The Plus-Size Outdoor Apparel Market Is Booming
Outside's long reads email newsletter features our strongest writing, most ambitious reporting, and award-winning storytelling about the outdoors. Sign up today. As I stood atop a hill surrounded by gorgeous Vermont foliage with my friend and fellow plus-size adventurer Arwen Turner, we found ourselves chatting with a guy who asked how we met.
Marsèll Makes Handbag Push
Footwear label Marsèll is committing to the handbag and leather goods categories. For spring 2023, the brand is introducing its first full-fledged range after it tested the waters for the past 20 years with small capsules and a few styles regularly flanking the core shoe business.More from WWDAnya Hindmarch's Bags That Work Capsule CollectionLuxury Handbag Resale Firm Rebag to Sell Rare Hermès Himalayan Birkin'Emily in Paris' Season 3 Premiere Red Carpet Fetes Lily Collins, Ashley Park & More Stars The brand installed a creative team and beefed up its manufacturing capacity with new hires of dedicated artisans. Marco Cima, cofounder and creative director,...
H&M Puts Cactus Leather in Eco-Focused Kids’ Line
H&M’s latest kidswear collection features cactus leather and sequins made from plastic bottles. The first children’s line from H&M’s Innovation Stories initiative pairs kid-minded designs with ecologically preferred materials and production processes. Dubbed “Imagine That,” the range splashes bright colors on retro-inspired prints and textures. Available on hm.com, the seventh installment of the environmentally conscious collection includes streetwear-influenced silhouettes with a palette of pinks, purples and oranges, along with psychedelic prints and motifs. Each piece contains recycled, organic or bio-based content, from a long-sleeve multicolor T-shirt made with a blend of organic cotton and Texloop recycled cotton, to a taffeta top made with...
Air Jordan, Yeezy and Nike Dunks Dominate, But This Brand Is Breaking Through
Goat Group has released its first annual Alias seller report. “Everyone is always looking at what comes next in sneakers and fashion,” Eddy Lu, co-founder and CEO of Goat Group, said. “This report highlights some of the most notable trends in 2022 that shifted culture and the entire fashion industry, while also giving insight into what we might see in 2023.” Alias is the official selling app of Goat and Fight Club, with the Alias report leveraging propriety in-house data collected from over 40 million members in 170 countries across all three platforms. Nike Dunks outsold Air Jordan 1s this year, driving almost...
Forever 21 And Baby Phat Team Up For A Y2K-Inspired Collection
The Forever 21 X Baby Phat winter-wonderland themed collection will offer all the staples you need for the cold months.
hypebeast.com
Air Jordan 5 "Mars for Her" Is Styled With Fiery Midsole Spikes
Jordan Brand had another successful year of sneaker releases, and as 2022 winds down to a close, it’s already giving us a sneak peek into what shoes it’s got in store for 2023. In the pipeline for Michael Jordan’s sportswear company is the Air Jordan 5 “Mars for Her” for the ladies which has appeared by way of detailed imagery.
hypebeast.com
SoleFly's Air Jordan 13 Collaboration Is Inspired by Michael Jordan's Yacht
Art collectors, streetwear brands and cultural icons will be flocking down to Florida this week for Art Basel, and one imprint that is chiming in on all of the action with a special release is SoleFly. The Miami-based retailer is reprising its partnership with Jordan Brand, this time to fashion its own Air Jordan 13 rendition inspired by one of Michael Jordan‘s favorite pastimes — yachting.
hypebeast.com
Vans and Timberland Reveal First-Ever Collaboration
For the first time in footwear history, Vans and Timberland have joined forces for a collaborative capsule. Celebrating the 30th anniversary of the former label’s iconic Half Cab, the duo has come together for an entirely new hybrid silhouette that’s half skate shoe and half hiking boot, dubbed the Vans Skateboarding x Timberland Half Cab Hiker.
