17-year-old from Dixon dies after single-car crash

MARIES COUNTY, Mo. — A teenager from Dixon was killed after a crash occurred on Tuesday, Dec. 14.

According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol crash report, the 17-year-old was traveling westbound on Highway N around 10:30 p.m. when the SUV traveled off the left side of the roadway and struck a tree. The SUV then caught fire.

The teenager was pronounced dead at the scene.

This is Troop I’s 35th fatal crash in 2022.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KOLR - OzarksFirst.com.