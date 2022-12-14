SBLive's Minnesota boys basketball rankings after week 2

SBLive's Minnesota boys basketball top games of week 3

1. Lakeville North (2-0)

Last week’s ranking: 1

This week’s games: Dec. 13 at No. 9 Wayzata (0-2), Dec. 17 vs. No. 2 Park Center (2-0) in Osseo

Ranking rationale: The Panthers aren’t tip-toeing into the season. They’ve already got a pair of resume-bolstering wins starting with a 87-56 romp at home against previous No. 8 East Ridge (1-1). East Ridge bounced back to beat previous No. 7 Osseo 59-52 in the Raptors’ next game. Next, Lakeville North survived to beat previous No. 6 Totino-Grace (0-1) 68-65 at the Breakdown Tip-Off Classic in Hopkins. A potential game-tying 3-pointer missed the mark. University of Wisconsin commit Nolan Winter showed he’s ready for the Big Ten with 18 points, 11 boards and four blocks against Totino-Grace. Lakeville North led by eight at halftime and had to show resolve to hold off a team that outplayed it over the final 18 minutes. The Panthers’ tough schedule continues with a game against perhaps the best winless team in the state at Wayzata and against defending Class 4A state champion, Park Center, on a neutral court that could be replicated in March at Target Center.

Photo by Earl Ebensteiner

2. Park Center (2-0)

Last week’s ranking: 2

This week’s games: Dec. 13 vs. Anoka (1-0), Dec. 15 vs. Coon Rapids (2-1), Dec. 17 vs. No. 1 Lakeville North (2-0)

Ranking rationale: New starting five, same old winning ways for the Pirates. Park Center passed its first two tests of the season with ease with an 82-45 win at Edina (0-2) and a 102-71 win vs. No. 6 DeLaSalle (1-1). Edina was a 15-13 squad a season ago that nearly won last week at Chanhassen in its next game. DeLaSalle is a Minnesota prep blue blood not used to getting blown out. The Islanders, in fact, bounced back to knock off previous No. 5 Minnetonka in their next game. All that to say, this could be another special season for the defending state champion Pirates. Casmir “Cash” Davis is a 6-foot-2 junior combo guard garnering more and more college interest by the day. He scored 33 against DeLaSalle. The Pirates certainly can make a claim to be No. 1 in the power rankings. They’ll have the opportunity to prove it on the court on Saturday night on a neutral court against top dog, Lakeville North.

3. Eden Prairie (2-0)

Last week’s ranking: 10

This week’s games: Dec. 13 at Prior Lake (2-1), Dec. 16 at No. 19 Farmington (2-1)

Ranking rationale: A lot of top-10 teams fell in the first week of the season. Not Eden Prairie, who’s one of this week’s biggest risers. The Eagles handled St. Cloud Tech (1-1) 83-59 in the opener. Tech went on to beat Columbia Heights in its next game. Next, EP knocked off previous No. 4 Eastview (1-1), 71-60, at home. The Lightning responded by beating previous No. 3 Wayzata the next time out. Senior Chiddi Obiazor is set to join the Big 12 champion Kansas State Wildcats on the football field next year. In the meantime, he’s averaging 23.5 points per game in the early going. Sophomore 6-foot-1 wing Max Lorenson is next at 17 a night. The Eagles hope their inside and outside threats can end Wayzata’s two-year run atop the Lake Conference.

4. Shakopee (2-0)

Last week’s ranking: 12

This week’s games: Dec. 13 at Chanhassen (1-2)

Ranking rationale: If we’ve learned one thing about the Sabers so far, it’s that they can score. They knocked off a tough Chaska (1-2) team 87-83 in the season and home opener. Four Sabers hit double-figure scoring led by 21 for junior guard Issac Snell. There were no problems going on the road for the first time with a 92-68 romp of another section foe, Waconia (0-2). Yet again, Snell led four double-digit scorers, this time with 17 points. Among Class 4A teams that have played multiple games, the Sabers lead with 89.5 points per game. Shakopee has a lot of weapons and an edge to the team after an upset in the section playoffs last season. The South Suburban Conference appears up for grabs between a handful of teams, Shakopee certainly being one of them.

