ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbus, OH

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WSYX ABC6

Dodge Recreation Center hosts annual toy giveaway

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Holiday joy was spread Wednesday at the Dodge Recreation Center for its toy giveaway. The line was out the door as kids up to 15 years old got their gift from Santa. There was a wide range of toys to pick from with gifts ranging...
COLUMBUS, OH
WSYX ABC6

Hot Chicken Takeover opens Grandview location on Friday

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Hot Chicken Takeover is opening its newest location in Grandview on Friday. Customers can find the newest Central Ohio location at 1417 West 5th Avenue. The Columbus-founded fast-casual eatery replaced Sweet Carrot, which closed its doors in the fall of 2021. Last month, Hot Chicken...
COLUMBUS, OH
WSYX ABC6

Pro esports stadium coming to Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Columbus will soon be home to a large-scale esports stadium. Glytch plans to announce the exact location when it breaks ground on the project in the Spring of 2023. Columbus joins Los Angeles in the company’s plan to build 32 esports stadiums across the U.S....
COLUMBUS, OH
WSYX ABC6

Columbus Weather: Grab the coat, another chilly and breezy day

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Grab the coat! Central Ohio is switching back to light wintry precipitation for the next couple of days as colder air moves back into the region and sticks around. It will be mostly cloudy, chilly and very breezy on Friday with temps in the 30s...
COLUMBUS, OH
WSYX ABC6

Inside look: Columbus expanding 311 team to handle growing city, more calls

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — The team can be described as the ignition of the City of Columbus machine to get things done across the city. "A resident doesn't have to figure out when they have an issue or concern, 'Which department do I contact? Which number do I call?' 311 is that magic number," 311 Service Manager Carmen Duckens said.
COLUMBUS, OH
WSYX ABC6

Sample hundreds of craft beers from local breweries at the Winter Beerfest in Columbus

The Columbus Winter Beerfest is set to take over the Greater Columbus Convention Center January 21, 2023. The annual event that proudly strives to be the premier experience for craft beer enthusiasts in downtown Columbus is returning to the Greater Columbus Convention Center, but instead of two nights, this year’s fest will include one afternoon session and one evening session, both on Saturday!
COLUMBUS, OH
WSYX ABC6

New music Friday: Madeline Consoer performs song off debut album ahead of Columbus concert

A singing sensation making her debut on The Voice Season 19 in 2020, Madeline Consoer is showcasing her versatility and songwriting prowess with her debut EP, Little Miss - available today (December 16th). With the beat-driven “Runnin’ Into A Heartbreak”, to introspective ballad “Love Me Like That” (co-written by Taylor Acorn, Emma Lynn White, and Dan Swank), the project touches on every emotion in the book. Consoer joins Good Day Columbus with a preview of 'Heaven'.
COLUMBUS, OH
WSYX ABC6

Toys for Tots distribution day set to give out thousands of toys

Columbus, OHIO (WSYX) — Every kid in Central Ohio isn't guaranteed a toy during the holiday, but Toys or Tots hope to change that with their distribution day that kicks off Saturday. The Marion-Franklin Community Center welcomes the community to try and help make this Christmas a bit brighter...
COLUMBUS, OH
WSYX ABC6

Adam Sandler to perform at Nationwide Arena in 2023

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Comedian Adam Sandler announced he is bringing his tour to Columbus next year. He will perform live at Nationwide Arena on February 7, 2023. Columbus is one of the 11 cities Sandler will be performing in, including Cincinnati on Feb. 6. The show is advertised...
COLUMBUS, OH
WSYX ABC6

Hilltop porch pirate caught on camera stealing packages

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A thief was caught on camera stealing packages off two separate porches and tossing them into his truck in the Hilltop. The thefts took place along the 300 block of Binns Boulevard in west Columbus, police said. Columbus police said the suspect was caught on...
COLUMBUS, OH
WSYX ABC6

Grove City burglary suspect identified

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A suspect involved in a string of home break-ins that happened last month has been identified by Grove City Police. Police say 25-year-old Kah'lil Wade of Columbus broke into three houses and tried to break into another one in the Hoover Crossing neighborhood on Thanksgiving night and Black Friday.
GROVE CITY, OH
WSYX ABC6

Person found dead inside burned truck in north Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — One person is dead following a truck fire in north Columbus Wednesday morning. Police were called to the area of Karl and Morse Roads on a report of a vehicle fire around 6 a.m. Officers arrived and pronounced one person dead inside a burned pickup...
COLUMBUS, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy