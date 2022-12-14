Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Great Burger Places in OhioAlina AndrasOhio State
Ohio Mother And Baby Daughter Abducted. Her Baby Was Returned The Next Day But Her Mom Is Still MissingThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedColumbus, OH
5 Great Steak Places To Visit In Ohio During Christmas SeasonWrld_FaymuzOhio State
Football: Henderson to miss CFP due to injuryThe LanternColumbus, OH
Buckeyes are a blend of chocolate and peanut butter for a holiday treatJames PatrickColumbus, OH
Related
WSYX ABC6
Family friendly comedy show at the Columbus Funny Bone this weekend with Greg Warren
(WSYX) Columbus, OH — Giving people a reason to take a break and enjoy a few jokes over the holidays! Comedian Greg Warren joins Good Day Columbus to talk about the upcoming holidays and what you can expect during his weekend set at the Columbus Funny Bone!. Warren will...
WSYX ABC6
Fur Baby Friday: Meet Betsy and Asoka from Colony Cats and Dogs
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Meet Betsy and Asoka from Colony Cats and Dogs! These fur babies are looking for their fur-ever homes. This sweet mixed breed is under 5 months old. She was brought to Colony Cats and Dogs from a high-kill shelter in West Virginia where her days were numbered.
WSYX ABC6
Suspects accused of stealing Nintendo Switch from Grove City Best Buy identified
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — UPDATE: Police say the suspects have been identified. Police are searching for two suspects accused of stealing from a Best Buy in Grove City. The Grove City Division of Police said a man and woman entered a Best Buy on December 8 and stole a Nintendo Switch valued at $349.99.
WSYX ABC6
Dodge Recreation Center hosts annual toy giveaway
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Holiday joy was spread Wednesday at the Dodge Recreation Center for its toy giveaway. The line was out the door as kids up to 15 years old got their gift from Santa. There was a wide range of toys to pick from with gifts ranging...
WSYX ABC6
Hot Chicken Takeover opens Grandview location on Friday
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Hot Chicken Takeover is opening its newest location in Grandview on Friday. Customers can find the newest Central Ohio location at 1417 West 5th Avenue. The Columbus-founded fast-casual eatery replaced Sweet Carrot, which closed its doors in the fall of 2021. Last month, Hot Chicken...
WSYX ABC6
Pro esports stadium coming to Columbus
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Columbus will soon be home to a large-scale esports stadium. Glytch plans to announce the exact location when it breaks ground on the project in the Spring of 2023. Columbus joins Los Angeles in the company’s plan to build 32 esports stadiums across the U.S....
WSYX ABC6
Columbus organization partners with DoorDash to deliver free hygiene products
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A Columbus organization joined forces with a popular food delivery service to ensure families have the essentials. The organization, God's Hygiene, is founded by a woman who knows what it's like to not have basic hygiene products when growing up. "I did not have pen...
WSYX ABC6
Columbus Weather: Grab the coat, another chilly and breezy day
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Grab the coat! Central Ohio is switching back to light wintry precipitation for the next couple of days as colder air moves back into the region and sticks around. It will be mostly cloudy, chilly and very breezy on Friday with temps in the 30s...
WSYX ABC6
Inside look: Columbus expanding 311 team to handle growing city, more calls
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — The team can be described as the ignition of the City of Columbus machine to get things done across the city. "A resident doesn't have to figure out when they have an issue or concern, 'Which department do I contact? Which number do I call?' 311 is that magic number," 311 Service Manager Carmen Duckens said.
WSYX ABC6
Sample hundreds of craft beers from local breweries at the Winter Beerfest in Columbus
The Columbus Winter Beerfest is set to take over the Greater Columbus Convention Center January 21, 2023. The annual event that proudly strives to be the premier experience for craft beer enthusiasts in downtown Columbus is returning to the Greater Columbus Convention Center, but instead of two nights, this year’s fest will include one afternoon session and one evening session, both on Saturday!
WSYX ABC6
Phantom Fireworks assure safety a top priority ahead of Grove City opening doors
Grove City, OHIO (WSYX) — Residents in Grove City continue to have growing concerns after another fireworks fire erupted in Florida earlier this month. Some neighbors are fearful of a similar situation happening in their area as Phantom Fireworks is set to open along Buckeye Place in 2023. "It's...
WSYX ABC6
New music Friday: Madeline Consoer performs song off debut album ahead of Columbus concert
A singing sensation making her debut on The Voice Season 19 in 2020, Madeline Consoer is showcasing her versatility and songwriting prowess with her debut EP, Little Miss - available today (December 16th). With the beat-driven “Runnin’ Into A Heartbreak”, to introspective ballad “Love Me Like That” (co-written by Taylor Acorn, Emma Lynn White, and Dan Swank), the project touches on every emotion in the book. Consoer joins Good Day Columbus with a preview of 'Heaven'.
WSYX ABC6
Toys for Tots distribution day set to give out thousands of toys
Columbus, OHIO (WSYX) — Every kid in Central Ohio isn't guaranteed a toy during the holiday, but Toys or Tots hope to change that with their distribution day that kicks off Saturday. The Marion-Franklin Community Center welcomes the community to try and help make this Christmas a bit brighter...
WSYX ABC6
Betting on sports gambling: Hollywood casino Columbus working to open Barstool Sportsbook
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Hollywood Casino Columbus is making some big changes inside. ABC 6/FOX28 news took a tour of the casino's new Barstool Sportsbook. The Assistant General Manager at the casino, Zach Zimny, said the sportsbook is located inside the casino. It covers 13-thousand square feet, and Zimny says it will have a stadium-like feel.
WSYX ABC6
Adam Sandler to perform at Nationwide Arena in 2023
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Comedian Adam Sandler announced he is bringing his tour to Columbus next year. He will perform live at Nationwide Arena on February 7, 2023. Columbus is one of the 11 cities Sandler will be performing in, including Cincinnati on Feb. 6. The show is advertised...
WSYX ABC6
Columbus Weather: Thursday brings one-day warmup before colder air arrives
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — From blizzard conditions to tornadoes and severe storms, this system is making a mess across many parts of the country. We'll get rain and gusty winds but not expecting any severe weather in Ohio. Colder by this weekend!. Live Radar | Maps | View, Share...
WSYX ABC6
Hilltop porch pirate caught on camera stealing packages
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A thief was caught on camera stealing packages off two separate porches and tossing them into his truck in the Hilltop. The thefts took place along the 300 block of Binns Boulevard in west Columbus, police said. Columbus police said the suspect was caught on...
WSYX ABC6
Suspect caught on camera during South High Street Walmart robbery
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A robbery suspect was caught on camera loading stolen objects into a car outside of a far south Columbus Walmart. Police said the incident occurred at a Walmart on South High Street on Dec. 9 around 1:14 p.m. A male suspect was caught on camera...
WSYX ABC6
Grove City burglary suspect identified
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A suspect involved in a string of home break-ins that happened last month has been identified by Grove City Police. Police say 25-year-old Kah'lil Wade of Columbus broke into three houses and tried to break into another one in the Hoover Crossing neighborhood on Thanksgiving night and Black Friday.
WSYX ABC6
Person found dead inside burned truck in north Columbus
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — One person is dead following a truck fire in north Columbus Wednesday morning. Police were called to the area of Karl and Morse Roads on a report of a vehicle fire around 6 a.m. Officers arrived and pronounced one person dead inside a burned pickup...
Comments / 0