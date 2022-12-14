ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dixon, MO

17-year-old from Dixon dies after single-car crash

By Ben Gilbert
 2 days ago

MARIES COUNTY, Mo. — A teenager from Dixon was killed after a crash occurred on Tuesday, Dec. 14.

According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol crash report, the 17-year-old was traveling westbound on Highway N around 10:30 p.m. when the SUV traveled off the left side of the roadway and struck a tree. The SUV then caught fire.

The teenager was pronounced dead at the scene.

This is Troop I’s 35th fatal crash in 2022.