5. Eastview (1-1)

Last week’s ranking: 4

This week’s games: Dec. 17 at No. 12 Osseo (0-1)

Ranking rationale: The Lightning responded well from a season-opening 71-60 loss at previous No. 10 Eden Prairie (2-0) with an 81-75 victory over defending Class 4A state runner-up Wayzata (0-2) at the Breakdown Tip-Off Classic in Hopkins. Jonathan Mekonnen is a 6-foot-8 junior who’s going to be a problem for defenses with improved shooting all over the floor. He led with 21 points against Wayzata and threw an alley-oop to another impressive athlete, Dylan Omweno, who had 14 points. Eastview’s stated goal is making it to the state tournament. The path is certainly there as this is the only top-10 team I have out of Section 3.

Photo by Earl Ebensteiner

Totino-Grace (0-1)

Last week’s ranking: 6

This week’s games: Dec. 13 at No. 23 Blaine (3-0)

Ranking rationale: Pushing the No. 1 team to the brink is a reason Totino-Grace remains near the top of the power rankings. The Eagles fought back from down eight points at halftime to become a missed 3-point shot in the closing seconds away from overtime against the top-ranked Lakeville North Panthers. The top-ranked recruit in the state in his class, Wisconsin commit senior post Nolan Winter, still got his with 18 points, 11 rebounds and four blocks, but the Eagles did well to take away the rest of his teammates. They were the aggressors in the second half and had plenty of size of their own with 6-foot-9 forward Patrick Bath scoring 18 points, grabbing nine rebounds and dishing five assists. This was a good non-conference test for the rugged Northwest Suburban where Totino-Grace is among a host of teams worthy of claiming the championship.

Photo by Earl Ebensteiner

DeLaSalle (1-1)

Last week’s ranking: 9

This week’s games: Dec. 13 vs. Richfield (1-1), Dec. 16 at No. 21 Robbinsdale Cooper (1-0), Dec. 17 vs. Stillwater (2-1) in Osseo

Ranking rationale: After taking one on the chin 102-71 to the juggernaut that is No. 2 Park Center (2-0), a proud Class 3A program like DeLaSalle got off the mat and edged one of 4A’s best in previous No. 5 Minnetonka (1-1), 69-67 at the Breakdown Tip-Off Classic in Hopkins. It was a 25-25 game at halftime before both offenses put on a show. Grabbing the headlines was senior guard Nasir Whitlock. The Lehigh commit did his best CJ McCollum impression with a game-high 35 points to outduel Minnetonka’s Ibrahim El-Amin’s 20. Performances like that are going to make DeLaSalle a tough out under new head coach and former longtime assistant, Todd Anderson. He’s got a veteran team with nine seniors who are used to playing in big games.

Minnetonka (1-1)

Last week’s ranking: 5

This week’s games: Dec. 13 at Chaska (1-2), Dec. 17 vs. St. Cloud Tech (1-1) in Osseo

Ranking rationale: Minnetonka opened its season with an impressive 88-81 win at Prior Lake (2-1), a team that won by double figures in its other games. Jordan Cain led with 20 points and is one of four returning starters. The Skippers can beat you in many ways with five players reaching double figures in the opener. It took a 35-point effort by Nasir Whitlock for DeLaSalle to hand Minnetonka its first loss, 69-67 at the Breakdown Tip-Off Classic in Hopkins. Ibrahim El-Amin had 20 points in that one and is averaging 17.5. There’s a wealth of talented teams in Class 4A and Minnetonka has the depth to make a run in March.

9. Wayzata (0-2)

Last week’s ranking: 3

This week’s games: Dec. 13 vs. No. 1 Lakeville North (2-0), Dec. 16 vs. Prior Lake (2-1)

Ranking rationale: After coming five points away from repeating as state champs in 2021-22, expectations were high going into this season. Losing seven seniors hurts, though, and a tough early schedule has resulted in an 0-2 start. All the Trojans’ goals are still on the table with plenty of time to work things out. There’s no shame in a pair of losses combined by eight points, especially when it’s to quality opponents previous No. 11 Lakeville South (2-1) 45-43 in overtime and previous No. 4 Eastview (1-1) 81-75 at the Breakdown Tip-Off Classic. Wayzata overcame a nine-point deficit in the latter game to pull within three late before falling short. Hayden Tibbits is averaging 16 points per game and Jackson McAndrew 14.5. Those two are capable of turning the tide and getting the Trojans a big first win against No. 1 Lakeville North coming up.

