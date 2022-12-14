Read full article on original website
Change is coming in Paid Family Leave: See if you are eligible for the weekly payment of $1,130 offered by officialsMark StarNew York City, NY
Cash for NY families: Direct payments could be out by Andrew Gounardes as part of new proposal worth millionsMark StarNew York City, NY
Another Grocery Store is Permanently ClosingBryan DijkhuizenBrooklyn, NY
When Kathy Hochul has announced millions in funding, why do some immigrants look unhappy?Mark StarNew York City, NY
New York Mets Aggressively Trying To Trade Former All-StarOnlyHomers
Living Alone At 21 In New York City: 6 Months Later
Hello! My name is Reyin Jasmine, I am a full-time content creator and entrepreneur of Rey Of Sunshine hair products and The Jasmine Collective, a social media agency. I’m 21 and not in school and live in New York City. I have been living on the Island *do you know where Manhattan is? Yea! It’s on an island!*
brickunderground.com
From Midtown West to the Lower East Side: I left a pricey shared rental to buy a luxury waterfront condo
Tired of splitting $4,000 a month for a shared one-bedroom rental in Midtown West, Emporia Meng decides to invest in her own apartment in a Downtown neighborhood close to friends. Besides landing a dream home, she discovers a new career path. Here's her story. I was born in Malaysia and...
New Yorker Warns Visitors of Scam Near Rockefeller Christmas Tree
This is a common warning to first-time visitors to NYC.
fox29.com
You can rent a massive billboard in New York's Times Square for $150
NEW YORK - Have you ever dreamed of appearing on a giant billboard above New York City’s Times Square? Perhaps you’d like to wish your mother a "happy birthday" in a memorable way or ask a loved one to join you in marriage. People can now post their...
Hochul & Adams’ ‘vision’ for post-COVID New York gets it almost entirely wrong
No cheers for Mayor Eric Adams and Gov. Kathy Hochul’s “shared vision” for a post-COVID-19 New York City, which they touted at an Association for a Better New York event this week.Their assessment of the city’s current troubled economic situation under-plays the most critical issue: unchecked crime. Their prescriptions for change are vague, quixotic and mostly toothless. And though it’s nice to know they’re (supposedly) on the same page about not soaking the rich with more taxes, most of the other pages they share are wrong. They relied on a report titled “Making New York Work For Everyone,” reflecting the efforts of...
manhattanexpressnews.nyc
Year in Review: The five best art exhibits we saw in 2022
In NYC, we’re spoiled with blockbuster art exhibitions, a vast gallery scene and prodigious public art. When looking back over 2022, considering the hundreds of visual art shows to grace the city this year, there are five that we’ll be talking about long after December 31. It was...
NBC New York
NYC Firefighter, Married Dad of 2, Won't Survive Head Injury Suffered in Fall: Officials
A New York City firefighter and married father of two who was hurt in a training accident at his firehouse earlier this week will not survive his injuries -- and his family has opted to donate his organs, officials announced Friday. William Moon II, a 21-year FDNY veteran, fell about...
NBC New York
Can Empty Manhattan Office Buildings Be Turned Into Apartments?
Three years of a pandemic has heavily impacted New York City, and in many aspects, the city is still not fully back to normal. Crowds have returned, particularly at holiday hot spots, but some office buildings remain sitting empty. But now there's a plan to fill those empty spots — not with offices, but with living spaces.
manhattanexpressnews.nyc
These 10 NYC neighborhoods will be the hottest ones to watch in 2023
Once again, StreetEasy just released its list of New York City neighborhoods to watch in the upcoming here—and we’re here for it. Before we present you with the full ranking, which you can also find right here, a few highlights: Queens seems to be the place to be, with a total of four neighborhoods making it to the top 10 (the most of any borough!). This doesn’t surprise us: overall, Queens offers more affordable rent prices and easier access to Manhattan than other outer boroughs—two aspects that prospective home buyers and renters certainly pay attention to.
