Delta, American, Amex Add Big New Airport Perks for 2023
Airlines aren’t all the same, though you’d be forgiven for thinking that way. Every airline prides itself on its unique corporate philosophy and values, and many of them emphasize certain traits. The oft-criticized Spirit is all about rock-bottom prices (and not much else), while Southwest has a culture built around first-rate customer service (though employees allege that reputation is currently being undermined by the management).
New perks and bonus points added to the Chase Sapphire Preferred and Reserve credit cards
Chase announced new benefits and bonus point opportunities on its Chase Sapphire Preferred Card and Chase Sapphire Reserve credit card without any increases in the annual fees. The changes will launch on Aug. 16 for all new and existing card holders.
8 Buy Miles / Points Promos Ending Soon: Choice Hotels (25%), British Airways (50%), Marriott (25%), Air France / KLM (120%), United (80%), Southwest (50%), Etihad (45%) & Alaska (50%)
Good afternoon everyone, happy Friday! I was working on my Buy Miles & Points Page and found 8 offers that end in the next week. Always check the math to make sure that buying miles & points makes sense for you. Do not buy miles & points speculatively unless you have a use in mind. With that said, here are 8 offers that end soon.
Earn 3,000 Bonus Marriott Bonvoy Points With Uber Partnership Fall 2022
Imagine earning Marriott Bonvoy points on your way to the airport, on your way home, traveling from one point to another within a city while you are traveling, or ordering in food to your hotel room or home. You do not have to imagine that any more, as you can...
American Airlines Follows Delta In Making Change Flyers Will Hate
American Airlines (AAL) - Get Free Report is trying its best to put a positive face on the new update to its loyalty program, but the bottom line is it'll be tougher for some passengers to earn points following its latest change. American Airlines AAdvantage members will need to earn...
FodorsTravel
How to Get Bumped to First Class—According to a Former Flight Attendant
What works, what doesn't, and how a little kindness can go a long way. No one wants to pay for it, but everyone wants it—the coveted first or business-class seat. From the free adult beverages, included checked bags, the inflight meal service—and let’s not forget the dedicated attention. Flying first class is nice, but it’s even better when it’s free. Throughout my ten years as a flight attendant, I’ve discovered different ways passengers have obtained free upgrades or “bumps” to first class, but I’ve also seen the methods that don’t work. Here’s what you need to know.
Royal Caribbean Gets One Big Thing Wrong
Royal Caribbean Group (RCL) - Get Free Report and Carnival Cruise Line (CCL) - Get Free Report have faced staffing issues since the pandemic began. Part of that can be blamed on logistics. It's not easy to staff dozens of ships that had been operating with skeleton crews after a roughly 18-month shutdown at a time when acquiring visas for workers has taken longer than usual.
Royal Caribbean Makes Passenger-Friendly Beverage Package Change
Royal Caribbean Group (RCL) - Get Free Report has been a leader in the cruise industry when it comes to technology. That's sort of a light compliment because while cruise lines have pushed hard to integrate onboard technology -- especially when it comes to its big-ticket shows -- but its website and app have always been a mixed bag.
Travelers can snag $25 one-way flights during JetBlue’s flash sale
The airline is celebrating its best economy class win at the TPG Awards. JetBlue is celebrating its win for best economy class at The Points Guy Awards by offering $25 one-way flights on Thursday. The airline received an Editors’ Choice Award for best economy class at the 2022 TPG Awards....
An Airbus A320neo airliner is being converted into a private jet for a VIP customer complete with its own bedroom — see what it'll look like
Airbus' line of business jets is designed with more space than other larger private aircraft, and features bedrooms and bathrooms with showers.
Credit Card Review: Chase Freedom Unlimited
Picking which credit cards to have in your wallet is like building a stone wall. Some cards you get are the larger rocks that earn bonus points and perks in major categories, such as travel or dining. Other cards are smaller rocks with specific uses like earning large multiples for your cell phone bill or gas expenses. Then there are the cards which are the small stones that have a particular use, like providing primary rental car insurance or access to special perks when visiting Disney.
Thrillist
Get Roundtrip Flights to Top European Cities for Less Than $500
If you're already fantasizing about your 2023 travel plans, join the club. Thankfully, there's time to book some ultra cheap travel, so you can take one of your dream trips without breaking your bank account. Between January and March 2023, flights out of multiple US cities to Rome, Munich, and Frankfurt are as cheap as $460. The Points Guy first reported on the deal, which was flagged by Scott's Cheap Flights.
What airports, airlines lose the most luggage?
A recent report shows that 55% of U.S. airline passengers have lost their bags, but which airlines and airports lose the most luggage?
Why booking directly with airlines can be more expensive
Booking directly through airlines involves navigating a maze of fees, add-on offers and confusing seat selection choices.
Thrillist
A New Budget Airline Will Start Flying from the U.S. to Europe
Offering low-cost flights from the US to Europe is tricky business. Airlines in that space have come and gone, including familiar names like WOW Air and Norwegian. As Play launched flights out of the US earlier this year, another airline is announcing its entrance into the space. Fly Atlantic has...
Australian wheelchair-user claims flight attendants kicked him off a Qatar Airways flight and charged him a $400 'no show' fee for needing help to the bathroom
Craig Nolan told The Guardian he was escorted off the plane and charged a fee after he informed the crew he would need assistance to the bathroom.
Save $20 On Your First Uber Eats Order Fall 2022 With Homes & Villas by Marriott International
Staying at any of the greater than 70,000 participating Homes & Villas by Marriott International properties at greater than 700 destinations worldwide means that you have a wide variety of options to create a potentially unforgettable experience; and choosing among the plethora of dining options once you arrive just became easier — and less expensive — thanks to the existing partnership between Uber and the Marriott Bonvoy frequent guest loyalty program, which started in the spring of 2021.
Business Insider
The US Bank Altitude Connect card will soon add Priority Pass airport lounge access and more travel protections
Insider's experts choose the best products and services to help make smart decisions with your money (here’s how). In some cases, we receive a commission from our our partners, however, our opinions are our own. Terms apply to offers listed on this page. The U.S. Bank Altitude® Connect Visa...
How To Use The AMEX Centurion Lounge Mobile Pass
As I looked up information about the American Express Centurion Lounge, I discovered something I didn’t know. I was planning to visit the Philadelphia airport location before my flight and went to the AMEX Lounge Locator website. From there, I ended up at the AMEX Centurion Lounge site, with information about every worldwide location.
You'll save hundreds if you book air travel in January instead of December. I found 12 deals for flexible travelers to Hawaii, Europe, and the Caribbean.
Experts told Insider if you wait to travel in January, February, or March over December, domestic and international flights are up to 75% cheaper.