Photo by Earl Ebensteiner

10. East Ridge (1-1)

Last week’s ranking: 8

This week’s games: Dec. 13 vs. Cretin-Derham Hall (1-1), Dec. 16 vs. Irondale (1-1)

Ranking rationale: After losing current St. Thomas Tommie Kendall Blue to graduation, the Raptors proved they’re still capable of winning big games. East Ridge picked up a nice win at the Breakdown Tip-Off Classic in Hopkins, knocking off previous No. 7 Osseo (0-1) 59-52. Freshman Cedric Tomes is playing beyond his years. The guard led with 18 points in the win and was followed by senior guard and University of Mary commit Alex Mattes with 15. This took some of the sting away from an 87-56 loss at No. 1 Lakeville North (2-0) in the season opener. North and Park Center appear to be 1A and 1B thus far in the state, but a host of teams below them look capable of being a problem come March. East Ridge is one of them.

11. Orono (2-0)

Last week’s ranking: 14

This week’s games: Dec. 16 vs. Hermantown (3-0), Dec. 17 at Two Rivers (0-2)

Ranking rationale: The Spartans are the only team to hand Class 4A blue blood and No. 17 Hopkins (3-1) a loss so far this season. It was a 95-84 result that was a 16-point game at halftime. Senior guard Isaiah Hagen starred with 31 points. Orono is leading Class 3A with 100.5 points per game after a 106-97 win against 2A titan Minnehaha Academy (2-2) at the Breakdown Tip-Off Classic in Hopkins. Hagen led again with 29 points and was followed by 26 from sophomore guard Nolan Groves. The Spartans can add to their resume up next when they take on one of the top teams north of the metro in Hermantown.

Photo by Earl Ebensteiner

12. Osseo (0-1)

Last week’s ranking: 7

This week’s games: Dec. 13 vs. No. 13 Andover (1-1), Dec. 15 at Centennial (1-1), Dec. 17 vs. No. 5 Eastview (1-1 in Osseo

Ranking rationale: There’s not much shame in dropping 59-52 to previous No. 8 East Ridge (1-1) in the Orioles’ only game so far at the Breakdown Tip-Off Classic in Hopkins. It could take time for Osseo to gel after losing eight seniors, including three of five top scorers. Plenty of talent is still around and the team has good size on and around the perimeter with 6-foot-6 senior guard Trey Smith, who’s Minnesota-Duluth bound, and 6-foot-5 forward Isaiah Johnson. The Orioles have a couple good chances at picking up their first win before an intriguing matchup with Eastview coming up this weekend.

13. Andover (1-1)

Last week’s ranking: 15

This week’s games: Dec. 13 at No. 12 Osseo (0-1), Dec. 15 at Spring Lake Park (0-3), Dec. 17 vs No. 18 Benilde-St. Margaret’s (2-0) in Osseo

Ranking rationale: The Huskies opened the season with a nice win, handing previous No. 11 Lakeville South (2-1) its only loss of the season thus far, 88-78 in Andover. Andover rallied from 10 points down at halftime to send it into an overtime period it dominated, 12-2. Senior guard and Bethel football and basketball commit Ben Kopetzki put forth one of the best performances around the state this season with 46 points to lead the Huskies. Two other players reached double figures, including Landyn Nelson with 15. Andover came back down to earth in its next game, a 94-83 loss to current No. 21 Robbinsdale Cooper (1-0) at the Breakdown Tip-Off Classic in Hopkins. This time it was Andover that couldn’t secure a halftime lead (three points). A 60-point second half for the Hawks made the difference. Kopetzki poured in 40 points and may have eyes on the state scoring title if he keeps it up. If the Huskies can grow on defense, they appear to have the firepower to hang with the top teams.

14. Lakeville South (2-1)

Last week’s ranking: 11

This week’s games: Dec. 13 vs. Edina (0-2), Dec. 16 at St. Michael-Albertville (1-1)

Ranking rationale: Lakeville South picked up one of the more impressive wins thus far this season by grinding out a 45-43 home win over defending Class 4A state runner up and 2021 champ, previous No. 3 Wayzata (0-2). The Cougars held lead returning scorer Hayden Tibbits to 11 points, five under last season’s average. Junior forward Marley Baah-Yeboah led three from South in double figures with 12 points. He also leads for the season at 17 a night. This is a fairly young team that will have ups and downs like most do. That came in the next game, an 88-78 loss at previous No. 15 Andover (1-1). The Cougars got over it quickly with a 70-56 win the next day vs. Waconia (0-2). Guard Jackson Ressler provides senior leadership putting in 12 points per game.

