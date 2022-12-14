CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WV News) — Dec. 23 and Dec. 30 will be half-day state holidays for public employees, Gov. Jim Justice announced Friday. “In recognition of the hard work accomplished by the public employees of this State throughout the past year, and in acknowledgement of the holiday season, it is fitting and proper that the public employees of this State be given this additional time off to spend an extended and enjoyable holiday with their loved ones,” Justice said.

WEST VIRGINIA STATE ・ 4 HOURS AGO