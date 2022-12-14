ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Newburgh, NY

State’s newest casino set to open in Newburgh

By Harrison Gereau
WETM 18 News
WETM 18 News
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=24cFD3_0jiQ9qLU00

NEWBURGH, N.Y. ( NEWS10 ) — New Yorkers will soon have a new place to strike it rich. The state’s newest casino, Resorts World Hudson Valley (RWHV), is slated to open on Wednesday, December 28, at 10 a.m.

Located in Orange County at the Newburgh Mall, the casino will feature 50,000 square feet of gaming and hospitality space including 1,200 state-of-the-art slot machines and electronic table games, along with the Resorts World Bet Sports Bar.

“Resorts World Hudson Valley represents a shared vision that we, along with our partners in Orange County, had to create an entertainment destination that will attract hundreds of thousands of guests and visitors, while providing tremendous benefits to the local, regional and statewide community,” said Robert DeSalvio, President, Genting Americas East. “We are delighted to open our doors this holiday season and welcome everyone to Resorts World Hudson Valley!”

Saratoga Casino holdings purchases Mississippi hotel

Company executives said the opening of RWHV will bring 250 full-time jobs with an average annual wage of $72,000, including salary and benefits. RWHV will contribute an estimated $65 million in taxes every year to support New York State public schools, the executives noted. To date, Resorts World properties throughout the state have contributed more than $3.6 billion to the cause.

“The casino will also provide a halo effect inside of the mall property it inhabits, playing a crucial role in a revitalization plan to benefit current tenants at the Newburgh Mall and attract new ones,” a spokesperson for the casino said in a written statement. Resorts World Hudson Valley is Genting’s third entertainment destination in New York, joining Resorts World Catskills in Monticello and Resorts World New York City in Queens. Across its three properties, Genting has invested more than $1.2 billion, including $50 million in RWHV.

TAKE 5 top-prize winning ticket sold in Albany

Resorts World Hudson Valley guests are encouraged to sign up for Genting Rewards, Resorts World’s loyalty program. Membership is free with a valid photo ID and will provide you with “exclusive access to unique offerings,” according to a spokesperson.

New Yorkers struggling with a gambling problem, or who know someone who is, can find help online , by calling the free, confidential HOPEline at (877) 846-7369 , or by texting HOPENY (467369). Standard text rates may apply.

Comments / 3

MARC NETEL
2d ago

Lets See 👀 what kinds of troubles this Casino will bring to Newburgh that it don't ALREADY have "Only Time will Tell" 🙏🙏🙏

Reply
2
 

WETM 18 News

WETM 18 News

