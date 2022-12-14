ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

Reyin Jasmine

Living Alone At 21 In New York City: 6 Months Later

Hello! My name is Reyin Jasmine, I am a full-time content creator and entrepreneur of Rey Of Sunshine hair products and The Jasmine Collective, a social media agency. I’m 21 and not in school and live in New York City. I have been living on the Island *do you know where Manhattan is? Yea! It’s on an island!*
NEW YORK CITY, NY
New York Post

Hochul & Adams’ ‘vision’ for post-COVID New York gets it almost entirely wrong

No cheers for Mayor Eric Adams and Gov. Kathy Hochul’s “shared vision” for a post-COVID-19 New York City, which they touted at an Association for a Better New York event this week.Their assessment of the city’s current troubled economic situation under-plays the most critical issue: unchecked crime. Their prescriptions for change are vague, quixotic and mostly toothless. And though it’s nice to know they’re (supposedly) on the same page about not soaking the rich with more taxes, most of the other pages they share are wrong. They relied on a report titled “Making New York Work For Everyone,” reflecting the efforts of...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
manhattanexpressnews.nyc

Year in Review: The five best art exhibits we saw in 2022

In NYC, we’re spoiled with blockbuster art exhibitions, a vast gallery scene and prodigious public art. When looking back over 2022, considering the hundreds of visual art shows to grace the city this year, there are five that we’ll be talking about long after December 31. It was...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
NBC New York

Can Empty Manhattan Office Buildings Be Turned Into Apartments?

Three years of a pandemic has heavily impacted New York City, and in many aspects, the city is still not fully back to normal. Crowds have returned, particularly at holiday hot spots, but some office buildings remain sitting empty. But now there's a plan to fill those empty spots — not with offices, but with living spaces.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
manhattanexpressnews.nyc

These 10 NYC neighborhoods will be the hottest ones to watch in 2023

Once again, StreetEasy just released its list of New York City neighborhoods to watch in the upcoming here—and we’re here for it. Before we present you with the full ranking, which you can also find right here, a few highlights: Queens seems to be the place to be, with a total of four neighborhoods making it to the top 10 (the most of any borough!). This doesn’t surprise us: overall, Queens offers more affordable rent prices and easier access to Manhattan than other outer boroughs—two aspects that prospective home buyers and renters certainly pay attention to.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
fox5ny.com

2 women attack and rob Brooklyn bodega worker

NEW YORK - Two women are accused of attacking a Brooklyn bodega worker and then stealing around $1,500 in merchandise. The NYPD says it happened on Friday, Dec. 2, 2022, at the Bushwick Minimart on Bushwick Ave. Police say the women went in just before midnight and started grabbing items....
BROOKLYN, NY
manhattanexpressnews.nyc

Penthouse sells in Hoboken for $4.65M — a city condo record

Here’s some tea from the Harborside Lofts at Hudson Tea in Hoboken, N.J. The property, once home to football star Eli Manning and former New Jersey Governor Jon Corzine, has a new record under its belt. No, not the Hoboken condo record that Manning himself broke in 2018 with...
HOBOKEN, NJ
manhattanexpressnews.nyc

Marcus Samuelsson on his new Chelsea restaurant Hav & Mar

Marcus Samuelsson is a household name near and far. The latest from the owner of Red Rooster in Harlem and Marcus at the Four Seasons Hotel Montreal, among others, just landed in Chelsea. “I really wanted to think about the restaurant in Chelsea as being part of the iconic creative...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Shore News Network

Fake cop punches man he was trying to scam in New York City

NEW YORK, NY – A fake cop got violent when his police impersonation routine went south during an attempted robbery. On December 11th, two men met near 21st Avenue and 83rd Street in Brooklyn to complete an online sale transaction at around 5:35 pm. During the transaction, the buyer claimed to be a police officer and assaulted the 29-year-old seller, punching him in the face. The police impersonator then robbed the victim and fled the scene. NYPD detectives released a video of the incident and are asking the public to assist in identifying the assailant. The post Fake cop punches man he was trying to scam in New York City appeared first on Shore News Network.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
abandonedspaces.com

Is the Brooklyn Bridge Cursed? The Horrific History of the Iconic Landmark

The Gilded Age era of New York grew brighter than ever on the day the Brooklyn Bridge was completed in 1883. Dubbed “the Eighth Wonder of the World,” the bridge took 14 years to complete and is now synonymous with New York City’s iconic skyline. But beneath the wrought iron and the waters of the East River lies a rarely-told, sinister truth about the bridge. A total of $15 million was spent to build the Brooklyn Bridge, but the countless lives lost in the process proved to be a much greater cost.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
PIX11

Newer Broadway shows fight to stay on the stage in NYC

NEW YORK (PIX11) — It’s been a short-lived stay on Broadway, for some newer productions who can’t seem to keep up with ticket sales. While other top-grossing shows keep their curtains rising, many question Broadway’s success and its future. One of the major blows during the pandemic was when the lights went dark on Broadway.The […]
NEW YORK CITY, NY

