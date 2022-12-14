ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘Superfunk earthship’ hides behind this otherwise normal Washington home. Check it out

By TJ Macias
The News Tribune
 8 days ago

When you first lay eyes on this charming house that’s on the real estate market in Gold Bar, Washington, you’ll probably notice its beautiful surroundings and its gorgeous views. But dig a little deeper and you’ll stumble upon its fun secret in the backyard.

The three-bedroom, 2.5-bathroom house — which is listed for $550,000 — has a cool earthship in the backyard. Oh, and a music studio in the garage, which seems to match the tone of the earthship.

“The home is booked out year-round via Airbnb as it is one of the last stops before Stevens Pass,” the listing on Realtor.com says.

Interior Screen grab from Realtor

“Spacious eco-friendly studio(Earthship)in the backyard where you can spend summer days & winter nights living off the land,” the listing continues. “This home is the only one with river access from the backyard. See the salmon run from your secluded river beach during late August early fall. This is an outdoor person’s dream.”

Family room Screen grab from Realtor

The main residence, which is a comfortable 1,585 square feet, is cozy and comes complete with a fireplace for warming up and a funky decor combined with a sunshine yellow, french farmhouse chicness.

Interior Screen grab from Realtor

The home caught the attention of Friday Night Zillow , a Twitter segment run by Bloomberg reporter Steven Dennis where he highlights unique houses on the real estate market all over the country.

Bathroom Screen grab from Realtor

“Investment property alert!” Dennis tweeted. “$550K gets us a Superfunk Earthship plus a nice house w/recording studio near Stevens Pass in Washington state. We should buy it for the FNZ timeshare fund.”

Garage Screen grab from Realtor

Gold Bar is in the Seattle area.

