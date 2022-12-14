'You Would See It Play Out': Meghan Markle Became 'Scapegoat' For The Palace As Feud With Royal Family Raged On

MEGA

Meghan Markle allegedly became a "scapegoat" for the palace in order to squash other negative press about the family, RadarOnline.com has learned.

That claim and more are laid bare in an explosive final trailer for the Netflix docuseries Harry & Meghan , set to be released on the streaming platform Thursday, December 15.

"There was a real kind of war against Meghan and I've certainly seen evidence there was negative briefing from the Palace against Prince Harry and Meghan to suit other peoples' agendas," said Jenny Afia , a partner at Schillings Law Firm in London.

A friend of Markle's echoed those remarks and said the Duchess of Sussex was often blamed for drama within the royal family.

"They would feed stories on her whether they were true or not to avoid other less favorable stories being printed," shared Lucy Fraser , a former PR manager.

Markle said she experienced it herself and would watch it unfold.

"You would see it play out," she stated. "A story about someone in the family would pop up for a minute, and they'd go: 'We've got to make that go away.'"

Afia claimed the negative press about Markle's estrangement from her father, Thomas Markle , was the "final straw" for the Duchess, who previously said she was "fed to the wolves."

Buckingham Palace declined to comment amid the Netflix firestorm.

RadarOnline.com exclusively learned the royal family sees Harry & Meghan as a money grab , according to an insider.

"Harry's father, King Charles III , knows Harry and Meghan struck a $100 million deal with Netflix," said a well-placed source.

"They've done this show purely for financial gain, and it's full of lies. Charles understands that Harry feels he could have been a better father, but at the same time, he doesn't think he and the rest of the family deserve to be attacked and shamed like this. Harry and Meghan have hit the point of no return."

Despite the animosity it caused with his relatives, both Harry and Meghan have made it clear they won't be silenced ahead of the release of his memoir, Spare .