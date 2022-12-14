ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

outsidemagazine

The Plus-Size Outdoor Apparel Market Is Booming

Outside's long reads email newsletter features our strongest writing, most ambitious reporting, and award-winning storytelling about the outdoors. Sign up today. As I stood atop a hill surrounded by gorgeous Vermont foliage with my friend and fellow plus-size adventurer Arwen Turner, we found ourselves chatting with a guy who asked how we met.
WWD

Marsèll Makes Handbag Push

Footwear label Marsèll is committing to the handbag and leather goods categories. For spring 2023, the brand is introducing its first full-fledged range after it tested the waters for the past 20 years with small capsules and a few styles regularly flanking the core shoe business.More from WWDAnya Hindmarch's Bags That Work Capsule CollectionLuxury Handbag Resale Firm Rebag to Sell Rare Hermès Himalayan Birkin'Emily in Paris' Season 3 Premiere Red Carpet Fetes Lily Collins, Ashley Park & More Stars The brand installed a creative team and beefed up its manufacturing capacity with new hires of dedicated artisans. Marco Cima, cofounder and creative director,...
Sourcing Journal

H&M Puts Cactus Leather in Eco-Focused Kids’ Line

H&M’s latest kidswear collection features cactus leather and sequins made from plastic bottles. The first children’s line from H&M’s Innovation Stories initiative pairs kid-minded designs with ecologically preferred materials and production processes. Dubbed “Imagine That,” the range splashes bright colors on retro-inspired prints and textures. Available on hm.com, the seventh installment of the environmentally conscious collection includes streetwear-influenced silhouettes with a palette of pinks, purples and oranges, along with psychedelic prints and motifs. Each piece contains recycled, organic or bio-based content, from a long-sleeve multicolor T-shirt made with a blend of organic cotton and Texloop recycled cotton, to a taffeta top made with...
Sourcing Journal

Air Jordan, Yeezy and Nike Dunks Dominate, But This Brand Is Breaking Through

Goat Group has released its first annual Alias seller report. “Everyone is always looking at what comes next in sneakers and fashion,” Eddy Lu, co-founder and CEO of Goat Group, said. “This report highlights some of the most notable trends in 2022 that shifted culture and the entire fashion industry, while also giving insight into what we might see in 2023.” Alias is the official selling app of Goat and Fight Club, with the Alias report leveraging propriety in-house data collected from over 40 million members in 170 countries across all three platforms. Nike Dunks outsold Air Jordan 1s this year, driving almost...
hypebeast.com

Air Jordan 5 "Mars for Her" Is Styled With Fiery Midsole Spikes

Jordan Brand had another successful year of sneaker releases, and as 2022 winds down to a close, it’s already giving us a sneak peek into what shoes it’s got in store for 2023. In the pipeline for Michael Jordan’s sportswear company is the Air Jordan 5 “Mars for Her” for the ladies which has appeared by way of detailed imagery.
hypebeast.com

SoleFly's Air Jordan 13 Collaboration Is Inspired by Michael Jordan's Yacht

Art collectors, streetwear brands and cultural icons will be flocking down to Florida this week for Art Basel, and one imprint that is chiming in on all of the action with a special release is SoleFly. The Miami-based retailer is reprising its partnership with Jordan Brand, this time to fashion its own Air Jordan 13 rendition inspired by one of Michael Jordan‘s favorite pastimes — yachting.
hypebeast.com

Vans and Timberland Reveal First-Ever Collaboration

For the first time in footwear history, Vans and Timberland have joined forces for a collaborative capsule. Celebrating the 30th anniversary of the former label’s iconic Half Cab, the duo has come together for an entirely new hybrid silhouette that’s half skate shoe and half hiking boot, dubbed the Vans Skateboarding x Timberland Half Cab Hiker.
Well+Good

Podiatrists Love These Sneaker Brands—And They’re Secretly on Sale at Nordstrom Right Now

