Read full article on original website
Related
One Disney Park Is Officially Closed Indefinitely
Walt Disney World offers so much to do! The theme park located in Florida holds Magic Kingdom, EPCOT, Hollywood Studios, Animal Kingdom, various resorts, and more. If you want to beat the harsh Florida heat, especially during the summer months, you may want to visit one of Disney’s water parks.
My family of 4 spent $275 a night on a room in a moderate Disney World resort, and we had so much space
Disney's Port Orleans Resort – French Quarter is a moderate resort near the theme parks, and my husband, kids, and I loved the space and amenities.
Disney World was my favorite park to visit for the holidays for 30 years, but now I think Universal is better
The Orlando theme parks have their own events for the holidays, but I preferred the food, decor, entertainment, and overall experience at Universal.
Here’s How Much It Cost To Go To Disney World the Year You Were Born
It's not cheap to go to Disney World, but has that always been the case? See what ticket prices were like back in the early days.
disneyfoodblog.com
BIG PLANS Announced for Walt Disney’s Plane
With the 100th anniversary of the Walt Disney Company on its way, lots of new things are coming. We’ve seen details about when the anniversary celebrations will reach Disneyland and we’ve gotten a peek at new 100th Anniversary merchandise that’ll be online soon. But that doesn’t mean some older pieces of Disney history aren’t getting some love too. During the D23 Expo, we got to admire the restored outside of Walt Disney’s plane — the Mouse. And soon another part of The Mouse will be changing.
Man Offers Girlfriend to Live With Him Rent Free but Rescinds His Offer When His Friends Call Her a "Gold Digger"
50% of couples consider moving in together after one year. But the couple in this story waited three years to move in together. Unfortunately, their living situation didn't go well for long.
I paid $15 per person for Disney's Genie+ service for part of my family's Disney World vacation — here's how it works and when I think it's worth it
My family used Genie+ on our first day at Disney World in Magic Kingdom and Epcot, but decided not to use it the next day at Animal Kingdom and Hollywood Studios.
disneyfoodblog.com
Magic Kingdom Is SOLD OUT for Several Days in Disney World Next Week
The holidays are in full swing in Disney World, and there are ways to celebrate almost wherever you go. From Festival of the Holidays in EPCOT to Mickey’s Very Merry Christmas Party in Magic Kingdom, there are many reasons why the parks get crowded this time of the year. The best thing to do is to have a plan and pack your patience. So, if you’re going to be in Disney World next week, let’s take a look at the park hours and park pass availability so you can plan accordingly!
disneyfoodblog.com
New Genie+ CHANGE Now Live in Disney World
Ever since Genie+ launched in Disney World in 2021, we’ve seen a LOT of changes to the system. With Genie+, you pay each day of your trip to access Lightning Lanes around the parks (price starts at $15 per person, per day and fluctuates depending on the day). Think of the Lightning Lanes like the former FastPass lines — they allow you to get on attractions faster than if you stood in the standby queue. You’ll need to book your Lightning Lane choices through the My Disney Experience app, and starting today, there’s a change in the booking process for Disney World!
Disney World And Disneyland Are Making A Big Change To Genie+, And It's About Time
Genie+ is adding a feature that honestly should have been there on day one.
Thrillist
Disney Announces Closing Date for Splash Mountain
Editor's Note: We know COVID-19 is continuing to impact your travel plans. Should you travel now, be sure to familiarize yourself with the CDC’s latest guidance on domestic and international travel as well as local requirements, protocols, and restrictions for both your destination upon your arrival and your home city upon your return. Be safe out there.
disneyfoodblog.com
How to Get One of Disney World’s NEWEST Popcorn Buckets Without a Park Ticket
When a new Disney collectible is released, it can be a struggle to get your hands on one of the highly sought-after items. We’ve seen guests queue for hours for brand-new Disney merch, including some popcorn buckets (remember the dramatic saga of the Figment popcorn bucket??)! One of the best ways for Disney to alleviate these bottlenecks is by offering new releases at multiple merchandise locations. That’s exactly what’s happening now!
Disney Quietly Makes a Big Theme Park Change
Walt Disney Co. (DIS) - Get Free Report has to balance quite a few things when it comes to its theme parks. First, it needs to deliver a good-enough experience that park visitors will want to come back, while also telling their friends about their positive experience. Second, the company...
Disney World and Disneyland Remove a Popular Ride, Plan a New One
Disney (DIS) - Get Free Report has been working through the past couple of years to reimagine Disney’s iconic Splash Mountain ride. The slow-moving log ride at both Disneyland Park in Anaheim, Calif., and Disney World in Orlando, Fla., will be replaced as the parks need to part ways with the controversial ride that features the "Song of the South" theme.
How much is a Disney World ticket? More than ever for three parks. See how much prices went up.
The price range for each Disney World park now varies by both date and location with Magic Kingdom topping out at $189 per day.
disneytips.com
Disney Might Bring the Original Journey Into Imagination Back to EPCOT
Will the Walt Disney World Resort finally restore Journey Into Imagination with Figment to its beloved original EPCOT form? It could be be a real possibility?. The classic Journey Into Imagination ride opened in the 1980s at EPCOT’s Imagination Pavilion and with it, introduced that lovable fellow, Figment. In the attraction, a character designed by Tony Baxter called the Dreamfinder and his sidekick, Figment the dragon, took EPCOT Center Guests through a world of creativity and expression.
WDW News Today
Disney Cruise Line Confirms Purchase of Unfinished Ship, Florida Man Chugs Beer & Fights Police on Skyliner, Annual Passholders Golden Tapstiles at Magic Kingdom, & More :Daily Recap (11/16/22)
Get ready for your taste buds to blast off! Cosmic Ray’s Starlight Cafe is now home to the new Rocket Hot Chicken Sandwich. Disneyland Resort will resume selling Magic Key Passes today. The virtual queue to purchase a new Magic Key Pass is officially open. Disneyland Resort is utilizing...
disneyfoodblog.com
The Secret Reason Disney World Doesn’t Want Your Money
At the International Association of Amusement Parks and Attractions convention held last month in Orlando, about 30,000 industry leaders gathered to discuss the latest trends in food, festivals, and rides. And then, there was a session with the title: “Is Cash Dead?”. Why would a theme park convention be...
disneyfoodblog.com
NEWS: Disney Sued Over Genie+ System
The Walt Disney Company is no stranger to lawsuits, and it seems they’ll now have to face another one. Disney is currently involved in 2 lawsuits (one related to Disneyland and another related to Disney World) about its Park Pass system. Lawsuits have also been brought against Disney in relation to the Rise of the Resistance ride design and even movie releases. But now a huge Disney system is the subject of a lawsuit — this time, it’s all about Genie+.
These $25 Yoga Pants on Amazon Have Over 6,800 5-Star Reviews
We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
The List
60K+
Followers
42K+
Post
32M+
Views
ABOUT
The List is a women's entertainment news and lifestyle site with a twist. We pride ourselves on being original and well-researched, and we don't sugarcoat things. We cover friendship, love, moving on, and everything in between.https://www.thelist.com/
Comments / 0