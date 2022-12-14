Read full article on original website
Related
Do You Work In One Of Michigan’s Most Stressful Jobs?
Every job comes with its pros and cons. For example, I host The Big Joe and Laura Show weekday mornings on Mix 95.7. The pro is that most days I'm home by lunch, the con is I have to get up at 4 AM each morning. I love what I...
VIDEO: Watch This Angry Customer Stomp On The Wrong Car At A Michigan Little Caesars
The phrase goes "There's no use crying over spilled milk", but the same applies to 'there's no stomping on a strangers car when your order is messed up'. But, no one told this Detroit man who proudly stomped on a random car when he didn't get his pizza recently. In...
Janet Jackson, Ludacris Making One Stop in Michigan in 2023
It's been about four years since the last Janet Jackson tour in North America but, on December 12th, 2022, it was officially announced that she is returning to the road with special guest, Ludacris:. As announced by Live Nation, her tour is kicking off in Florida in April of 2023....
Who Remembers the 1989 Board Game, Great Lakes Cargo?
While scrolling through Facebook the other day, I stumbled upon a potentially forgotten Great Lakes-themed board game. In the Facebook group Ship Junkies, a post was shared by André Boudreault that included a picture of a board game I had never heard of: Great Lakes Cargo. Judging by the photo alone, it looks like a combo of Monopoly and Risk only with cargo ships:
Was There Ever A Land Bridge Connecting The Upper and Lower Peninsulas?
If you study history, you know that the majority of the Native Americans are suspected to have crossed the Atlantic Ocean from what is now Russia, into Alaska, and migrated south into the Americas. They did so by crossing a land bridge that is now mostly underwater. However, remnants of it can still be seen in Alaska with the Aleutian Islands.
Texan Accidentally Orders Taco Bell Pick-Up Over 1,000 Miles Away in Holland, Michigan
These days, there's an app for everything, including ordering food from your favorite fast-food or quick-service restaurants. I have a few myself for places like Jimmy John's, Starbucks, and Taco Bell. Typically, I love using the app because it's easy to order, you can set up a payment and store...
Couple Marry 35,000 Feet in the Air During Impromptu ‘Mile-High’ Wedding
One couple decided to marry 37,000 feet above Arizona aboard their Southwest Airlines flight. The impromptu "mile high" wedding went viral on Facebook, where footage was shared on the official Southwest Airlines page. In the clip, Oklahoma City couple Pam and Jeremy recite their wedding vows next to the emergency...
Tips For Rookies Who Get Cast-Iron Cookware For Christmas
As the Holidays approach, one common age-old problem is what to gift that certain person on your gift list. One item, that should grace every Michigander’s kitchen, is cast-iron cookware. It has been used for cooking for well over a thousand years, with the first mention of a cast-iron kettle, in English, at around A.D. 679. It was cast-iron cookware that landed on the shores of Plymouth, along with the Pilgrims, and Abraham Darby I secured a patent for his Dutch oven in 1708.
95.3 WBCKFM
Battle Creek, MI
10K+
Followers
9K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT
95.3 WBCKFM has the best news coverage for Battle Creek, Michigan. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.https://wbckfm.com
Comments / 0