their doors for good on Sunday, due to inflation and other challenges. The...
COLDWATER, MI

Comments / 0

Community Policy