If you’re in the market for new running shoes, and think you’ve missed the boat on all the Black Friday and Cyber Monday savings—you’re going to want to check out Nordstrom ASAP. The retailer has major deals on running shoes from brands like Nike, APL, and Adidas that are beloved by runners and podiatrists alike—and they're going fast, with no signs of slowing down until they sell out.
hotnewhiphop.com

Air Jordan 23 “Year Of The Rabbit” Unveiled

The Air Jordan 23 is set to make a comeback. Michael Jordan has released a lot of shoes throughout his career, and one of them is the Air Jordan 23. This was always going to be an important shoe for him as it bears his iconic number. Overall, it is definitely an interesting shoe thanks to patterned uppers and some script on the toe box.
hotnewhiphop.com

Kyrie Irving Gaining Interest From These Sneaker Companies

Kyrie Irving is in search of a new sneaker deal. Kyrie Irving has been dealing with quite a bit as of late. Of course, he lost his deal with Nike following his unfortunate post on social media. Although Kyrie has apologized for his actions, Nike has decided to drop him from the brand. Now, Kyrie will have to look elsewhere for a sneaker deal.
The Independent

Aldi’s sell-out heated clothes airer will be back in stock on this date

Whether it’s using an electric blanket, portable heater or dehumidifier, owing to the soaring energy prices, we’re all searching for ways to keep costs down. And when it comes to doing the laundry, there’s one appliance you may need to invest in, it’s a heated clothes airer. While a tumble dryer can cost up to £1.55 an hour to operate (depending on the model), a heated airer is a far more energy-efficient way to dry your clothes, as it is likely to cost less than 40p an hour to run.With so many models on the market (and some on the...
Essence

Telfar Shopping Bags Get A New Look With Patent Leather

Telfeezy continues to drop classic pieces reimagined in patent leather. Telfar, culturally known as the Bushwick Birkin, is looking a little different these days, and we are not mad at it. This is the first time the “Shopping Bag” has gotten a new look sans a collaboration, the most recent collab being with the Canadian brand Mooseknuckles. The designer has been dropping the most amazing pieces since 2005, and since the bag security program getting your hands on one has never been easier as they sell out within minutes. Now the Shopping Bag looks even more sleek and chic in patent leather, coming in red and black iterations of the original matte Shopping Bag.
hotnewhiphop.com

Air Jordan 1 High OG “Washed Black” Drops In 2023: Best Look Yet

Quite a few Air Jordan 1 models are going to drop next year. In any given year, you can expect more than a few Air Jordan 1 High OG colorways to be released. This is a shoe that will never get old, and the nostalgia factor certainly works in its favor. Additionally, it is a shoe that is packed full of history.
E! News

These $25 Yoga Pants on Amazon Have Over 6,800 5-Star Reviews

We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices.
Us Weekly

Arrives Before Christmas! This Flannel Shacket Is a Top Fashion Gift on Amazon

Ah, that last minute-holiday shopping scramble. That panicked moment when you realize you forgot someone on your gift list. That freakout when you realize someone had you on their shopping list when they weren't on yours. That frenzy […]
Us Weekly

The Ultimate Ingredient Duo for Fading Dark Spots — Fast and Naturally

When it comes to fading dark spots, ingredients matter. If you're anything like us, you've probably tried facials, esthetician appointments, and every mask under the sun. Exploring skin care products can be both fun and frustrating, especially when […]
Women's Health

Vuori's Secret Holiday Sale Includes Deals Up To 40% Off Leggings, Joggers, and More

Whether you're in a last-minute holiday gift rush (happens to the best of us) or you're just looking to treat yourself as another year wraps up, there are secret sales galore on the internet during the holiday season. Included in that list? Vuori, who makes a pair of joggers that literally made our top ten list.
hypebeast.com

Brazilian Streetwear Brand Piet and Oakley Collaborated on Reinterpreted Archive Pieces

Brazil streetwear brand Piet, headed by designer Pedro Andrade, has joined forces with iconic sunglasses label Oakley for a run of reimagined pieces from Oakley’s extensive archive. The range coincides with Piet’s 10th year anniversary, intertwining together nostalgic themes and the lasting influence Oakley has had in Brazil’s streetwear...