15. Holy Family (2-0)

Last week’s ranking: 16

This week’s games: Dec. 13 at Glencoe-Silver Lake (1-3), Dec. 16 at St. Louis Park (1-3)

Ranking rationale: The Fire handed it to its big-school neighbor to the east with an impressive 88-63 win in the season and home opener against Class 4A Chanhassen (1-2). Butler is getting a good one in forward Boden Kapke. He scored 37 against the Storm. In a possible 2A state tournament matchup, Holy Family outlasted Plainview-Elgin-Millville (0-2) 65-62 at the Breakdown Tip-Off Classic in Hopkins. The Fire were the more talented team, but P-E-M was a veteran squad that provided a solid early-season matchup. There’s a good chance Holy Family gets off to a 4-0 start before getting a crack at No. 2 Park Center next week.

16. Mahtomedi (2-0)

Last week’s ranking: 18

This week’s games: Dec. 15 vs. North St. Paul (0-3)

Ranking rationale: Picking up a pair of wins over two of the top teams in Class 3A in recent years is an ideal way to start the season. The Zephyrs dominated Columbia Heights (1-2) 90-62 at home and won their Breakdown Tip-Off Classic game in Hopkins vs. Stewartville (1-1) 74-67. Will Underwood averaged 23.6 points per game as a sophomore but had to miss last season due to injury. The guard is back to his old tricks as a senior, leading the team at 27.0 PPG. He’s part of a strong senior group that went 18-8 last year before having the misfortune of facing eventual state champion Totino-Grace in the section playoffs. This year’s group may have what it takes to get over the hump. Owen Carlson is adding 19.0 PPG from the backcourt, too.

17. Hopkins (3-1)

Last week’s ranking: 19

This week’s games: Dec. 13 at St. Louis Park (1-3), Dec. 17 vs. No. 20 Maple Grove (2-0) in Osseo

Ranking rationale: The Royals are off to a fine start with their only blemish coming in a 95-84 shootout at one of the top 3A teams, current No. 11 Orono (2-0). The loss was sandwiched by an 87-52 win at Minneapolis South (0-2) and an 84-76 win at the Breakdown Tip-Off Classic in Hopkins over previous No. 13 Bloomington Jefferson (0-2). Among Class 4A teams that have played multiple games, the Royals are second in scoring at 85.2 points per game. Sophomore guard Anthony Smith III leads at 19.8 points per game and is closely followed by freshman guard Jayden Moore at 19 a night. Hopkins has work to do on the defensive end, but even with lots of new pieces, head coach Ken Novak Jr. has his offense humming. The Royals will learn a lot about themselves as they’re set to embark on eight straight road games.

18. Benilde-St. Margaret’s (2-0)

Last week’s ranking: 21

This week’s games: Dec. 17 vs. No. 14 Andover (1-1) in Osseo

Ranking rationale: The Red Knights polished off a couple top-20 teams in Class 3A per the Minnesota Basketball News rankings. It started with an 82-78 squeaker at Alexandria (2-1) and continued at home with a 94-76 thrashing of Richfield (1-1). Jalen Wilson is going to be tough to guard the next few seasons. The 6-foot-7 shooting guard poured in 30 points against Richfield. Junior 6-foot-4 guard Jayden Daisy added 21. That kind of length in the backcourt gives head coach Damian Johnson a lot of options.

19. Farmington (2-1)

Last week’s ranking: 24

This week’s games: Dec. 16 vs. No. 3 Eden Prairie (2-0)

Ranking rationale: The Tigers bounced back from a season-opening loss to current No. 18 Hopkins (3-1) with a pair of road wins 76-70 in comeback fashion against Rochester Century (1-1) and 72-67 at previous No. 13 Bloomington Jefferson (0-2). Three Tigers are averaging double-digit points per game led by senior guard Baiden Bean at 17.7. With him and Brandon Hrncir (13.7 PPG) down low, Farmington has different ways to beat you. A big opportunity looms next when an undefeated squad comes to Farmington.

20. Maple Grove (2-0)

Last week’s ranking: Unranked

This week’s games: Dec. 13 vs. Spring Lake Park (0-3), Dec. 15 at Elk River (0-0), Dec. 17 vs. No. 17 Hopkins (3-1) in Osseo

Ranking rationale: The Crimson makes its debut in the power rankings after knocking off a pair of top-25 foes. Maple Grove debuted with a 60-57 home win over previous No. 20 Rosemount (0-2). It was tied at halftime 26-26 and 52-52 at the end of regulation. Six Maple Grove players scored six or more points led by 13 from 6-foot-9 senior post Lincoln Pablicki. The Crimson followed it up with a 55-37 beatdown of previous No. 23 Cretin-Derham Hall (1-1). That would have been a season-low for C-DH last season. Senior Edwin Dorbor led Maple Grove with 13 points. We’ll get to see if Maple Grove’s spot in the top 25 is warranted with a neutral site tilt with Hopkins on the horizon.