fox5ny.com
2 women attack and rob Brooklyn bodega worker
NEW YORK - Two women are accused of attacking a Brooklyn bodega worker and then stealing around $1,500 in merchandise. The NYPD says it happened on Friday, Dec. 2, 2022, at the Bushwick Minimart on Bushwick Ave. Police say the women went in just before midnight and started grabbing items....
manhattanexpressnews.nyc
Penthouse sells in Hoboken for $4.65M — a city condo record
Here’s some tea from the Harborside Lofts at Hudson Tea in Hoboken, N.J. The property, once home to football star Eli Manning and former New Jersey Governor Jon Corzine, has a new record under its belt. No, not the Hoboken condo record that Manning himself broke in 2018 with...
brickunderground.com
What to know about buying in Hollis, Queens, a quiet area with good transit options but few listings
The southeastern Queens community of Hollis, a hip-hop haven that gave us producer Russell Simmons, LL Cool J, and the rappers of Run-D.M.C. who wrote the hit “Christmas in Hollis,” is small and serene but close to what’s happening. The middle-class neighborhood was the site of the...
Housing Works To Open New York's First Cannabis Store on December 29
A Gap shop once located in a Manhattan retail property at Broadway and 8th Street has been vacant since the summer of 2020, and now is reopening. Cannabis is legal in New York.Photo bySusan S. From Flickr.
Possible NYC Ferry expansion, including Staten Island-Brooklyn connection, on hold
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- New Yorkers hoping to see the city’s fast ferry system expanded with additional routes will have to wait a few years before officials even start considering the possibility. In August 2021, Staten Island finally joined the NYC Ferry system with the launch of its St....
manhattanexpressnews.nyc
Marcus Samuelsson on his new Chelsea restaurant Hav & Mar
Marcus Samuelsson is a household name near and far. The latest from the owner of Red Rooster in Harlem and Marcus at the Four Seasons Hotel Montreal, among others, just landed in Chelsea. “I really wanted to think about the restaurant in Chelsea as being part of the iconic creative...
manhattanexpressnews.nyc
You can interact with over 1 million NYC trees through this awesome new map
We love maps and this one is particularly magnificent: NYC Parks just launched a new interactive tool that catalogues nearly 1,000,000 NYC trees and allows users to interact with each one. Simply called NYC Tree Map, the website highlights the specific location of each park and street tree in the...
Fake cop punches man he was trying to scam in New York City
NEW YORK, NY – A fake cop got violent when his police impersonation routine went south during an attempted robbery. On December 11th, two men met near 21st Avenue and 83rd Street in Brooklyn to complete an online sale transaction at around 5:35 pm. During the transaction, the buyer claimed to be a police officer and assaulted the 29-year-old seller, punching him in the face. The police impersonator then robbed the victim and fled the scene. NYPD detectives released a video of the incident and are asking the public to assist in identifying the assailant. The post Fake cop punches man he was trying to scam in New York City appeared first on Shore News Network.
FDNY: Firefighter from LI will not survive injuries from fall at Brooklyn firehouse
FDNY firefighter William P. Moon II fell 20 feet while preparing for a drill at Rescue Company 2 in Brooklyn.
abandonedspaces.com
Is the Brooklyn Bridge Cursed? The Horrific History of the Iconic Landmark
The Gilded Age era of New York grew brighter than ever on the day the Brooklyn Bridge was completed in 1883. Dubbed “the Eighth Wonder of the World,” the bridge took 14 years to complete and is now synonymous with New York City’s iconic skyline. But beneath the wrought iron and the waters of the East River lies a rarely-told, sinister truth about the bridge. A total of $15 million was spent to build the Brooklyn Bridge, but the countless lives lost in the process proved to be a much greater cost.
Newer Broadway shows fight to stay on the stage in NYC
NEW YORK (PIX11) — It’s been a short-lived stay on Broadway, for some newer productions who can’t seem to keep up with ticket sales. While other top-grossing shows keep their curtains rising, many question Broadway’s success and its future. One of the major blows during the pandemic was when the lights went dark on Broadway.The […]
