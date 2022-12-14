Wyoming is home to Yellowstone National Park, which includes the picturesque Yellowstone Lake. Thousands of other lakes (around 4,000) are scattered across the state. The Flaming Gorge Reservoir is on the southern border, Jackson Lake is in Grand Teton National Park, and the Glendo Reservoir is in eastern Wyoming. Some of the biggest lakes are also the deepest lakes. Occasionally, glaciers will carve out a smaller deep lake. Smaller deep lakes can also form in the crater of volcanoes. Is one of the biggest lakes in Wyoming also the deepest? How deep is Yellowstone Lake? What fish prefer deeper cooler lakes? Let’s find out all about the deepest lake in Wyoming!