Podiatrists Love These Sneaker Brands—And They’re Secretly on Sale at Nordstrom Right Now
If you’re in the market for new running shoes, and think you’ve missed the boat on all the Black Friday and Cyber Monday savings—you’re going to want to check out Nordstrom ASAP. The retailer has major deals on running shoes from brands like Nike, APL, and Adidas that are beloved by runners and podiatrists alike—and they're going fast, with no signs of slowing down until they sell out.
hotnewhiphop.com
Air Jordan 23 “Year Of The Rabbit” Unveiled
The Air Jordan 23 is set to make a comeback. Michael Jordan has released a lot of shoes throughout his career, and one of them is the Air Jordan 23. This was always going to be an important shoe for him as it bears his iconic number. Overall, it is definitely an interesting shoe thanks to patterned uppers and some script on the toe box.
hotnewhiphop.com
Kyrie Irving Gaining Interest From These Sneaker Companies
Kyrie Irving is in search of a new sneaker deal. Kyrie Irving has been dealing with quite a bit as of late. Of course, he lost his deal with Nike following his unfortunate post on social media. Although Kyrie has apologized for his actions, Nike has decided to drop him from the brand. Now, Kyrie will have to look elsewhere for a sneaker deal.
These Classic Eames Chairs Inspired a Sneaker Collection
Olivia Harvey is a freelance writer and award-winning scriptwriter from outside Boston, Massachusetts. She’s a big fan of scented candles, getting dressed up, and the 2005 film adaptation of Pride and Prejudice starring Keira Knightley. You can make sure she’s doing okay via Instagram and/or Twitter. Follow. published...
Aldi’s sell-out heated clothes airer will be back in stock on this date
Whether it’s using an electric blanket, portable heater or dehumidifier, owing to the soaring energy prices, we’re all searching for ways to keep costs down. And when it comes to doing the laundry, there’s one appliance you may need to invest in, it’s a heated clothes airer. While a tumble dryer can cost up to £1.55 an hour to operate (depending on the model), a heated airer is a far more energy-efficient way to dry your clothes, as it is likely to cost less than 40p an hour to run.With so many models on the market (and some on the...
Essence
Telfar Shopping Bags Get A New Look With Patent Leather
Telfeezy continues to drop classic pieces reimagined in patent leather. Telfar, culturally known as the Bushwick Birkin, is looking a little different these days, and we are not mad at it. This is the first time the “Shopping Bag” has gotten a new look sans a collaboration, the most recent collab being with the Canadian brand Mooseknuckles. The designer has been dropping the most amazing pieces since 2005, and since the bag security program getting your hands on one has never been easier as they sell out within minutes. Now the Shopping Bag looks even more sleek and chic in patent leather, coming in red and black iterations of the original matte Shopping Bag.
hotnewhiphop.com
Air Jordan 1 High OG “Washed Black” Drops In 2023: Best Look Yet
Quite a few Air Jordan 1 models are going to drop next year. In any given year, you can expect more than a few Air Jordan 1 High OG colorways to be released. This is a shoe that will never get old, and the nostalgia factor certainly works in its favor. Additionally, it is a shoe that is packed full of history.
These $25 Yoga Pants on Amazon Have Over 6,800 5-Star Reviews
We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
Arrives Before Christmas! This Flannel Shacket Is a Top Fashion Gift on Amazon
Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Ah, that last minute-holiday shopping scramble. That panicked moment when you realize you forgot someone on your gift list. That freakout when you realize someone had you on their shopping list when they weren’t on yours. That frenzy […]
The Ultimate Ingredient Duo for Fading Dark Spots — Fast and Naturally
Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services. When it comes to fading dark spots, ingredients matter. If you’re anything like us, you’ve probably tried facials, esthetician appointments, and every mask under the sun. Exploring skin care products can be both fun and frustrating, especially when […]
Women's Health
Vuori's Secret Holiday Sale Includes Deals Up To 40% Off Leggings, Joggers, and More
Whether you're in a last-minute holiday gift rush (happens to the best of us) or you're just looking to treat yourself as another year wraps up, there are secret sales galore on the internet during the holiday season. Included in that list? Vuori, who makes a pair of joggers that literally made our top ten list.
hypebeast.com
Brazilian Streetwear Brand Piet and Oakley Collaborated on Reinterpreted Archive Pieces
Brazil streetwear brand Piet, headed by designer Pedro Andrade, has joined forces with iconic sunglasses label Oakley for a run of reimagined pieces from Oakley’s extensive archive. The range coincides with Piet’s 10th year anniversary, intertwining together nostalgic themes and the lasting influence Oakley has had in Brazil’s streetwear...
