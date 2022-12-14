ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
BoardingArea

Comments / 0

Related
TheStreet

Delta, American, Amex Add Big New Airport Perks for 2023

Airlines aren’t all the same, though you’d be forgiven for thinking that way. Every airline prides itself on its unique corporate philosophy and values, and many of them emphasize certain traits. The oft-criticized Spirit is all about rock-bottom prices (and not much else), while Southwest has a culture built around first-rate customer service (though employees allege that reputation is currently being undermined by the management).
BoardingArea

8 Buy Miles / Points Promos Ending Soon: Choice Hotels (25%), British Airways (50%), Marriott (25%), Air France / KLM (120%), United (80%), Southwest (50%), Etihad (45%) & Alaska (50%)

Good afternoon everyone, happy Friday! I was working on my Buy Miles & Points Page and found 8 offers that end in the next week. Always check the math to make sure that buying miles & points makes sense for you. Do not buy miles & points speculatively unless you have a use in mind. With that said, here are 8 offers that end soon.
TheStreet

American Airlines Follows Delta In Making Change Flyers Will Hate

American Airlines (AAL) - Get Free Report is trying its best to put a positive face on the new update to its loyalty program, but the bottom line is it'll be tougher for some passengers to earn points following its latest change. American Airlines AAdvantage members will need to earn...
FodorsTravel

How to Get Bumped to First Class—According to a Former Flight Attendant

What works, what doesn't, and how a little kindness can go a long way. No one wants to pay for it, but everyone wants it—the coveted first or business-class seat. From the free adult beverages, included checked bags, the inflight meal service—and let’s not forget the dedicated attention. Flying first class is nice, but it’s even better when it’s free. Throughout my ten years as a flight attendant, I’ve discovered different ways passengers have obtained free upgrades or “bumps” to first class, but I’ve also seen the methods that don’t work. Here’s what you need to know.
ARIZONA STATE
TheStreet

Royal Caribbean Gets One Big Thing Wrong

Royal Caribbean Group (RCL) - Get Free Report and Carnival Cruise Line (CCL) - Get Free Report have faced staffing issues since the pandemic began. Part of that can be blamed on logistics. It's not easy to staff dozens of ships that had been operating with skeleton crews after a roughly 18-month shutdown at a time when acquiring visas for workers has taken longer than usual.
TheStreet

Royal Caribbean Makes Passenger-Friendly Beverage Package Change

Royal Caribbean Group (RCL) - Get Free Report has been a leader in the cruise industry when it comes to technology. That's sort of a light compliment because while cruise lines have pushed hard to integrate onboard technology -- especially when it comes to its big-ticket shows -- but its website and app have always been a mixed bag.
BoardingArea

Credit Card Review: Chase Freedom Unlimited

Picking which credit cards to have in your wallet is like building a stone wall. Some cards you get are the larger rocks that earn bonus points and perks in major categories, such as travel or dining. Other cards are smaller rocks with specific uses like earning large multiples for your cell phone bill or gas expenses. Then there are the cards which are the small stones that have a particular use, like providing primary rental car insurance or access to special perks when visiting Disney.
Thrillist

Get Roundtrip Flights to Top European Cities for Less Than $500

If you're already fantasizing about your 2023 travel plans, join the club. Thankfully, there's time to book some ultra cheap travel, so you can take one of your dream trips without breaking your bank account. Between January and March 2023, flights out of multiple US cities to Rome, Munich, and Frankfurt are as cheap as $460. The Points Guy first reported on the deal, which was flagged by Scott's Cheap Flights.
Thrillist

A New Budget Airline Will Start Flying from the U.S. to Europe

Offering low-cost flights from the US to Europe is tricky business. Airlines in that space have come and gone, including familiar names like WOW Air and Norwegian. As Play launched flights out of the US earlier this year, another airline is announcing its entrance into the space. Fly Atlantic has...
BoardingArea

Save $20 On Your First Uber Eats Order Fall 2022 With Homes & Villas by Marriott International

Staying at any of the greater than 70,000 participating Homes & Villas by Marriott International properties at greater than 700 destinations worldwide means that you have a wide variety of options to create a potentially unforgettable experience; and choosing among the plethora of dining options once you arrive just became easier — and less expensive — thanks to the existing partnership between Uber and the Marriott Bonvoy frequent guest loyalty program, which started in the spring of 2021.
GEORGIA STATE
BoardingArea

How To Use The AMEX Centurion Lounge Mobile Pass

As I looked up information about the American Express Centurion Lounge, I discovered something I didn’t know. I was planning to visit the Philadelphia airport location before my flight and went to the AMEX Lounge Locator website. From there, I ended up at the AMEX Centurion Lounge site, with information about every worldwide location.
BoardingArea

BoardingArea

212K+
Followers
30K+
Post
21M+
Views
ABOUT

At BoardingArea we're compiling the best business travel blogs on the Internet, all in one place.

 https://boardingarea.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy