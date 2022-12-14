Telfeezy continues to drop classic pieces reimagined in patent leather. Telfar, culturally known as the Bushwick Birkin, is looking a little different these days, and we are not mad at it. This is the first time the “Shopping Bag” has gotten a new look sans a collaboration, the most recent collab being with the Canadian brand Mooseknuckles. The designer has been dropping the most amazing pieces since 2005, and since the bag security program getting your hands on one has never been easier as they sell out within minutes. Now the Shopping Bag looks even more sleek and chic in patent leather, coming in red and black iterations of the original matte Shopping Bag.

10 DAYS AGO