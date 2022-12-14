ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Maryland State

ISP PRODIGI receives West Virginia LEAD grant

CHARLESTON — Internet service provider PRODIGI, in collaboration with the Preston County Commission and Economic Development Authority, has been awarded two Line Extension Advancement and Development grants to construct 150 miles of fiber optic network in Preston County, according to Gov. Jim Justice. The grants are the most recent...
Fridays before Christmas, New Year's half-day holidays for West Virginia

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WV News) — Dec. 23 and Dec. 30 will be half-day state holidays for public employees, Gov. Jim Justice announced Friday. “In recognition of the hard work accomplished by the public employees of this State throughout the past year, and in acknowledgement of the holiday season, it is fitting and proper that the public employees of this State be given this additional time off to spend an extended and enjoyable holiday with their loved ones,” Justice said.
Alabama plant owned by W.V. governor's family fined $925,000

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) — A company owned by the family of West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice is paying a $925,000 fine to an Alabama health agency, after it shut down a coke plant it said was leaking polluting gases. Under a consent decree approved Wednesday by a state court...
West Virginia's public insurance system on track for short-term funding, long-term fears

West Virginia Education Association President Dale Lee said future PEIA financial projection shortfalls are old news requiring new attention. Following a statewide series of public comment sessions, a now finalized PEIA plan has no premium increases in 2023 and 2024 for state employees or retirees. Premiums will go up 9.7 percent for non-state participants.