21. Robbinsdale Cooper (1-0)

Last week’s ranking: Unranked

This week’s games: Dec. 13 at Columbia Heights (1-2), Dec. 16 vs. No. 7 DeLaSalle (1-1), Dec. 17 vs. Champlin Park (1-0)

Ranking rationale: Robbinsdale Cooper swung for the fences in its season opener. The Hawks beat a talented Andover (1-1) squad that moved from No. 15 to 11 in this week’s power rankings was coming off a big win of its own against previous No. 11 Lakeville South (2-1). Cooper hung 60 points on the Huskies in the second half to erase a three-point halftime deficit. Senior combo guard Sam Massaquoi dropped 30 points and the aptly named senior guard Michael Cooper added 24. This team went 15-10 last season and may not even be the best team in Robbinsdale as Armstrong has a strong squad, as well. However, the Hawks could be a team on the rise in 2022-23.

22. Bloomington Jefferson (0-2)

Last week’s ranking: 13

This week’s games: Dec. 13 at Rosemount (0-2), Dec. 16 at Bloomington Kennedy (1-0)

Ranking rationale: The Jaguars don’t deserve too much criticism after a pair of respectable losses, but that’s not the way they wanted to open the season. It began with a 72-67 home defeat at the hands of previous No. 24 Farmington (2-1) and continued with an 84-76 loss to previous No. 19 Hopkins (3-1) at the Breakdown Tip-Off Classic in Hopkins. Junior forward Daniel Freitag is one of the top recruits in the state and showed it with 26 points vs. Farmington. If he can get some help, Jefferson is a team capable of ripping off a ton of wins. The Jaguars have a shot to get back to .500 this week against a pair of unranked foes.

23. Blaine (3-0)

Last week’s ranking: Unranked

This week’s ranking: Dec. 13 vs. No. 6 Totino-Grace (0-1), Dec. 15 at No. 24 Robbinsdale Armstrong (1-0)

This week’s games: Each win came by single digits, but 3-0 is 3-0. The best of the bunch was a 77-72 home win the Bengals’ last time out over previous No. 22 Stillwater (2-1). Junior guard Ethan Pettis leads the team in scoring at 19.7 points per game. Senior wing Ryan Bohlman is right there at 17.3 PPG. Blaine’s eclipsed 70 points in every game with a 79-74 victory at Forest Lake (0-2) and 70-63 victory at St. Michael-Albertville (1-1). It’s been impressive to see the turnaround from a 7-20 campaign last season. More chances are coming this week for the Bengals to prove themselves.

24. Robbinsdale Armstrong (1-0)

Last week’s ranking: Unranked

This week’s games: Dec. 13 at Coon Rapids (2-1), Dec. 15 vs. No. 23 Blaine (3-0), Dec. 17 vs. Cretin-Derham Hall (1-1) in Osseo

Ranking rationale: The Falcons survived a thriller in their season opener to down previous No. 20 Rosemount (0-2) 53-51 at the Breakdown Tip-Off Classic in Hopkins. Robbinsdale Armstrong held Rosemount’s Anish Ramlall, who was coming off a 28-point performance vs. current No. 20 Maple Grove (2-0), to 15 points. The Falcons had four in double figures topped by 13 for junior forward Seth Newbern. It was a gritty performance for a team that finished 13-15 overall last season that lacked many resume-padding wins. More chances to increase their profile are coming with a trio of games this week against teams with a combined 6-2 record.

25. Mankato East (3-0)

Last week’s ranking: Unranked

This week’s games: Dec. 15 at Northfield (0-1), Dec. 17 vs. Winona (1-0)

Ranking rationale: The Cougars have yet to be challenged through three games. They won 70-49 at New Prague (0-4), 79-57 vs. Austin (0-1) and 92-59 at St. Peter (0-4). Mankato East lost a good chunk of production that went 23-9 last season and finished third at the Class 3A state tournament. The cupboard isn’t bare with 6-foot-6 junior wing Carson Schweim leading with 17 points per game based on two games logged on Minnesota Basketball Hub. In two games, senior guard Giles Lancaster averages 16 points per night and is among those expected to see their roles increase in 2022-23. Austin is usually one of the Big 9 Conference title contenders, so a 22-point win is impressive.